Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NRCHA Yearling & Broodmare Sale Session II

Held October 14, 2017

157 horses consigned

$1,979,000 gross for a $12,605 average

126 sold (80%), $1,441,400 net, $11,440 average and $8,100 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

2024 SJR Diamonds Nicco $6,500

(1/30/2016 palomino s) (CD Diamond x Nics Lil Angel x Nic It In The Bud); San Juan Ranch; Cooper Smith.

3001 SJR Diamond Ruby $4,500

(4/1/2016 palomino m) (CD Diamond x Smart Ruby Rey x Dual Smart Rey); San Juan Ranch; Shane D. Plummer.

3002 Mo Redwood Cat $4,500

(4/28/2016 sorrel g) (WR This Cats Smart x Nu Red Wood x Peptoboonsmal); D. Dewayne Moore; Alan Chappell.

3003 Time For A Diva $14,500

(5/6/2016 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x Im Divas Cat x High Brow Cat); Chappell-White Partnership; Russ Mothershead.

3004 SJR Metallic Pirate $8,000

(1/24/2016 bay s) (Metallic Cat x Shiners Eva x Shining Spark); San Juan Ranch; Ty Smith.

3005 Cut N Klass $11,000

(3/6/2011 sorrel m) (Light N Lena x Meradas Oh Cay x Freckles Merada); Bred to Sannman; SDP Buffalo Ranch; Janet L. Handtmann.

3006 Texas Tanquery $7,200 (RNA)

(4/9/2016 bay s) (Freckled Leo Lena x Most Unique x Haidas Little Pep); Felicia Mancuso.

3007 One Smoking Cat $20,000

(1/28/2016 blue roan m) (One Time Pepto x Lynneas Preppy Cat x High Brow Cat); John Kennedy/Beaver Creek Ranch; Orlando Gonzalez.

3008 Nevermind $12,000

(1/31/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Look Never Mind x Squeak Toy); Fults Ranch, Ltd.; Wayne Hanson.

3009 SDP Invictus $4,500

(5/22/2016 sorrel s) (Hydrive Cat x SDP I Got Good Genes x Dual Rey); SDP Buffalo Ranch; Austin Adams.

3010 Unbreykable $8,200

(1/30/2016 sorrel g) (Halreycious x Smooth Pass Play x Smooth As A Cat); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Lorenzo Lotti; Kelton McMillen.

3011 Lynnies A Cat $4,700

(4/9/2016 bay m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Starlights Lynn x Grays Starlight); Vicki Guilfoil, DVM; Lori Flori.

3012 Nickles Playgirl $9,000

(1/30/2016 bay m) (Shiners Nickle x SDP Driven With Mom x Hydrive Cat); Cannon Quarter Horses; Tawny Fye.

3013 Metallic Gem $26,500 (RNA)

(4/27/2014 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Ruby Tuesday DNA x Peppy San Badger); Embryo by One Time Royalty; Lone Oak Performance Horses, LLC.

3014 Drive Hy $6,000 (RNA)

(3/30/2013 sorrel m) (Hydrive Cat x Pepilena Lass x Ill Be Smart); Bred to One Time Royalty; Connie L. Buckley. (broodmare sound only).

3015 SDP I Dare You $3,500

(3/15/2016 bay m) (Hydrive Cat x Elseware x High Brow CD); SDP Buffalo Ranch; Alan Chappell.

3016 Reeding A Metallic $31,000 (RNA)

(1/3/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Reeds Instant Magic x Abrakadabracre); Fults Ranch, Ltd..

3017 Blazin Blu Boon $19,500

(5/23/2016 bay s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Rey Janie Starlight x Grays Starlight); Doug Carpenter (Rick Ford, Agent); Dorothy W. Queen.

3018 Seven S Pepto Cat $5,200

(4/5/2016 gray m) (Cat Man Do x Seven Pepto Whiz x Conquistador Whiz); Terry Stuart Forst; Catherine Clements.

3019 Stevia $3,000

(3/2/2016 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x SDP Miss Cuba Rey x Dual Rey); Double Dove Ranch; Austin Adams.

3020 Metallic Yadda $23,000 (RNA)

(3/4/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Rio CD Yadayadayada x CD Olena); Austin Adams.

