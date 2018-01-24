Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

NRCHA Yearling & Broodmare Sale Session I

Held October 13, 2017

92 horses consigned

$1,122,200 gross for a $12,198 average

81 sold (88%), $878,600 net, $10,847 average and $7,700 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

2001 Reyndeer $7,700

(3/13/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Reynie Day Huggs x Dual Rey); Double Dove Ranch; Don & Sylvia Taylor.

2002 SJR Diamonds Catman $5,600

(1/31/2016 sorrel s) (CD Diamond x Sues Barn Cat x High Brow Cat); San Juan Ranch; Jacob Barry.

2003 This Cat Is A Jule $25,000 (RNA)

(5/26/2016 sorrel s) (WR This Cats Smart x Soula Jule Forever x Soula Jule Star); Gardiner Quarter Horses.

2004 Lil Miss Stylish $7,500

(5/16/2011 sorrel m) (Mr Playinstylish x Little Smart Ginger x Smart Little Lena); Bred to Royal Fletch; Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Ty Smith.

2005 Pounced Upon A Time $30,000 (RNA)

(3/19/2016 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x Pounce x High Brow Cat); Clarke Butte Ranch.

2006 WR This Cat Will Cut $9,800

(3/6/2016 sorrel m) (WR This Cats Smart x Mates Matrix x Smart Mate); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Lorenzo Lotti; Tyrel Marshall.

2007 Shake Hiss Boonie $10,000 (RNA)

(5/10/2016 chestnut m) (Smart Boons x Hissy Cat x High Brow Cat); Jeffrey W. & Jennifer Foland.

2008 Dun Wranglin Cats $2,700

(5/19/2016 bay m) (Solano Cat x Dun Wranglin x Starlights Wrangler); Selah Performance/Shannon & Hershel Reid; Alan Chappell.

2009 SJR Diamond Tejon $4,500

(1/25/2016 bay s) (CD Diamond x Tejons Sugar Pine x Tejons Peppy Doc); San Juan Ranch; MJ Knecht.

2010 Katys On Tour $7,700 (RNA)

(4/23/2016 chestnut m) (Travelin Jonez x Katys CD x CD Olena); The Ranch Equine Inc..

2011 Dual Process $8,200

(2/29/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Cat Zahir x High Brow Cat); Hill Ranches; Kyle Trahern.

2012 Bet Shesa Pepto $30,000

(1/29/2016 red roan m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Lil Miss Pepto x Peptoboonsmal); Doug Carpenter (Rick Ford, Agent); BJ Avila.

2013 Playin With The Kat $4,000 (RNA)

(5/14/2016 chestnut s) (Mr Playinstylish x Fletch The Cat x Royal Fletch); Kit & Charlie Moncrief.

2015 Lou R Smokin $5,700

(4/8/2016 chestnut s) (Dual R Smokin x Louellas Cat x High Brow Cat); Oxbow Ranch; Scott Wagner.

2016 Merada Boon $9,500

(5/7/2000 blue roan m) (Peptoboonsmal x Meradas Missie x Freckles Merada); Bred to Travelin Jonez; The Ranch Equine Inc.; Steve Billman.

2017 Seven S Red Robin $10,000

(4/20/2016 red roan g) (Blind Sided x Seven S Dixie Chic x CJ Sugar Lena); Stuart Ranch; Wendy McLaughlin.

2018 One Hip Time $8,700

(2/22/2016 sorrel m) (One Time Pepto x Hip Hip Sue Rey x Dual Rey); Flag Ranch, LLC; Alan Chappell.

2019 Holly Cee N Nic $7,500

(5/1/2005 sorrel m) (Nic It In The Bud x Hickorys Holly Cee x Doc’s Hickory); Bred to Solano Cat; Selah Performance/Shannon & Hershel Reid; Ty Smith.

2020 Dual Clay $7,700

(1/24/2016 chestnut m) (Dual Rey x Play Like Clay x Freckles Playboy); Dr. Rick Beck; Todd Nelson.

2021 SJR Diamond Player $5,000

(2/18/2016 sorrel s) (CD Diamond x Playin Gina x Playin Stylish); San Juan Ranch; Lance Leach.

2022 SDP Hydriven Genes $7,200 (RNA)

(2/6/2016 sorrel s) (Hydrive Cat x SDP I Got Good Genes x Dual Rey); SDP Buffalo Ranch.

2023 Somebodys Blu Boon $5,200

(3/23/2016 bay m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Hickorysomebodysmart x Somebody Smart); Fults Ranch, Ltd.; Todd Nelson.

