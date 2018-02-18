Bling Brings Top Bid in Fort Worth

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Winter Premier Sale was back again at the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Celebration of Champions. Managed by The Sale Company, the Fort Worth, Texas, sale featured more than 40 horses and Smart Little Lena semen.

Hip No. 36, Boonsmal Bling, was the highest seller during the Feb. 17 event. The 2008 sorrel mare, whose lifetime earnings total $2,286, is by the great Peptoboonsmal and out of Stylin Little Lena (by Smart Little Lena), an earner of more than $21,000.

Boonsmal Bling, a half-sister to American Quarter Horse Association World Show Junior Reining qualifier Duallittledance ($2,348, by Dual Pep), was consigned to the Winter Premier Sale by Jennifer Downing. Desiree Westfall had the winning bid when the hammer fell at $25,000 for the mare.

A couple of $20,000 bids made Hip No. 21, Wishin On A Star, and Hip No. 40, Sweet N Curly, the second-highest sellers.

Wishin On A Star, a 2017 sorrel stallion consigned by McQuay Stables and purchased by Katelynn Lacey, is by NRCHA Derby and NRCHA Stakes Open Champion Smart Luck ($252,035). He is the first offspring out of Shootin Forthe Stars ($12,573, by Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]), a half-sister to earners of more than $175,000.

A 2015 red roan stallion, Sweet N Curly (Sweet Lil Pepto x Smart Little Curly x Smart Little Lena) was consigned by Tom and Mandy McCutcheon, and sold to Conrad Swanson. He is a half-brother to National Cutting Horse Association Open World finalist Stylish Curly ($189,705, by Docs Stylish Oak), Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Derby Open Champion Little Curly Hickory ($73,105, by Doc’s Hickory) and others.