3021 Hickoryhollyisallena $25,500

(5/1/2016 red roan s) (Hickory Holly Time x Isabellena x Quejanaisalena); Gardiner Quarter Horses; BJ Avila.

3022 Basque O Beau $24,000

(1/12/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Nievas x Cats Merada); Dufurrena Cutting Horses, LLC; Eric Freitas.

3023 Sallie B Smart $8,000

(2/8/2014 chestnut m) (Smart Little Lena x Sallie B Badge x Playboys Badge); Bred to One Time Pepto; Carroll’s Cutting Horses, LLC; Wendy McLaughlin.

3025 Dance Hall Cat $13,500

(2/12/2016 bay s) (Metallic Cat x Montana Suenos x Montana Doc); Kathleen Moore; Ty Smith.

3026 Senor Holly Time $11,000

(1/29/2016 red roan s) (Hickory Holly Time x Shiney Senorita x Shining Spark); Gardiner Quarter Horses; Dean Tuftin.

3027 Savannah On Time $25,000

(3/20/2016 sorrel s) (One Time Pepto x Savannah Hickory x Doc’s Hickory); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for WW Ranch, LLC; Russ Mothershead.

3028 Seven S Indianajonez $5,000

(3/30/2016 bay g) (Travelin Jonez x Seven S Indiansummer x Hickorys Indian Pep); Stuart Ranch; Michael Sposito.

3029 Shes Reylentless $15,000 (RNA)

(2/29/2016 chestnut m) (Dual Rey x Shes Brilliant x High Brow Cat); Harland & Jody Radomske – Venture Farms.

3030 SJR Smooth Cash $10,500

(2/4/2016 palomino m) (Smooth As A Cat x Whole Lota Cash x Shining Spark); San Juan Ranch; Kristen York.

3031 Miss Halreycious $3,000

(5/20/2016 sorrel m) (Halreycious x Survival Tactics x CD Survivor); Flag Ranch, LLC; Alan Chappell.

3032 Social Sioux $9,000

(2/3/2012 buckskin m) (A Shiner Named Sioux x Shine A Mite x Doc O Dynamite); Bred to Jasons Peptolena; Aaron Ranch; Mozaun & Sarah McKibben.

3033 Very Fancy Genes $7,000

(1/28/2016 sorrel m) (Very Smart Remedy x SDP I Got Fancy Genes x RC Fancy Step); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Lorenzo Lotti; Jennifer Knoles.

3034 SJR Diamonds Shirley $9,500

(1/7/2016 palomino m) (CD Diamond x Shirley Ima Gunner x Colonels Smoking Gun); San Juan Ranch; Ty Smith.

3035 Violet Lights $14,500 (RNA)

(4/29/2016 brown m) (CD Lights x Rey Out West x Dual Rey); Ryan Motes.

3036 Pepper Shakers $8,000

(3/2/2016 bay s) (Metallic Cat x So Sweet Pepper x Nitas Wood); Fults Ranch, Ltd.; Alan Chappell.

3037 Nickle Shots $7,500 (RNA)

(4/18/2016 sorrel s) (Shiners Nickle x Goldn Shot O Whiskey x Paddys Irish Whiskey); Cannon Quarter Horses.

3038 Slick N Jonezin $9,500

(2/18/2016 sorrel m) (Travelin Jonez x Slickquickaristocrat x Smart Aristocrat); The Ranch Equine Inc.; Jennifer Knoles.

3039 Voodooguru $7,000 (RNA)

(6/1/2016 sorrel s) (Shiners Voodoo Dr x Very Smart Flo Jo x Very Smart Remedy); Annie Reynolds.

3040 Sparkling Metallicat $25,000

(2/24/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Jennys Spark x Shining Spark); Jim Gauthier; Mozaun & Sarah McKibben.

3041 Isametallica $8,500

(5/2/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Isabellena x Quejanaisalena); Gardiner Quarter Horses; Doug Carpenter.

3042 SJR Diamond Laredo $4,000

(3/9/2016 palomino s) (CD Diamond x Whiz N Spark x Topsail Whiz); San Juan Ranch; Jaymie Noland.

3043 U Not Da Boss Of Me $16,000

(3/16/2016 sorrel s) (CD Lights x Nievas x Cats Merada); Dufurrena Cutting Horses, LLC; Jennifer Knoles.

