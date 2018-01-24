Somethingtobelievein Breaks Through In Augusta

After making bank in the Non-Pro ranks, Somethingtobelievein bagged her first Open Championship in the Augusta Futurity 5/6-Year-Old Classic.

Trainer Brett McGlothlin, of Perrin, Texas, rode the 2013 daughter of Hydrive Cat to the win Saturday night at James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. They marked a 224, some 2.5 points better than Tatum Rice and National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Super Stakes Open Champion Hashtags.

“It’s great for her,” McGlothlin said of the mare. “I’m glad I could finally get her shown and get her presented to her ability.”

The mare, nicknamed “Kate,” has been a successful mount for McGlothlin and his wife, Jody, who bought the daughter of Playin T Etta (by TR Dual Rey) as a 2-year-old from breeder SDP Buffalo Ranch, of Fort Worth, Texas.

The mare showed Brett from the start she was a special animal. He described her as having a heart of gold and thinking she was “10 foot tall and bullet proof.”

“The first time I put her on a cow, I mean, she just locked on a cow and was phenomenally smart about a cow the very first time seeing a cow,” he said. “And, that’s very rare.

Jody rode the mare to the 2016 NCHA Futurity Limited Non-Pro Championship, the start of a lucrative partnership that’s yielded the 2017 Augusta Futurity Non-Pro Reserve Championship and Limited Non-Pro victories in the Augusta Futurity, Cotton Stakes Derby and the Southern Cutting Futurity.

Brett rode the mare to the Derby Open Reserve Championship at the 2017 NCHA Summer Cutting Spectacular. They also won money last year in the Open finals of The Cattlemen’s Derby and NCHA Super Stakes.

Going into the 2018 Augusta Futurity, the mare’s first show of the year, she’d compiled an Equi-Stat record of more than $107,000. Brett, an earner of more than $386,000, said he focused on making clean cuts on cutting the challenging pen of cattle in Georgia.

“I had a black baldy that I really liked to start with and I didn’t get her cut as clean as I needed to, but luckily she was good and the horse was good and once we got her cut she was really good,” he said.

They picked up $9,000 for the win. Reserve Champions Hashtags (Metallic Cat x Dual Rey Tag x Dual Rey) and Rice earned $8,000.

The McGlothlins plan to keep showing Kate in aged events the rest of the year. They’re also excited about the mare’s Metallic Cat embryo due in 2018 to a recipient mare.

“She’s just been an incredible horse,” Jody said. “The whole time, she’s been very special.”