2024 Special Edition Cat $23,000

(4/17/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x PG Special Edition x Playgun); Flag Ranch, LLC; Ty Smith.

2025 Lil Royal Fletch $2,800

(4/4/2016 chestnut m) (Royal Fletch x Lil Miss Stylish x Mr Playinstylish); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Ty Smith.

2026 Freak On A Leash $3,200

(1/1/2009 chestnut m) (Wilds My Thing x Mis Meradas Oak x Doc’s Oak); Bred to Kit Kat Sugar; Brazos Valley Equine Hospital – Navasota; Lori Flori.

2027 Voodoo Checks $5,500

(4/21/2016 sorrel s) (Im Countin Checks x Ms Mimosa x Freckles Playboy); Circle Y Ranch; Ty Smith.

2029 SJR Diamond Ranger $5,500

(3/7/2016 sorrel s) (CD Diamond x CR Roan Ranger x Hes A Peptospoonful); San Juan Ranch; Richard Meyers.

2030 Metallic Ruby Cat $26,000

(1/30/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Ruby Tuesday DNA x Peppy San Badger); Ruby Tuesday Partners; Dean Tuftin.

2031 SDP I Got Good Genes $79,000 (RNA)

(4/26/2003 chestnut m) (Dual Rey x Peppys Misty Oaks x Candy Bar Peppy); Bred to Metallic Cat; SDP Buffalo Ranch.

2032 Short On Sugar 016 $44,000

(2/1/2016 buckskin s) (Kit Kat Sugar x Shiney Shorty x Shorty Lena); Shadow Oak Ranch; Edsall Horses, Agent.

2033 Seven S Big Boots $4,000

(5/27/2016 sorrel g) (Cat Man Do x My Peppy Boots x Doc O Boots); Stuart Ranch; Cooper Smith.

2034 Time To Lay It Down $20,000

(4/8/2016 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x Katies Kitty x High Brow Cat); Chappell-White Partnership; Mark Cross.

2035 Better Pepto $30,000

(1/20/2016 red roan s) (One Time Pepto x Better Sue x Bet On Me 498); Flag Ranch, LLC; Scott Stevens.

2036 SDP Just My Cat $6,200 (RNA)

(2/2/2016 chestnut m) (Hydrive Cat x Tea Ares Dual Rey x Dual Rey); SDP Buffalo Ranch.

2037 Catsdualinpeptolena $22,000

(3/4/2016 red roan s) (Dual Smart Rey x Cats Peptolena x High Brow Cat); JBRS, LP; Shannon Merala.

2039 Shortys Last Drive $6,200

(2/9/2016 bay s) (Hydrive Cat x Miss Shorty Paloma x Shorty Lena); Diamond LK Cutting Horses; Ty Smith.

2040 Facetiming $19,000 (RNA)

(3/21/2016 red roan s) (One Time Pepto x Our Special Kitten x High Brow Cat); Lone Oak Performance Horses, LLC.

2041 SJR Gails Blue Boon $8,000

(4/10/2016 bay m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Cat N Gail x High Brow Cat); San Juan Ranch; Mike Draper.

2042 Playgirls Merada Cat $19,000

(3/11/2016 sorrel s) (Cats Merada x Playgirls Miss Grace x Mister Dual Pep); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for WW Ranch, LLC; BJ Avila.

2043 I Sea Checks $6,200

(2/10/2016 red roan s) (Im Countin Checks x Spoonful Of Seahorse x Hes A Peptospoonful); Gale Force Quarter Horses; Ty Smith.

2044 Sweet Baby Jonez $10,000

(3/10/2016 red roan s) (Travelin Jonez x A Spoonful O Sugar x Hes A Peptospoonful); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Cryin Coyote Ranch; Gerald Jones

2045 Metallic Sweetness $21,000

(3/21/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x A Spoonful O Sugar x Hes A Peptospoonful); Chris & Sarah Dawson; Christine Duis.

2046 SJR Smooth Lil Oak $15,000

(3/15/2016 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Shiners Little Oak x Shining Spark); San Juan Ranch; Brent Ratliff.

2047 SDP Jedi Knight $8,500

(4/2/2016 sorrel s) (Light N Lena x SDP I Got Good Genes x Dual Rey); SDP Buffalo Ranch; Matt Koch.

2048 SJR Diamond Kahn $8,000

(2/23/2016 gray s) (CD Diamond x Playguns King Badger x Playgun); San Juan Ranch; Alan Chappell.