3044 Lookin A Rey $9,500

(2/3/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Heres Lookin At You x Peptoboonsmal); Kathleen Moore; Clay Volmer.

3045 Seven S Warbridle $5,000

(3/23/2016 palomino g) (Hickory Holly Time x Seven S Party Girl x Matt Dillon Dun It); Terry Stuart Forst; Chris Cox.

3046 Onecheckatatime $5,000

(1/10/2016 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x Loves Cat x High Brow Cat); Circle Y Ranch; Alan Chappell.

3047 Rey Below Zero $24,500

(3/10/2016 chestnut s) (Dual Rey x Shes Icing Onthe Cat x High Brow Cat); Lone Oak Performance Horses, LLC; Ty Cole.

3048 Smart Way To Flo $11,000 (RNA)

(3/11/2016 sorrel m) (Very Smart Remedy x Teena Cash Flo x Nu Cash); Annie Reynolds.

3049 Voodoo Vixen $6,800

(2/27/2016 sorrel m) (Shiners Voodoo Dr x My Boots Are Tuff x Woody Be Tuff); W.T. Waggoner Estate; Jake Telford.

3050 CDs Catalena Cash $25,000

(2/10/2011 sorrel m) (CD Olena x Shesa Lota Cash x Nu Cash); Bred to One Time Royalty; San Juan Ranch; Ken Williams.

3051 Seven S Calamity $6,000

(3/25/2016 gray m) (Rockin W x Seven S Alley Cat x Real Gun); Stuart Ranch; Stacey Salkeld.

3052 Steller Cat $19,000

(3/15/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Spoonful Of Stella x Hes A Peptospoonful); Wrigley Ranches, LLC; Karlie Kirkland.

3053 This One Is Shiny $10,000

(6/7/2016 palomino m) (This One Time x Lil Shiny Long Legs x Shining Spark); Cannon Quarter Horses; Darrell Wollert.

3054 Big Chex Rush $13,000

(4/18/2011 chestnut m) (Big Chex To Cash x Rush N Cat x Little Rush); Bred to Blind Sided; Doug Carpenter (Rick Ford, Agent); Kent Blough.

3055 SJR Diamond Kitty $4,300

(3/5/2016 sorrel m) (CD Diamond x MK Cats Lil Kitty x High Brow Cat); San Juan Ranch; William Billock.

3056 Metallic Remedy $34,000

(1/11/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Remedy For Sweets x Grays Starlight); Hill Ranches; Edsall Horses, Agent.

3057 Jittery $24,000 (RNA)

(1/2/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Jitters Brown x Smart Little Lena); Fults Ranch, Ltd..

3058 Tachitas Hickory $3,600

(3/29/2002 bay m) (Doc’s Hickory x Tachitas Last x Peppy San Badger); Bred to CD Diamond; San Juan Ranch; RaeAnn Svedberg.

3059 Senorita In Lights $16,000

(3/15/2016 sorrel m) (CD Lights x Shiney Senorita x Shining Spark); Gardiner Quarter Horses; Nicki Marmelzat.

3060 Hot Flashing Lights $28,000

(3/19/2016 sorrel s) (CD Lights x Shiners Hot Flash x Shining Spark); Winston Hansma; Ty Smith.

3061 RL Hot Chick $51,000 (RNA)

(3/15/2016 sorrel m) (Smart Chic Olena x Shiners Hot Flash x Shining Spark); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Lotti & Riley.

3062 Play With Sparks $23,000 (RNA)

(1/18/2016 sorrel s) (Time For The Diamond x Sparktilion x Shining Spark); Cannon Quarter Horses.

3063 SJR Sparkin Metal $9,500

(2/24/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x CD Sparkle x CD Olena); San Juan Ranch; Erica Sparks.

3064 Voodoo Flo Jo $16,500 (RNA)

(3/12/2016 black m) (Shiners Voodoo Dr x Very Smart Flo Jo x Very Smart Remedy); Annie Reynolds.

3065 Twice In A Blu Moon $7,000 (RNA)

(4/24/2016 brown m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Teletrona x Little Trona); Diamond LK Cutting Horses.

3066 This Rey $7,500

(3/27/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x All That N Cat x High Brow Cat); Beechfork Ranch; JC Jackman.

