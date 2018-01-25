2017 NCHA Futurity Preferred Breeders Sale Session I

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Preferred Breeders Sale Session I

Held December 7, 2017

138 horses consigned

$2,359,800 gross for a $17,100 average

119 sold (86%), $1,982,100 net, $16,656 average and $15,000 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

3001 Rose Blu Boon $19,000

(5/5/2016 sorrel m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Jae Bars Fancy Cat x High Brow Cat); Gilmar Garcia; Pekisko Ranch Ltd..

3002 Faith In My Metal $20,000 (RNA)

(5/20/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Faith In Your Mate x Smart Mate); Lakeside Ranch.

3004 Silverado Smooth $6,500

(2/16/2016 chestnut m) (Smooth As A Cat x Silverado Prom Queen (PT) x Peptoboonsmal); Jerry Durant; Dawn Raschen.

3005 LHR One Smooth Pepto $18,000 (RNA)

(2/13/2016 red roan s) (One Time Pepto x LHR Smooth Jamie May x Smooth As A Cat); South Lazy H Ranch Inc..

3006 CP Metallic Pepto $8,700 (RNA)

(3/31/2016 chestnut g) (Metallic Cat x Justapepto x Peptoboonsmal); Cal Poly Corp..

3007 Bellezza Kat $15,000

(4/24/2016 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x ARC Bellezza x Dual Smart Rey); Lee Tennison; David Taurel.

3008 Katz Hot Spot $9,500 (RNA)

(3/15/2016 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Stray Katz x Boonlight Dancer); Darren J. Holsten.

3009 Metallic Grit $19,000

(1/19/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Kittyswood x Woody Be Tuff); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Alan Chappell.

3010 Shut The Kwack Up $16,000

(3/16/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Kwackin Cat x High Brow Cat); PJ Cutters LLC; Crown Ranch LP.

3011 SCR Crackin Badlands $20,000

(2/16/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Smart Crackin Chic x Smart Chic Olena); Singleton Ranches; Charles Burger.

3012 CR Ceeville Tuff $20,000

(2/24/2016 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Cee Dee Royal Tee x CD Royal); Center Ranch LLC; Melissa Garbrick.

3013 LB Metallic On Time $19,000 (RNA)

(2/6/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Ladys On Time x Peptotime); Lynn Blevins.

3014 One Hot Clover $42,000

(3/18/2016 sorrel m) (Hottish x Carolena Moon x Peptoboonsmal); Miller Cutting Horses LLC; Glenn Barlow.

3015 Lenas Rey Cat $7,200

(4/25/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Lenas War Cat x High Brow Cat); Toni Miller; Joe Ammann.

3017 Smooth Mo $6,500

(3/30/2016 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Mo Faye Rey x Dual Rey); Charlie/Denise Seiz; Scott Shrauner.

3018 CR Tuff Lucinda $26,000

(2/23/2016 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Cat Digs Lucinda x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Duncan Steele-Park.

3019 Little Dirty Rascal $15,000 (RNA)

(5/11/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Little Dirty Dancer x Dual Pep); West Coast Cutting Horses.

3020 Cantankerous One $35,000 (RNA)

(4/16/2016 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x Cancan Kitty x High Brow Cat); Lone Oak Performance Horses LLC.

3021 Dark Alley Cat $11,000

(2/16/2016 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Lil Alley Cat x High Brow Cat); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Dr. David Hartman; Austin Adams.

3022 Metallic Version $22,500

(2/21/2016 blue roan s) (Metallic Cat x Chula Chica x Chula Dual); Winthrop/Judith Aldrich; Tim Stryker.

3023 Metallic Stuff $15,000

(4/25/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Little Short Stuff x Shorty Lena); Wichita Ranch; Alan Chappell.

3024 Decklin Rey $11,000

(5/20/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Swiss Cat x High Brow Cat); Jerry Durant; David Taurel.

3025 Iridescent Girl $26,000

(1/5/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Never Reylinquish x Dual Rey); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Meinzer Livestock LLC.

3026 Never Reybound $21,000 (RNA)

(4/14/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Never Reylinquish x Dual Rey); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Dr. David Hartman.

3027 PRF Madera Model $6,500

(2/12/2016 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x PRF Maderas Lena x Smart Lil Ricochet); Pete DeLeeuw/Pennridge Ranch; Dawn Raschen.

3028 Our Weekend Warrior $21,000

(4/7/2016 sorrel g) (Hottish x Catty Moves x High Brow Cat); Hill Ranches; Steve Anderson.

3029 Lualahoochie $29,000

(3/19/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Cattahoochie x High Brow Cat); Jerry Durant; David Taurel.

3030 Blame Me On The Rain $5,500

(4/4/2016 sorrel m) (Rockin W x Haidas Eclipse x Haidas LIttle Pep); Weisbart Cattle Co.; Richard Mears.

3031 Metallic Master $11,500

(4/2/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Movin On Marque x Movin On Hickory); Gandy Dancer Inc.; Cooper Smith.

3032 Sams Playin Dirty $20,000

(4/22/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Playboys Samantha x Freckles Playboy); Glenn/Debbie Drake; Diamond LK Cutting Horses.

3033 Checkmystarlight $10,000

(2/29/2016 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x Staraleno x Grays Starlight); Circle Y Ranch; Dennis Branham.

3034 Metallic Red Diva $18,500 (RNA)

(3/17/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Honkytonk Diva x Royal Fletch); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for WW Ranch LLC.

3035 Woody Be Clatter $15,000

(5/19/2016 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Arosesuchaclatter x Smooth As A Cat); Fazenda Barrinha Corp.; Austin Adams.

