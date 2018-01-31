Varsity Reining Club Scholarships Awarded

The National Reining Horse Youth Association (NRHyA) Varsity Reining Club (VRC) encourages youth to positively impact their communities through the sport of reining and volunteerism. At the conclusion of 2017, VRC awarded more than $5,000 in scholarships to students who were the highest-point-earners in their respective divisions.

VRC points were awarded based on participation in philanthropy, creativity, publicity and scholastic achievement. Within these primary areas of focus, participants may record activities such as photography, community service and fundraising. Participants were awarded scholarships based on their age as of Jan. 1, 2017: Varsity (ages 14-18) or Junior Varsity (13 and under). Award winners are:

Varsity

Grace Wilson – Smithfield, Virginia – 5,190 points Casey Abbo – Woodside, California – 4,245 points Cyann Molengraaf – Simonshaven, Netherlands – 2,315 points Taylor Stephens – Thousand Oaks, California – 2,229 points Cullen Le Roy – Lowell, Indiana – 1,545 points Taylor Masson – Davie, Florida – 1,230 points Morgan Ritz – Comstock, Nebraska – 1,215 points Olivia Klug – Columbus, Nebraska – 1,048 points

Junior Varsity

Reed Selner – Plymouth, Indiana – 2,555 points Shelby Lukes – Dumfries, Virginia – 2,470 points Reis Novaro – Davie, Florida – 1,290 points Robin Foster – Strawberry Plains, Tennessee – 1,053 points Kalena Reynolds – Whitesboro, TX – 1,020 points

The VRC is free for all current NRHyA members and serves as an innovative tool to help youth become more involved at a local level while developing valuable life skills. Learn more and enroll online today at varsityreining.com.

For more information on the National Reining Horse Youth Association, please visit nrhya.com, find NRHyA on Facebook or contact (405) 946-7400 and youth@nrha.com.