2049 Seven S Reyzor $6,000

(3/9/2016 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x Seven S Stylish Page x Peptos Stylish Oak); Stuart Ranch; Kristy Miller.

2050 Smart Lil Lena Belle $8,700

(4/1/2008 sorrel m) (Smart Little Lena x Dual Lena Belle x Dual Pep); Bred to Hickory Holly Time; Frederick Lenertz (Rick Ford, Agent); Ty Smith.

2051 Ima Smart One Time $15,500

(3/9/2016 red roan s) (One Time Pepto x Above Smart Lil Lena x Smart Little Lena); Flag Ranch, LLC; Tyrel Marshall.

2052 Shes Almost Wright $10,700

(4/24/2016 sorrel m) (Hes Wright On x Isabellena x Quejanaisalena); Gardiner Quarter Horses; Whitby Farms Ltd..

2053 Sassy Peppy Dual $9,500 (RNA)

(3/21/2009 bay m) (Mister Dual Pep x Travelin With Sass x Travalena); Bred to Automatic Cat; Pro Fit Equine, Agent for WW Ranch, LLC.

2054 SJR Diamond Suezie $5,200

(1/30/2016 palomino m) (CD Diamond x Suepernatural x Third Cutting); San Juan Ranch; Jaymie Noland.

2055 Irrestible Gal $5,000

(4/18/2016 sorrel m) (Boon San x Stylish Freckles x Docs Stylish Oak); Hill Ranches; John Brown.

2056 SJR Diamond Sails $5,200

(4/3/2016 sorrel s) (CD Diamond x Whizs Katrina x Topsail Whiz); San Juan Ranch; Katie Wilson.

2057 A Spoonful Of Denver $22,000

(1/9/2016 bay roan m) (Metallic Cat x A Spoonful Short x Hes A Peptospoonful); Fults Ranch, Ltd.; Constance Todd.

2058 RO One Time Lil Pep $13,500

(2/1/2016 bay roan s) (One Time Pepto x Shortys Lil Pep x Dual Pep); Louis & Paula Pinard; Theresa Clearwater.

2059 Seven S Two Step $5,500

(5/2/2016 palomino g) (Wimpys Little Step x Seven S Stylish Page x Peptos Stylish Oak); Stuart Ranch; Shane Boston.

2060 SJR Diamond Hickory $5,000

(2/11/2016 palomino s) (CD Diamond x Tachitas Hickory x Doc’s Hickory); San Juan Ranch; Katie Wilson.

2061 Senoritas Holly Time $20,000

(4/28/2016 sorrel m) (Hickory Holly Time x Shiney Senorita x Shining Spark); Gardiner Quarter Horses; Preston Williams.

2062 LG Cookin With Sugar $9,200

(6/10/2016 bay s) (Kit Kat Sugar x Cookies Cookin x Doc’s Hickory); Pete Branch; Jared Jones.

2063 Annies Metallic Son $20,500

(3/24/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Smart Annie Rey x Dual Rey); Ben Hight; Jennifer Knoles.

2064 Blu Cherrey $7,000

(2/23/2016 chestnut s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Cherrey x Dual Rey); Doug Carpenter (Rick Ford, Agent); Joel Albin.

2065 Docs Shining Gold $6,200

(2/3/2016 palomino s) (Dual Shot Doc x Shiney Attire x Shining Spark); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for WW Ranch, LLC; Cooper Smith.

2066 SJR Cashin Diamonds $5,200

(2/27/2016 palomino m) (CD Diamond x Shesa Lota Cash x Nu Cash); San Juan Ranch; Jaymie Noland.

2067 MC Hammer Time $46,000 (RNA)

(2/25/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x One Sweet Sis x One Time Pepto); Kelsey Weeks Johnson.

2068 Shes Cuttin Checks $4,700

(4/17/2016 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x Cats Melody x WR This Cats Smart); Jerry E. Nye; Luke Hammerness.

2069 Reys In My Sky $3,700

(4/9/2016 sorrel s) (Boon San x Rose Rey x Dual Rey); Hill Ranches; Cooper Smith.

2070 Stylin N Pearl Snaps $9,600

(4/27/2016 sorrel s) (Mr Playinstylish x Sugar Babe Taffy x Master Remedy); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Kirk Hall.

2071 SJR Diamonds N Black $6,300

(2/25/2016 black m) (CD Diamond x Tachitas Hickory x Doc’s Hickory); San Juan Ranch; Mary Boyd.

