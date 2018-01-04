New PCCHA Jack Adams Most Improved Cutter Award Established

The Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) is establishing a year-end award to be given to the PCCHA cutter, professional or non-professional who “demonstrates the most improvement during each current PCCHA show year.” The “Jack Adams Most Improved Cutter Award” will be given out each year.

After a nomination process, the recipient will be determined by an Award Committee consisting of permanent members – Judy Adams, Jazlyn Adams, Andy Adams and Bill Cook – and temporary members – one PCCHA professional and one PCCHA non-professional which will be appointed by the PCCHA Board of Directors for a one-year term. The person who is awarded will be determined by a majority in the number of members of the Award Committee.

Recipients will receive Lex Graham’s bronze sculpture “Best Seat in the House” for a year, which will then be passed to the following year’s winner. They will also receive a plaque that they may keep.

Click for a nomination form. The form must be submitted to the PCCHA Office on or before Jan. 31 of each year.