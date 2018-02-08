Settlement Reached in Lawsuit Involving NCHA Futurity Champion Stevie Rey Von

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The 2015 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity Open Champion has new owners.

Stevie Rey Von (Metallic Cat x Miss Ella Rey x Dual Rey) is now owned by Don and Janie Vogel, of St. Jo, Texas, their attorney, Lew Stevens, said Thursday afternoon. He said move brings an end to lawsuits filed late last year between the Vogels and the horse’s former owner and trainer, Ed Dufurrena.

Stevens said the out-of-court settlement also includes two other horses: NCHA Open World Champion Stallion Auspicious Cat (High Brow Cat x Lenas O Lady x Peppy San Badger) and Stevie Rey Von’s half-sister Creyzy Train (by Auspicious Cat). Terms of the transfer, including monetary details, were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

“I would like to congratulate Jandon LLC on their purchase of Stevie Rey Von as part of a package deal on Feb. 7, 2018, and good luck with this year’s breeding season,” Dufurrena said.

The Vogels did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday afternoon. Their attorney, Stevens, said the move resolves all pending litigation and gives his clients 100 percent ownership in the horses.

In September, the Vogels filed a civil lawsuit claiming Dufurrena defrauded them on a partnership involving the three horses. Dufurrena denied the claims, and filed a lawsuit of his own accusing the Vogels of fraud and breach of contract.

Attorneys for the parties will soon file a court motion asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuits, Stevens said. He also said Stevie Rey Von and Auspicious Cat will continue to stand at EE Ranches, in Whitesboro, Texas, but said he didn’t know if a decision had been made regarding Stevie Rey Von continuing training and showing.

So far, Stevie Rey Von has amassed Equi-Stat earnings of $352,032.

So far, Stevie Rey Von has amassed Equi-Stat earnings of $352,032.