3067 Seven S Reyncheck $4,500

(4/25/2016 sorrel g) (Reys Dual Badger x Very Smart Valentina x Very Smart Remedy); Stuart Ranch; Chris Cox.

3068 Its Time To Look $25,000

(1/21/2016 bay s) (One Time Pepto x Miss Bay Gun x Playgun); Cowan Select Horses, LLC; Lance Leach.

3069 Peppy Doc Dual Shot $2,000

(3/9/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Shot Doc x Sassy Peppy Dual x Mister Dual Pep); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for WW Ranch, LLC; Cooper Smith.

3070 Bossy Princess $3,000

(5/13/2016 chestnut m) (Sushi Boss x Nu Spotlight Chex x Nu Chex To Cash); LeRoy Hoffman; Lori Flori.

3071 Seven S Big Easy $14,500 (RNA)

(3/31/2016 red roan g) (Hickory Holly Time x Seven S Fiesta x Playgun); Terry Stuart Forst.

3072 Shiney Ms Metallic $25,000

(1/24/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Shiners Miss Lena x Shining Spark); Carol Rose; David Mize.

3073 Mintgundition $10,000

(5/1/2016 red roan s) (Gunnatrashya x Peppermints x One Time Pepto); Karen Twisselman; Catherine Brown-Swain.

3074 Smart Voodoo Brother $21,000 (RNA)

(5/5/2016 palomino s) (Shiners Voodoo Dr x Smart As Sister x Very Smart Remedy); Annie Reynolds.

3075 Metallic N Hickory16 $15,500

(2/23/2016 bay m) (Metallic Cat x Miss Hickory Hill x Doc’s Hickory); James L. Eakin; Whispering Willow Ranch.

3076 SJR Smooth Diamond $16,000

(2/28/2016 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Shiners Diamond Girl x Shining Spark); San Juan Ranch; Eric Freitas.

3077 Fletchetta Time $4,700

(3/30/2016 red roan m) (Hickory Holly Time x Fletchetta Cat x High Brow Cat); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Dr. David Hartman; Alan Chappell.

3078 Red Autumn Boon $25,000

(5/6/2016 red roan s) (Peptoboonsmal x Icin On The Cake x High Brow Cat); Aaron Ranch; JC Jackman.

3079 Dual Defense $7,500 (RNA)

(4/8/2016 palomino m) (Dual Smart Rey x Bueno Meadno x Bueno Starlight); Bagley Performance Horses.

3080 SJR Betin Diamonds $3,500 (RNA)

(3/26/2016 sorrel m) (CD Diamond x Billies Smooth Cat x Smooth As A Cat); San Juan Ranch.

3081 Royaltyplayinstylish $3,200 (RNA)

(5/14/2016 sorrel m) (Mr Playinstylish x Chance Of Royalty x Royal Fletch); Kit & Charlie Moncrief.

3082 SJR Diamond Duke $4,500

(2/4/2016 palomino s) (CD Diamond x A Short Bunny x Shorty Lena); San Juan Ranch; Rueben Schwartz.

3084 One Smart Nickle $8,000

(2/23/2016 bay m) (Shiners Nickle x One Smart Long Legs x One Time Pepto); Cannon Quarter Horses; Karren Costantino.

3085 Bettin On This Cat $11,500

(3/30/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Better Sue x Bet On Me 498); Flag Ranch, LLC; Cooper Smith.

3086 Kittys Gotta Player $5,000 (RNA)

(4/24/2016 sorrel s) (Mr Playinstylish x Kittyboonsmal x Peptoboonsmal); Lee Tennison.

3087 Im Miss Be Haven $8,000

(3/20/2006 sorrel m) (Ill Be Smart x Miss Lena Badger x Teninolena Badger); Bred to Travelin Jonez; Taylor Fox; Vicki Guilfoil.

3088 Chita Chrome Cat $6,500

(2/28/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Chita Cash Cat x High Brow Cat); Kobie D. Wood; Wayne Hanson.

3089 Cats Dual Tiara $24,500

(2/16/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Cats Tiara x High Brow Cat); Flag Ranch, LLC; Weesie Brill.

3090 Rockin Smart Pistols $4,000

(3/5/2016 sorrel m) (Smart Luck x Shiners Lil Pistol x Shining Spark); Roxanne Koepsell; Alan Chappell.

