Bonanza Champ Another ‘Cool’ Star For Kobie And Paula Wood

Kobie and Paula Wood have another winner on their hands.

The Texans, whose Donas Cool Cat has produced earners of roughly $750,000, proved the mare had yet another star in her when Kobie rode Cool N Hot to the Bonanza Cutting 4-Year-Old Open Championship.

The Equi-Stat Elite $5 Million Rider guided the 2014 son of Hottish out of Donas Cool Cat (by High Brow Cat) to a winning 222. Reserve Champions Cheshire The Cat (High Brow Cat x Autumn Boon x Dual Pep) and Beau Galyean marked a 218.5.

Wood said Cool N Hot has the athleticism of his sire, the 2012 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Derby Open Champion, and the cow smarts of his mother, an earner of $318,908.

“‘Dona’ was real smart and this horse is real smart,” he said.

Cool N Hot and Wood marked their score in the fourth draw of the first of two sets in Bonanza Cutting finals Monday in Weatherford, Texas.

The victory was the horse’s first big Open Championship, although he’s consistently won money since his debut at the 2017 NCHA Futurity. There, he and Paula Wood earned $34,813 by finishing fifth in the Futurity Non-Pro. Kobie and the horse won $2,000 by making the Abilene Spectacular 4-Year-Old Open finals at the beginning of the year and, in late January, the horse banked $12,729 when he tied for third at The Ike Derby & Classic 4-Year-Old Open with trainer Sean Flynn subbing for Kobie in the saddle.

Cool N Hot is just the latest winner out of Donas Cool Cat, a 2001 mare out of Sweet Peppy Again (by Peppy San Badger) that Kobie trained and the whole family showed in the cutting pen.

Even before Cool N Hot’s win, Donas Cool Cat was the mother of eight earners of more than $733,989 before her son’s win at the Bonanza Cutting, according to Equi-Stat. Her leading earner is two-time American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Senior Cutting World Champion Donas Suen Boon ($421,488; by Boon Too Suen). She also has $190,761-earning cutter Cool Cat Dual Rey (by Dual Rey).

Her other earners are: Hot Dona ($32,294; by Boon Too Suen), Real Suen ($27,353; by Boon Too Suen), Ms Dona Rey ($11,493; Dual Rey), One Time Dona ($10,000; by One Time Pepto) and To Suen Too Call ($5,787).

Donas Cool Cat, who still lives at the Woods’ property, has turned out to be an even better producer than they ever thought she would, said Wood.

“She’s got a big heart, is real smart and give it her all,” he said. “Put my kids on her, they all won on her. Put Paula on her, she wins on her. I win on her. She’s just a good horse.”

The Bonanza added another $34,570 to Cool N Hot’s bankroll, giving him more than $84,000 in lifetime earnings. He has a shot of adding to that record on Tuesday, when Paula is entered to ride the horse in the first go-round of the Bonanza Cutting 4-Year-Old Non-Pro.

