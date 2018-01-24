NRCHA Performance Horse Sale
Held October 13, 2017
7 horses consigned
$119,400 gross for a $17,057 average
3 sold (43%), $46,000 net, $15,333 average and $11,000 median.
Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer
1053 Shiny Sugar Shaker $9,900 (RNA)
(3/18/2014 chestnut m) (Shine On Line x Ima Lone Star Jewel x Duel Intent); Sonny Rice Cutting Horses, LLC.
1054 Hesa Royalena $29,000 (RNA)
(2/21/2013 brown s) (Bet Hesa Cat x Black Tie Queen x Smart Lil Ricochet); Kirk Johnston.
1055 Little Reytallicat $11,000
(4/12/2013 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Little Reygena x Dual Rey); Calle Real, Agent for MC Performance Horses; Nicole Petty.
1056 Rockin Out $9,500 (RNA)
(5/3/2014 bay g) (Rockin W x Mylanta Lano x Mylanta Lena); McKenzie Merrill.
1057 Lizzys Gotta Spark $8,000
(3/29/2013 sorrel g) (Dual Spark x Lizzys Styleique x Lizzys Gotta Player); Jim Loftin; Mozaun & Sarah McKibben.
1058 Montana Metal $25,000 (RNA)
(3/8/2014 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Grays Missylight x Grays Starlight); Beverly Vaughn.
1059 CD Shiney Light $27,000
(2/23/2014 smoky black s) (CD Lights x Smart Shiney Annie x Smart Shiner); Aaron Ranch; Jodi Rice.