3091 SJR Diamond Angie $5,200

(2/28/2016 palomino m) (CD Diamond x Sanjos Lil Angel x San Jo Lena); San Juan Ranch; Shane D. Plummer.

3092 Sallys Best Bet $5,400

(4/25/2016 red roan g) (Bet Hesa Cat x Tens Sally x Ten O Sea); Brandon Broyles, DVM; Jaymie Noland.

3093 Just A Little Time $6,500

(4/25/2016 sorrel s) (Hickory Holly Time x Little Lights x Smart Little Lena); Winston Hansma & Danny Motes; Dean Tuftin.

3094 Shine With Desire $29,000

(1/3/2009 sorrel m) (Shining Spark x Playin With Desire x Playin Stylish); Bred to Metallic Cat; Dickson & Tricia Varner; Bill Coon.

3095 Cat With Spark $9,500

(2/16/2017 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Shine With Desire x Shining Spark); Dickson & Tricia Varner; Jose Avelar.

3096 Mr Metalic Cat $7,500

(4/10/2016 red roan s) (Mr Playinstylish x Smart Metallic Cat x Metallic Cat); Jividen’s Point of Grace Ranch; Eric Freitas.

3097 Ive Got The Blus $9,500

(5/15/2016 bay s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Desires Cat x High Brow Cat); The Ranch Equine Inc.; Ronald Thompson.

3098 Jordan Montana $6,000

(1/28/2011 sorrel m) (Light N Lena x Little Memory Maker x Peppy San Badger); Bred to Sannman; 72 Ranch/Billy & Kris Martin; Ty Smith.

3099 Stylin On The Bayou $3,900

(2/27/2016 sorrel s) (Mr Playinstylish x Little Bayou Babe x Smart Little Lena); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Opal Smith.

3100 SJR Suelenas Sonz $9,000

(3/13/2016 palomino s) (Cats Merada x Shiners Sulena x Shining Spark); San Juan Ranch; Alan Chappell.

3101 Smart Shiney Playboy $14,500

(1/16/2016 sorrel s) (WR This Cats Smart x Sinful Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Cowan Select Horses, LLC; Patricia Perry.

3102 Sugarhowyougetsofly $17,000

(1/8/2016 sorrel s) (Kit Kat Sugar x El Sauz Doll x Peptoboonsmal); Jaime & Ashley Snider; Katie Wilson.

3103 Cafe Cutie $17,000

(2/6/2016 chestnut m) (WR This Cats Smart x Dualin Safari x Playin Safari); Kathleen Moore; Sinan Imer.

3104 Smart Robbie $6,700

(4/21/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Little Lena Kate x Smart Little Lena); Tommy Houston; Graham White.

3106 Forever Time $26,000

(4/8/2016 sorrel m) (Hickory Holly Time x Soula Jule Forever x Soula Jule Star); Gardiner Quarter Horses; Kristen York.

3107 Reys Playgun $18,000

(5/17/2016 chestnut s) (Dual Rey x PG Special Edition x Playgun); Flag Ranch, LLC; Kenneth Schueller.

3108 Moonlightt $4,100

(5/19/2016 chestnut g) (Light N Lena x Dual Delight x Dual Pep); 72 Ranch/Billy & Kris Martin; Barney Mac Smith.

3109 SJR Diamond Storm $4,500

(2/24/2016 palomino s) (CD Diamond x Ginas Metallic Storm x Metallic Cat); San Juan Ranch; Tripp Townsend.

3110 Milliondollar Style $5,200

(1/23/2016 sorrel s) (Mr Playinstylish x Little Smart Ginger x Smart Little Lena); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Shawn Madden.

3111 Done Wright $2,700

(4/1/2016 bay s) (Hes Wright On x Smoothly Done x Smooth As A Cat); Calle Real, Agent for MC Performance Horses; Lori Flori.

3112 Onetimeatthemansion $5,000

(4/6/2016 sorrel s) (One Time Pepto x Very Smart Playmate x Very Smart Remedy); Yellow Creek Ranch; Alan Chappell.

3114 Hannas Metallic Rey $25,000

(1/29/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Reyhanna x Dual Rey); John Kennedy/Beaver Creek Ranch; Mark Cross.

