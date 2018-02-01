California Ranch To Use Chute Fees To Raise Money For Charity

A Western performance horse facility in Acampo, California, started a new program to help the community by donating a portion of chute fees to charity.

Hilda Baisel, who owns 808 Ranch, says $100 from each of the chute fees paid for breedings to each of the facility’s stallions this year will be given to the charity of choice of the stallion’s owner at the end of the breeding season. The program was inspired by a desire to give back, she said.

“It’s a very small way, but just a way to give back and try to recognize some of the programs that are important to our stallion owners and reach out to them and [show them] that we appreciate what they do. We want to support what they do in their lives besides standing their stallion with us,” Baisel said.

In the Western performance horse industry, the price of a breeding is usually broken down into a stud fee and a chute fee. The stud fee goes to the stallion owner and the chute fee, which is $650 for each of 808 Ranch’s stallions, goes to the stallion farm to cover the cost of collection, breeding, shipping, advertising and other expenses.

Darren Simpkins, who owns 808 Ranch stallion Reys Dual Badger (by Dual Rey), said he’s very enthusiastic about the program. The Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider already plans to put money donated through chute fees towards Burleson, Texas-based CaMp Global Ministries, which does charity work in Texas and abroad. In 2016, Simpkins went on a mission the group sponsored to Haiti. He’s returned to the island nation several times since then, often doing work for an orphanage.

“The last trip [a few weeks ago], we actually went and bought some goats and chickens and pigs and took them out into the real poor areas there and gave them to some widows that had no source of income,” said Simpkins, who trains in California for Carol Ward Cutting Horses. “Just having an animal like that, it just means the world to them.”

In addition to Reys Dual Badger, who is a National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Horse of the Year, 808 Ranch stands National Reined Cow Horse Association all-time leading earner Olena Oak (by Smart Chic Olena), 2017 NCHA $5,000 Novice Horse World Champion Check Counter (by Im Countin Checks) and $248,000 earner High Brow Jackson (by High Brow Cat). The roster also includes Cats Full Moon, a son of High Brow Cat who earned $198,000, and Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association aged-event finalist Reds Hot Chex (by Tomcat Chex).

