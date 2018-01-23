Reining Horse Foundation Scholarship Deadline Moved to March 1

High school seniors who are members of the National Reining Horse Youth Association (NRHyA) are encouraged to apply for scholarships made possible by the Reining Horse Foundation (RHF). Applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2018, for consideration.

At least seven academic- and need-based scholarships will be awarded by an independent committee based upon applicants’ academic achievement, financial need, future goals and involvement with horses and NRHyA.



At this time, the scholarships range from $750 to $2,000, with three awarded at the highest level. Recipients in 2017 included Terri-June Granger, of Alabama, David Gringeri, of Vermont, Nicholas Muir, of Washington, Quinn Sutherland of Montana, Megan D’Andrea and Morgan Knerr of Ohio, and Jarid Walton of Michigan. Previous recipients are eligible to reapply.



Chairman of the foundation’s Scholarship Committee is National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Vice President and Foundation Board member Mike Hancock. He said, “The foundation is committed to this scholarship program and what it means to our youth and their future. We appreciate every donor who makes the program possible through their support of fundraising efforts.”



Applications are scored based on 30 percent for the level of need: 25 percent for academics, 20 percent on the essay, 15 percent on school and extracurricular and equine/agriculture involvement and 10 percent on references. For 2018, the essay is centered around NRHA’s new mission to promote the reining horse worldwide, while celebrating and advancing the finest traditions of western horsemanship. Applicants are to respond to, “How have you been affected by your involvement with reining, and how will you help NRHA and NRHyA fulfill this mission?”



Additionally, several other scholarship opportunities are available to NRHyA members throughout the year. To learn more about the different opportunities visit NRHyA.com.



For more information about the RHF Scholarship program, visit reiningfoundation.com or nrhya.com or call (405) 946-7400.