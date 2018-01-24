Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NRCHA Select 2-Year-Old Sale

Held October 13, 2017

47 horses consigned

$958,100 gross for a $20,385 average

33 sold (70%), $664,100 net, $20,124 average and $16,000 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

1001 Xtra Shiners Affairs $15,500 (RNA)

(4/25/2015 sorrel m) (Shiners Voodoo Dr x A Lasting Attraction x Peptoboonsmal); Silver Spurs Equine (Todd Bergen, Agent).

1002 Shes Devine $8,500

(2/1/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Shesa Show Stopper x Peptoboonsmal); JLC Performance Horses; Susie Reed.

1003 Blue Suede Choos $13,200

(4/6/2015 blue roan m) (Metallic Cat x Smart Nu Annie x Smart Shiner); Mattie E. Neal; Ty Smith.

1004 Metallic Freckle $20,000

(4/16/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Jasmin Sweet Freckle x Widows Freckles); Polo Ranch Stallions; Lisa Luna.

1005 Beretta Jonez $12,000 (RNA)

(5/13/2015 bay s) (Travelin Jonez x Berettas Shorty Girl x Shorty Lena); Calle Real, Agent for Todd Crawford.

1006 Ichi Guns $5,000

(3/31/2015 bay g) (Cat Ichi x Fletchs Pistol x Royal Fletch); Kirk Johnston; Cooper Smith.

1007 Littlebitofthis $9,500 (RNA)

(3/26/2015 sorrel s) (Dual R Smokin x WSR Cassies Cat x High Brow Cat); Carpenter/Smith (Teryn Muench, Agent).

1008 MC Lights By The Sea $15,000

(3/16/2015 sorrel g) (CD Lights x Shining Cee x Shining Spark); MC Performance Horses; Suzette Probert.

1009 Boys Shes Packin $10,000

(2/23/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Shiners Lil Pistol x Shining Spark); Roxanne Koepsell; Kurt Heim.

1010 Neverr Have I Ever $18,500

(3/17/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Wood I Never x Zack T Wood); Wrigley Ranches, LLC; Ty Smith.

1011 Curly Blue Boon $10,000

(5/11/2015 red roan s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Long Red Curls x Smart Little Lena); Bobby Lockhart; Ty Smith.

1012 This Lights Bright $42,000

(3/28/2015 sorrel m) (WR This Cats Smart x CD Bright Lights x CD Olena); Chris & Sarah Dawson; Equine Logistics.

1013 Countin The Lights $19,000 (RNA)

(4/8/2015 sorrel g) (Im Countin Checks x Cat Lights x High Brow Cat); Winston Hansma & Danny Motes.

1014 Packin Lil Pepto $9,000

(3/21/2015 sorrel g) (Jasons Peptolena x Diamonds Sparklette x Genuine Doc); Aaron Ranch; Margaret Green.

1016 Lost Creek Heaven $20,000

(4/16/2015 sorrel m) (WR This Cats Smart x She Cat Seven x Seven From Heaven); Jordan Williams; Myles Brown.

1017 Smooth Talkin Jonez $8,500 (RNA)

(4/18/2015 sorrel m) (Travelin Jonez x Smoothly Done x Smooth As A Cat); Calle Real, Agent for MC Performance Horses.

1018 Chicswannadowhizkey $4,000

(3/22/2015 bay m) (Whizkey N Diamonds x What Chics Wanna Doo x Chic Please); Calle Real, Agent for Todd Crawford; Charlie Williamson.

1019 Metallic Ten $31,500 (RNA)

(5/13/2015 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Hickory Ten x Doc’s Hickory); Wes Ashlock, Agent for Tom &/or Jan Merryman.

1020 One Time Legend $35,500

(5/1/2015 bay g) (One Time Pepto x HR Playin Legend x Little Lenas Legend); Cowan Select Horses, LLC; Shelly Hall.

1021 Kit Kat Secret $20,000

(2/23/2015 sorrel s) (Kit Kat Sugar x One Little Secret x One Time Pepto); Brendon Clark; Charlie Williamson.

1022 SJR Gold Coast $22,500

(1/24/2015 palomino m) (Smooth As A Cat x Shiners Goldielocks x Shining Spark); Ty Cole Performance Horses, LLC; James Garbrick.

1023 Cats Lil Doodle $4,000

(5/10/2015 sorrel m) (Cats Merada x Smart Lil Doodle x Ill Be Smart); Charles Mills; Ty Smith.

1024 Swiss Sweet $28,000

(3/16/2015 sorrel s) (Sweet Lil Pepto x Swiss Cat x High Brow Cat); Hayden Upton; Dean Tuftin.

