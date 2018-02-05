Arcese Quarter Horses To Be Honored By APHA

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A Weatherford, Texas-based reining horse breeder has been named Top Stallion Owner by the American Paint Horse Association (APHA).

The APHA announced Arcese Quarter Horses USA earned the distinction with 290 mares bred.

Leading the way for Arcese with 288 mares bred was National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity Level 4 Open Champion Gunnatrashya, a sorrel solid stallion by Colonels Smoking Gun (PT) [Gunner] out of Natrashya (by Trashadeous). The Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Sire and NRHA Million Dollar Sire, who stands at Oswood Stallion Station, is the father of NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Co-Champion Arc Gunnabeabigstar ($288,109). His second-leading earner is NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Reserve Champion Inferno Sixty Six ($198,065).

Arcese will be recognized March 4 at the APHA Hall of Fame Ceremony during the association’s annual convention in Irving, Texas. The remaining Top 10 stallion owners will be named at the ceremony.

Also recognized at the ceremony will be Gunnatrashya’s broodmare sire, Trashadeous. The late reining horse stallion (Be Aech Enterprise x Miss White Trash x Mr Gun Smoke) is among the 2017 APHA Hall of Fame inductees.

Other 2017 inductees to the APHA Hall of Fame to be honored in March are champion all-around trainer Ronny Stallings, legendary sire Zippos Sensation and multiple APHA World Champion Elegant April.