3115 Reys Little Dual $21,000

(2/20/2016 chestnut s) (Dual Rey x Heavens Little Angel x Smart Little Lena); Alan Chappell; Megan Weaver.

3116 Metallhic $13,500

(1/29/2016 bay roan s) (Metallic Cat x Hicapep x Dual Pep); Beechfork Ranch; Rueben Schwartz.

3117 Mo Checks $14,000 (RNA)

(1/6/2016 sorrel g) (Im Countin Checks x Poosmal x Peptoboonsmal); Circle Y Ranch.

3118 Giddy Up Kat $8,000

(2/8/2016 sorrel s) (Kit Kat Sugar x Ipanema x Dual Pep); Hill Ranches; Adam Donaldson.

3119 Stylin Cowgirl $2,700

(4/2/2016 sorrel m) (Mr Playinstylish x Fletchs Delight x Royal Fletch); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Cooper Smith.

3120 Holly This One Time $8,500

(4/20/2016 black s) (Hickory Holly Time x Mates Matrix x Smart Mate); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Lorenzo Lotti; Daniel Weiss.

3121 Metallic Memories $28,500

(1/7/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Nurse Gray x Grays Starlight); Hill Ranches; Teresa Ralls.

3122 Playgiarism Cat RG $20,000

(3/12/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Playgiarism x Freckles Playboy); Mariposa Farms, LLP; Robert Tregemba.

3123 Hissn N Theboonlight $15,000

(5/10/2016 chestnut m) (Smart Boons x Hissy Cat x High Brow Cat); Jeffrey W. & Jennifer Foland; DJ Dudley.

3124 KR A Special Tee $5,300

(3/26/2002 sorrel m) (Tejons Peppy Doc x Dox Mark Her Irish x Makinyourmark); Bred to Stylish Rey Gay; James Barton; Jennifer Anderson.

3125 Little Drunk Dancer $27,000

(2/17/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Little Exotic Dancer x Smart Little Lena); Alan Chappell; Vick Etheridge.

3126 Cat With A Twist $5,000

(4/8/2016 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Shania Twist x Freckles Fancy Twist); Wes Ashlock, Agent for John & Jana Thacker; Todd Nelson.

3127 Peppy Boon Stocking $8,500

(4/5/2016 red roan m) (Once In A Blu Boon x XL Diana Dual x Dual Pep); Beverly Vaughn; Susie Reed.

3128 Sparkling CD Light $19,500 (RNA)

(3/10/2016 sorrel m) (CD Lights x Jennys Spark x Shining Spark); Jim Gauthier.

3129 SJR Metallic Gem $29,000

(1/24/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Shining Juliet x Shining Spark); San Juan Ranch; Don Matson.

3130 Silverado Dude (P) $14,500 (RNA)

(1/28/2016 chestnut s) (Dual Rey x Silverado Prom Queen (P) x Peptoboonsmal); Jerry Durant.

3131 Julies Got A Remedy $3,400

(2/23/2016 sorrel m) (Very Smart Remedy x Julies Out Of Time x Play It Out); Winfield Farms; Andrew Kurtz.

3132 SJR Diamond Kali $5,000

(2/3/2016 sorrel m) (CD Diamond x Kalightascope x Light N Lena); San Juan Ranch; Chantz Stewart.

3133 Big Mama Cat $22,000

(3/16/2009 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Spoonfula Style x Hesa Peptospoonful); Bred to Shiners Voodoo Dr; Russ Mothershead (Sam Smith, Agent); Owen Brinkerhoff.

3134 Play N Fletch $5,000

(3/18/2007 sorrel m) (Royal Fletch x Lean Little Lena x Smart Little Lena); Bred to Mr Playinstylish; 6666 Ranch, Agent for K/C Moncrief/Burnett Ranches, LLC; Lori Flori.

3135 Cat In A Topless Hat $4,000

(5/6/2016 chestnut m) (Solano Cat x Topless Shiner x Shining Spark); Selah Performance/Shannon & Hershel Reid; Scott Harker.

3136 Big Shine In Cowtown $27,000 (RNA)

(3/16/2016 bay s) (Shiners Nickle x Lil Lena Long Legs x Smart Little Lena); Cannon Quarter Horses.

