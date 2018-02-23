Coupled up With Carolena Reyn

One of the hottest cutting horse couples in the industry is Matt Miller and his wife, Megan, of Poolville, Texas, and they’re continuing to prove that with their homebred mare Carolena Reyn.

One week to the day after Megan placed third in the Bonanza 4-Year-Old Non Pro finals, Miller rode the daughter of Dual Smart Rey into the herd as the last horse to work in the Feb. 22 Derby Open finals at the Arbuckle Futurity. He and the horse scored a 222 for the win. In a cutting that seemed to favor the cattle over the cowboy, Miller was one of the few that was able to hold off the hard press, keeping his three cows in the finals square in the middle.

“The cattle were very tough,” the $3 million rider said. “They didn’t have any feel to them and being last in the herd made it tough on the cow selection. But, since 217.5 was leading, I knew the judges were looking for a winner.”

Miller’s sound judgement and excellent riding snagged him a check for $30,000.

Earlier in the second set, California-based trainer Dylan Meyer lit up the board with that 217.5 to take the lead riding Rockin KW (Rockin W X TF Smartlittle Linda x Smart Little Lena), owned by Whit and Kim Davis, of Sacramento. He was matched when Wes Galyean rode in one horse later aboard Duramax Dually (Dual Rey X That Catomine x High Brow Cat), who he owns with James and Debbie Glover. Both horses split Reserve to win checks for $22,500 each.

Carolena Reyn is out of Carolena Moon ($76,150), who Megan showed to the 2002 National Cutting Horse Association Futurity Amateur finals. With this win, her lifetime earnings were boosted to nearly $40,000.

“This mare has the same heart and try as her mother,” Miller said. “She is really soft and quick, and it’s just easy for her. She’s a lot of fun to be around, always in your pocket – she loves it when the kids come to the barn.”

Miller said he and Megan will continue to campaign the mare throughout the year, with future plans of her becoming a mother.