1025 Playin Cats $5,200

(4/12/2015 sorrel s) (Playin Stylish x Cats Tiara x High Brow Cat); MC Performance Horses; Ty Smith.

1026 Light Of A Full Moon $11,000 (RNA)

(5/15/2015 sorrel s) (Moonstruck Pepto x A Classic Remedy x Very Smart Remedy); Carney Quarter Horses.

1028 MC Metallic Lighting $59,000

(4/29/2015 bay roan s) (Metallic Cat x Smart Lil Lighting x Smart Little Lena); MC Performance Horses; Corey Cushing.

1029 ADB Payin It Forward $40,000

(6/17/2015 red roan s) (WR This Cats Smart x My Kind Pepto x Peptoboonsmal); Reba Rogers; James Garbrick.

1030 Shiine $90,000

(1/16/2015 buckskin s) (One Time Pepto x Shiners Eva x Shining Spark); John & Melanie Lowrance; Alison Bendale.

1031 Playin On The Bayou $5,000

(3/6/2015 brown s) (My Playinstylish x Little Bayou Babe x Smart Little Lena); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Alexandra Wieland.

1032 Kittys Tuff Mudder $12,000 (RNA)

(3/9/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x Dr Peppy Cat x High Brow Cat); Tauber Exploration.

1033 This Chics Stylin $3,000

(5/2/2015 bay m) (My Playinstylish x Stylish Elans Chic x Docs Stylish Oak); Kit & Charlie Moncrief; Ty Smith.

1034 Sparky Jonez $20,000

(4/8/2015 buckskin m) (Travelin Jonez x Just A Sparknshine x Shining Spark); Calle Real, Agent for MC Performance Horses; Brock Arnold.

1035 Run This Town $15,500

(3/22/2015 sorrel s) (Smart Luck x Lil Play Rey x Reys Dual Badger); Calle Real, Agent for Todd Crawford; Blue Allen.

1036 Halrey $9,000

(1/30/2015 sorrel g) (Halreycious x Loves Etch x High Brow Cat); Cowan Select Horses, LLC; Kenneth Schueller.

1037 Captain Metallic $42,000 (RNA)

(1/5/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Sweet Shorty Lena x Shorty Lena); Cayley Wilson Performance Horses.

1038 Time Too Tango $21,000

(2/19/2015 red roan g) (One Time Pepto x Reward Me Please x Chic Please); Beverly Vaughn; John Kuhn.

1039 Bet Across The Board $35,000

(3/7/2015 red roan s) (Bet Hesa Cat x One Little Reygina x One Time Pepto); Kevin Wood; Karren Costantino.

1040 Ichinit $10,500

(5/11/2015 sorrel g) (Cat Ichi x Catarista x Smart Aristocrat); John & Mary Dangelmayr; Amanda Walker.

1041 Little Baby Rey $68,000 (RNA)

(5/31/2015 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Little Baby Sister x Dual Pep); Wes Ashlock, Agent for Tom &/or Jan Merryman.

1043 MC Diamonds Bythomas $10,000 (RNA)

(3/19/2015 sorrel s) (Thomas E Hughes x Diamonds With Style x Playin Stylish); Julie & Mike Magness.

1045 JAC Miss Stylee Six $15,000 (RNA)

(4/12/2015 sorrel m) (Mr Playinstylish x Six Flo Miss x Seven From Heaven); James & Annette Colvin (Jamie Stover, Agent).

1046 Im A Purdy Cool Cat $20,000

(4/9/2015 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Gypsys Little Oak x Starlights Gypsy); Ty Cole Performance Horses, LLC; Parke Greeson.

1047 Buckle Up $20,000 (RNA)

(2/26/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Dressin Up x Peptoboonsmal); Alan Chappell.

1048 I Do It Smooth $19,700

(3/31/2015 sorrel g) (Cat Man Do x WR Smooth Lace x WR Smooth Whiskey); Slick Robison; Tripp Townsend.

1049 Hesa Bettin Cat $20,000 (RNA)

(2/24/2015 blue roan g) (Bet Hesa Cat x Hyadualin Darlin x Dual Pep); Nicole Carson.

1050 Nics Starlite $10,000

(5/1/2015 black m) (Nics Black Diamond x Houstons Lone Star x Hey Houston); Cowan Select Horses, LLC; Erin Hill.

1051 Pepper Time $16,000

(2/21/2015 sorrel m) (One Time Pepto x Peppers Stylish Cat x High Brow Cat); Newt White; Emilio Llamozas.