2072 May Day Badger $7,000

(5/1/2016 sorrel m) (Reys Dual Badger x Shiney Senorita x Shining Spark); Gardiner Quarter Horses; Dan Miller.

2073 Seven S Code Red $18,000

(4/24/2016 sorrel g) (Blind Sided x Seven S Pretty Lady x Seven S Zanaday); Terry Stuart Forst; Wendy McLaughlin.

2074 Sanjos Lil Angel $4,500

(5/13/2000 sorrel m) (San Jo Lena x Colonel Lil Pistol x Colonel Freckles); Bred to CD Diamond; San Juan Ranch; Blake Thompson.

2075 Metallic Roan Reyna $10,000

(5/24/2016 bay roan m) (Metallic Cat x One Shiney Rey x Dual Rey); Diamond LK Cutting Horses; Alan Chappell.

2076 Boons Stylish Cat $4,000

(4/19/2016 sorrel m) (Mr Playinstylish x Boons Cat x Peptoboonsmal); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Chase Trahern.

2078 Wildcatter Style $9,700

(2/20/2016 bay s) (Mr Playinstylish x Lean N Stylish x Docs Stylish Oak); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Russell Turner.

2079 Fletchetta CD $4,000

(4/2/2016 sorrel s) (CD Diamond x Fletchetta Cat x High Brow Cat); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Dr. David Hartman; Cooper Smith.

2080 SJR Go Diamonds $5,500

(4/7/2016 palomino s) (CD Diamond x ARC Its Go Time x One Time Pepto); San Juan Ranch; Jaymie Noland.

2081 Shorty Metallic $26,000

(1/29/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Shortys Jay Ray x Dual Rey); Fults Ranch, Ltd.; John Adams.

2082 Seven S Rock Tonite $8,000

(4/19/2016 red roan m) (Rockin W x One Time Tonite x One Time Pepto); Stuart Ranch; Anna Rippy.

2083 SJR Metallic Spark $13,000

(1/29/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x CD Sparkle x CD Olena); San Juan Ranch; Kristen York.

2084 This Senoritas Smart $11,700

(3/24/2016 sorrel m) (WR This Cats Smart x Shiney Senorita x Shining Spark); Gardiner Quarter Horses; Kyle Trahern.

2085 Smart Chex 016 $26,500

(2/14/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Chex Out My Hiney x High Brow Cat); Shadow Oak Ranch; Jenna Hunt.

2086 SJR Missin Diamonds $6,200

(2/8/2016 palomino s) (CD Diamond x Missin Bunny x Miss N Cash); San Juan Ranch; Ty Smith.

2087 Mr Canyon Cat $20,000

(3/30/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Ms Roan Freckles x Freckles Gay King); Alan Chappell; Samray Hooper.

2088 Dualin Alittle Time $7,500

(2/10/2016 sorrel s) (One Time Pepto x ARC Little Dualena x Dual Pep); Arcese/Oswood; Cooper Smith.

2089 Seven S Hot Tamale $5,000

(3/31/2016 bay m) (Play Dual Rey x Seven S High Heels x Real Gun); Stuart Ranch; Jennifer Knoles.

2090 Heza Cats Pepto $19,000

(1/13/2016 bay s) (One Time Pepto x Cats Tiara x High Brow Cat); Flag Ranch, LLC; Sue Swaim.

2091 Royal Red Scooter $6,400

(3/5/2003 sorrel m) (Royal Fletch x Cash N Scooter x Cash Quixote Rio); Bred to Mr Playinstylish; Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Ty Smith.

2092 Kat Rey $19,000

(1/2/2016 sorrel s) (Kit Kat Sugar x Royal Reyda x Dual Rey); Buck Creek Quarter Horses; Edsall Horses, Agent.

2093 SJR Smooth Angel $7,700

(1/12/2016 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Shiners Lil Angel x Shining Spark); San Juan Ranch; Lance Scheffel.

2094 Claires Boon $7,000

(3/10/2016 red roan m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Claireyty x Dual Rey); Double Dove Ranch; Jeremy Bo Warren.

2095 ARC Little Dualena $9,000

(4/18/2002 chestnut m) (Dual Pep x Catty Little Lena x Smart Little Lena); Bred to One Time Pepto; Arcese Quarter Horses USA; Alan Chappell.

2096 Tumalo Tomcat $6,000

(4/6/2016 red roan s) (Bet Hesa Cat x NQH Lil Red Pepto x Peptoboonsmal); Jerry E. Nye; Lori Flori.