3137 Playinstylish Kat $6,700 (RNA)

(5/19/2016 sorrel s) (Mr Playinstylish x Lil Sally Cat x High Brow Cat); Kit & Charlie Moncrief.

3138 Kit Kat Lightning $5,700

(4/17/2016 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Lightning Lil Dulce x Smart Little Lena); Humphrey Quarter Horses; Jared Jones.

3139 Reysin On The Rocks $18,000 (RNA)

(3/1/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Cancan Kitty x High Brow Cat); Cinder Lakes Ranch, LLC.

3140 One Shiny Time $6,500

(5/3/2016 sorrel m) (This One Time x Shiners Little Rita x Shining Spark); Cannon Quarter Horses; Whispering Willow Ranch.

3141 Gracielena $10,500

(3/22/2004 sorrel m) (CD Olena x Graciela Dual x Dual Pep); Bred to Hes Wright On; Gary Martin; Kent Blough.

3143 Angels $6,500

(3/15/2008 bay m) (Dual Pep x Hummin Melody x Peppys Boy 895); Bred to Sannman; SDP Buffalo Ranch; Daniel Weiss.

3144 Rockin The Boon $4,500

(5/1/2016 bay m) (Rockin W x Betsys Boonsmal x Peptoboonsmal); Beverly Vaughn; Connie Stewart.

3145 Im Countin Stars $15,500 (RNA)

(3/31/2016 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x Staraleno x Grays Starlight); Circle Y Ranch.

3146 My Cats Hips R Metal $35,000

(5/7/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Hip Hip Sue Rey x Dual Rey); Flag Ranch, LLC; Shawn Madden.

3147 Bet On The Boone $14,500 (RNA)

(4/1/2016 red roan s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Bet On Merada x Bet On Me 498); Aaron Ranch.

3148 Chilly Drive $6,000

(3/24/2016 sorrel g) (Hydrive Cat x Wyndchill x Light N Lena); 72 Ranch/Billy & Kris Martin; Steve Phipps.

3149 Seven S Heavy Metal $8,000

(5/13/2016 sorrel g) (Cruze Mode x Our Precious Metals x Metallic Cat); Stuart Ranch; Craig Cheetham.

3150 Mrs Jonez $3,500

(4/29/2016 sorrel m) (Travelin Jonez x Electra Can Do x Cat Man Do); W.T. Waggoner Estate; Gerald Jones.

3150 Kiss The Ring $3,700

(2/20/2016 sorrel m) (Time For The Diamond x Sophistakitten x Sophisticated Catt); Winfield Farms; Ty Smith.

3151 Wicked Echos $12,000

(3/17/2016 red roan s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Wood She Be A Kitty x High Brow Cat); Doug Carpenter (Rick Ford, Agent); Jeremy Bo Warren.

3152 Mo Smoochin $14,700

(3/19/2016 red roan m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Wood U Smooch Me x CD Olena); Moore Quarter Horses; Vicki Perkins.

3153 Twisted Sister Sioux $7,500

(4/26/2012 palomino m) (A Shiner Named Sioux x Nitros Peppy Gin x Nitro Dual Doc); Bred to Travelin Jonez; Ron Dawson; Mozaun & Sarah McKibben.

3154 Ms Boons Farm $7,000

(4/4/2016 bay roan m) (Smart Boons x Peppy Nicolena x Nic It In The Bud); Kim Rose; MJ Cadgene.

3155 Metalistic $19,500

(3/6/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Stylindipity x Docs Stylish Oak); Beechfork Ranch; Beverly Vaughn.

3156 Metallic Jem $50,000 (RNA)

(2/22/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Smartys Gonna Pass x Sweet Lil Pepto); Austin Blake.

3157 One Time Edition $29,000

(1/31/2016 sorrel s) (One Time Pepto x PG Special Edition x Playgun); Flag Ranch, LLC; Richard M. Bell.

3159 Got Mo Style $5,000

(3/4/2016 sorrel s) (Mr Playinstylish x Mo Fletch x Royal Fletch); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Don Sims.

3160 Do Me Right Rey $33,000 (RNA)

(4/3/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Cat Mom Do x High Brow Cat); Hill Ranches.

3162 Little Mountain Cat $3,200

(4/23/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Caracal Cat x High Brow Cat); Alan Chappell; Austin Adams.