New Digs For The Non-Pro Plus The Open

The Non-Pro Plus The Open will move to a new location in 2018, but it won’t be leaving the Sooner State.

Show officials announced the aged-event will be held June 8-12 at Hardy Murphy Coliseum in Ardmore, Oklahoma. It had previously been held at the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

Organizers made the move so the show could expand two days and still be easy to manage. They also noted there will will be a new arena built in Oklahoma City and paid parking starting in 2019.

“The relationship with Oklahoma City was fabulous, and we are sad to leave the home of the event and venture into new surroundings,” show organizers said in a statement.

The expansion will include an additional $45,500 in added money, which will be spread across the board to all Amateur, Non-Pro and Open classes.

“We want to pass along the savings to the cutters that we will have in rent of the facility in Ardmore, taking that money and increasing the added money that will go back directly to the cutters,” organizers said.

Additionally, the show will include $5,000 added to the 4-Year-Old Limited Open and the 5/6-Year-Old Limited Open. Competitors can choose to enter only the Limited or enter in a combination with the Open. If entering as a combination, the entrant pays one cattle charge and the combination fee. If they only enter the Limited, they’ll pay the entry fee for the Limited. All will be held together in the Open go-rounds with a separate working finals.

Show staff will remain the same.

For details, contact Show Manager Della Hillerman at 405-598-2568 or hillermandella@aol.com.

