Nominations Open for Equine Industry Vision Award

Officials are seeking nominees for the Equine Industry Vision Award, an honor that recognizes those who have shown ingenuity, service and innovation in the equine market. The award honors those who have committed a single outstanding achievement, as well as those that have shown sustained contributions or service over a period of time. Nominees can be individuals or organizations.

The winner will be announced on June 15 during the American Horse Publications Equine Media Conference in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The honoree will receive a lead crystal trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine and commissioned by Zoetis, which has sponsored the award since its inception.

“The award aligns with our mission to improve equine wellness and welfare for all horses, and we are proud to carry on the tradition of the Equine Industry Vision Award for the 17th consecutive year,” said Sally Amtmann, senior equine marketing manager of Zoetis, in a statement.

Western performance horse industry honorees include 2016 winner Gary Carpenter, commissioner and CEO of the National Reining Horse Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association, which was honored in 2004. Robert Cacchione, executive director of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association, was honored in 2011.

Nominations are due Feb. 5. Materials are available at americanhorsepubs.org/equine-industry-vision-award or by contacting award coordinator Judy Lincoln at 386-760-7743 or ahorsepubs2@aol.com.