Lafitte Rides to NRCHA Intermediate Non-Pro Bridle World Championship

The National Reined Cow Horse Association Intermediate Non-Pro Bridle finals saw 10 talented horses and riders compete for a World Championship. In the end, it all came down to the final two in the draw – Gregg Lafitte on Shes Playin Rey, and Judy Fortenberry with Cold Hard Smart Cash.

When the scores were announced, Lafitte’s 216 in both the rein and cow works (432 composite) held out over Fortenberry’s composite 430, giving him the World title. He said he was “stunned, grateful and a tad bit emotional.”

“Everything was just kind of in sync, and she was perfect,” Lafitte said. “I think she’s a really special mare, and I’m thankful to have her. CJ [Shopbell’s] done an incredible job training her, and he won the Snaffle Bit Open Bridle Championship on her last fall and won the Open Bridle on her here last year, so we’re on a pretty good roll.”

For the win, Lafitte, of Dallas, and his Richard Carney-bred mare (TR Dual Rey x Playin Acre x Playin Stylish) received a check worth $3,536. That total pushed “Jessie” to lifetime earnings of more than $56,000 and Lafitte to $36,203.

“We don’t overshow her,” Lafitte explained. “We just show her to get qualified. Years ago when we first got her, Don Murphy said, ‘Just be careful how much you show her and make her last a long time.’ So far, that’s worked.”

Fortenberry and Cold Hard Smart Cash (Big Chex To Cash x Smartin Up x Smart Little Lena) received $2,768 for the Reserve Championship. The total pushed the Matthew Charles Hagee-bred gelding to $16,307.