Western Horseman and Road to the Horse Announce Ground-breaking Partnership

A merger of two of the most innovative entities in the Western equine industry is set to take place in 2018 as Western Horseman and Tootie Bland’s Road to the Horse join forces to create a powerhouse advocacy for natural horsemanship training and practices.

“Western Horseman has been a vital part of the success of Road to the Horse,” said creator Tootie Bland. “They have told our story, shared our dreams and helped us reach our goal of sharing the message of natural horsemanship with hundreds of thousands of horse enthusiasts. This partnership will only serve to expand upon what those dreams continue to be — helping horse owners learn and understand the best methods for having a true relationship with their horse.”

Road to the Horse has been dedicated to educating horse owners and horsemanship fans around the world since 2003. Showcasing a better partnership between horse and rider through natural horsemanship continues to be the focus of each year’s event.

Morris Media Network, parent company to Western Horseman, has been looking to bolster its events platform, and this was a perfect opportunity.

“The Morris family has championed the Western lifestyle for generations,” said Billy Morris, Chairman of Morris Media Network. “Seventeen years ago, we acquired the highly respected brand Western Horseman, which has been a voice for the horse and the Western way of life since 1936. Now in partnering with Road to the Horse, we are even more committed to keeping alive our Western heritage and the values that come with it.”

Fans at Road to the Horse follow the competition’s journey and witness an accumulation of a lifetime of passion and knowledge put to the test as elite clinicians from around the world face off for the coveted World Championship of Colt Starting title. The 2018 competition, held in Lexington, Kentucky, March 23-25, will feature four previous Road to the Horse World Champions, each representing a different country.

New Zealand international show jumper and 2017 Road to the Horse World Champion Vicki Wilson is the solitary woman in the field and is set to defend her title. Representing Canada will be Jim Anderson, who was both the Road to the Horse World Champion and Wildcard Champion in 2014. Australian horseman Dan James is well-known for his amazing liberty demonstrations and for winning the 2012 Road to the Horse title. American representative Nick Dowers is a cowboy of many talents, and his buckle case claims world championship titles from both the National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity Open and the 2016 Road to the Horse.

Learn more about Western Horseman at www.westernhorseman.com and Road to the Horse at www.roadtothehorse.com. Road to the Horse 2018 tickets are available online at www.roadtothehorse.com or by calling 877-772-5425. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook for the latest information.