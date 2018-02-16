Non-Pros Steal Show at NRCHA World Championships

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Myles Brown brought all he had during the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Non-Pro Hackamore finals.
He rode Ima Wynna RAB (PG Shogun x Right On Eddie x Right On Tivio), to a 214.5 in the rein work and a 218 down the fence for a cumulative 432.5. Those marks held up for the NRCHA Non-Pro Hackamore World Championship title
The Championship was worth $3,768, which pushed Brown’s 6-year-old homebred gelding to lifetime earnings of $32,701.
$5,000 Non Pro Limited
Stephenie Bjorkman claimed the NRCHA $5,000 Non Pro Limited World Championship on Thursday, riding Teninolena Chex (Nu Chex To Cash x Rondas Tio x Teninolena Badger) after marking a 434.5 (216 rein/218.5 cow).
The win brought a hefty paycheck of $3,350, which pushed the 16-year-old Hilldale Farm-bred stallion to an Equi-Stat record of $34,741.
Bjorkman, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, now boasts lifetime earnings of more than $10,000.