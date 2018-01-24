Quarter Horse News > Horse Sales > Sale Results > NRCHA Performance Horse Sale
NRCHA Performance Horse Sale

Held October 13, 2017

7 horses consigned

$119,400 gross for a $17,057 average

3 sold (43%), $46,000 net, $15,333 average and $11,000 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

1053    Shiny Sugar Shaker $9,900 (RNA)

(3/18/2014 chestnut m) (Shine On Line x Ima Lone Star Jewel x Duel Intent); Sonny Rice Cutting Horses, LLC.

1054    Hesa Royalena          $29,000 (RNA)

(2/21/2013 brown s) (Bet Hesa Cat x Black Tie Queen x Smart Lil Ricochet); Kirk Johnston.

1055    Little Reytallicat      $11,000

(4/12/2013 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Little Reygena x Dual Rey); Calle Real, Agent for MC Performance Horses; Nicole Petty.

1056    Rockin Out    $9,500 (RNA)

(5/3/2014 bay g) (Rockin W x Mylanta Lano x Mylanta Lena); McKenzie Merrill.

1057    Lizzys Gotta Spark   $8,000

(3/29/2013 sorrel g) (Dual Spark x Lizzys Styleique x Lizzys Gotta Player); Jim Loftin; Mozaun & Sarah McKibben.

1058    Montana Metal          $25,000 (RNA)

(3/8/2014 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Grays Missylight x Grays Starlight); Beverly Vaughn.

1059    CD Shiney Light       $27,000

(2/23/2014 smoky black s) (CD Lights x Smart Shiney Annie x Smart Shiner); Aaron Ranch; Jodi Rice.

 