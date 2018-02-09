Fults Ranch Buys Stevie Rey Von

Alvin and Becky Fults, of Amarillo, Texas, on Friday became the newest owners of National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity Open Champion Stevie Rey Von. It was the second time the stallion changed hands in 24 hours.

The $352,032-earner will assume star billing that the couple once reserved for Stevie Rey Von’s sire, Metallic Cat, who they sold in September to Robert “Bobby” Patton Jr’s Rocking P Ranch.

Alvin Fults said he and Becky jumped at the chance to buy Stevie Rey Von (out of Miss Ella Rey x Dual Rey) when he became available. The 2012 red roan stallion had already earned a special place in their hearts by becoming Metallic Cat’s first NCHA Futurity Open Champion.

“We always had a connection to that horse [Stevie Rey Von] because he was a son of Metallic Cat to win the Futurity, “ Fults said. “Well, that was a big deal for us at that time and still is today.”

They bought the stallion for an undisclosed sum from Don and Janie Vogel, who had become sole owners of the horse just the day before after reaching an out-of-court settlement with the horse’s trainer and former owner, Ed Dufurrena.

“Stevie” was reported to be the subject of intense interest from prospective buyers. Janie Vogel said Alvin and Becky’s Fults Ranch Ltd. is a first-class operation where the stallion will be set up for success. She and Don still plan to breed mares to Stevie Rey Von.

“[Alvin Fults] is well respected, and I think the horse will have a very good home there, and he will have every opportunity in the world,” Janie Vogel said.

Stevie Rey Von will remain at EE Ranches for the 2018 breeding season for his current stud fee, Fults said. The stallion won’t stand in Amarillo until the 2019 season.

The Fults’ plan to promote the stallion with the same enthusiasm they used to help propel his sire to the top of the stallion ranks. They also will support Stevie Rey Von with the Fults Ranch broodmare band, including millionaire producer and 2016 NCHA Broodmare of the Year Sweet Abra (Abrakadabracre x The Better Choice x SR Instant Choice).

“I think we’ll be ready to come out of the gate firing on a promotion standpoint to where the people know if they come to Stevie, they know that they’re coming to a program where the stallion’s going to be promoted,” Fults said. “So, they can feel good about that.”

Stevie Rey Von also may return to the show pen. That decision will be made after trainer Beau Galyean, who campaigned Metallic Cat, has a chance to evaluate the horse, Fults said.

“We’re going to work him on some cows and we’ll see how he is,” Fults said. “If we feel like he still wants to be a show horse, we may enter him in a few of the majors. If not, well, we’ll stand him.

“We’re going to let the horse tell us what he wants to do.”