3036 Stylish Miss Ruth $15,000

(1/14/2016 bay m) (Woody Be Tuff x Stylish To The Max x Docs Stylish Oak); Mike/Julie Magness; Russ deCordova.

3037 Reyvin Hot Beauty $17,000

(3/21/2016 sorrel m) (Hottish x Reyvin Beauty x Dual Rey); James/Gail Hooper; Beau Galyean.

3038 Metallic Missy $14,000

(5/1/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Mereyda x Dual Rey); Cannon Quarter Horses; Robert D. Haider.

3039 Mister 305 $11,000

(1/26/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Meradas Sly Cat x That Sly Cat); Rocking L Cutting Horses LLC; Ronald Marsh/Marsh Performance Horses.

3040 Sue Bama $8,000

(5/3/2016 sorrel s) (Bamacat x Better Sue x Bet On Me 498); Flag Ranch LLC; Bryan McBride.

3041 Hott Little Number $17,500

(1/20/2016 sorrel m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Playin The Spots x Spots Hot); Ten/27 Ranch; Heath Smith.

3042 Kitty Kitty Houlihan $19,000

(3/25/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Hulaote x Doc Quixote); Catherine Adams; Corinne Lembke.

3043 Never Been Royality $9,500

(3/18/2016 sorrel m) (One Time Royalty x Neverey x Dual Rey); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Jesse Maupin.

3044 Play Like A Claycat $9,500

(4/27/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Play Like Clay x Freckles Playboy); Rick Beck, DVM; William White.

3045 Miss Strawberry Moon $9,500 (RNA)

(5/9/2016 red roan m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Haidas Youngster x Haidas Little Pep); Five Star Land & Livestock.

3046 Smooth Sophie Rey $20,000

(4/16/2011 bay m) (Smooth As A Cat x Martha Rey x Dual Rey); Bred to Spots Hot; Buck Creek Quarter Horses; Carlos DaSilva.

3048 Cats Whistling Dixie $22,000

(4/26/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Stars Miss Fancy x Grays Starlight); Tommy & Kay James Quarter Horses; Justin Cunningham.

3049 Somebodys Spots Hot $42,000

(3/1/2009 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Hickorysomebodysmart x Somebody Smart); Embryo by Two by Metallic Cat; Fults Ranch Ltd.; Ray Brazzel.

3050 Checkulater $10,000

(3/5/2016 bay m) (Im Countin Checks x Peptacular x Peptoboonsmal); Circle Y Ranch; Steve Martin.

3051 RN CD Royalty $15,000

(2/16/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow CD x Royalty Cat x High Brow Cat); Rio Neches Cattle Co.; Stephen Ferguson.

3052 Bayou Crossroads $9,000

(5/4/2016 bay s) (Docs Stylish Oak x MNY Bayou Belle x Shorty Lena); JJ/Tiffany Manion; Trent Harrison.

3053 Miss Pepsi Rey $7,000

(3/22/2004 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Miss Pepto Powell x Peptoboonsmal); Embryo by Auspicious Cat; Reata Cutting Horses LLC; Roger Terry.

3054 Reyzin Cain $25,000

(6/11/2016 red roan s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Reyzin x High Brow CD); Gale Force Quarter Horses; Scott Amos, Agent.

3055 One Time Woody $58,000 (RNA)

(3/22/2016 bay m) (One Time Pepto x Miss Woody Two Shoes x High Brow Cat); Double LM/Lannie Louise Mecom.

3056 Fancy Nancy Dually $13,000

(5/31/2001 sorrel m) (Dual Pep x Smart Little Alison x Smart Little Lena); Bred to Quejanaisalena; Coalson Acres/Greg Coalson; Steven Garner.

3057 Mamas Metal Jacket $11,500

(5/16/2016 chestnut s) (Metallic Cat x Smart Little Alison x Smart Little Lena); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Cooper Smith.

3058 CR Tuff Lightsaber $15,000

(2/22/2016 bay m) (Woody Be Tuff x Shortys Starlight x Grays Starlight); Center Ranch LLC; Beau Galyean.

3060 Gotta Have Pistol $15,000

(4/18/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Silver Pepto Pistol x Peptoboonsmal); Gilmar Garcia; Jonathon Rogers.

3061 Special Rey Edition $15,500

(5/25/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x PG Special Edition x Playgun); Flag Ranch LLC; Kole Strayhorn, Agent.

3062 Grays Missylight $34,000

(4/21/2000 sorrel m) (Grays Starlight x Miss Quixote Sails x Doc Quixote); Bred to Metallic Cat; Fults Ranch Ltd.; Mark Cross.

3063 Smoothaly $26,000

(5/14/2016 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Dually Lil Pep x Dual Pep); Beechfork Ranch; Diamond LK Cutting Horses.

3064 Smooth Sugar Ray $9,700

(6/4/2016 bay s) (Smooth As A Cat x Margaret Rey x Dual Rey); Toddy Pitard; Westin Sampson.

3065 Sugaree Sweet $10,000

(3/5/2016 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x KD Bayou Belle x Kit Dual); JJ/Tiffany Manion; David E. Balzhiser.

3066 Do Me Right Rey $35,000 (RNA)

(4/3/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Cat Mom Do x High Brow Cat); Holmes & Hill.

3067 Kid Cutti $22,000

(4/27/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Money Talks Smart x Smart Mate); Beechfork Ranch; Pekisko Ranch Ltd..

3068 Quejanas Shadow $29,000 (RNA)

(4/15/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Quejana Reeves x Quejanaisalena); Janice Little.

3069 Dixie Checks $12,000

(4/27/2016 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x TF Smartlittle Linda x Smart Little Lena); Circle Y Ranch; Bridey Greeson.

3070 Kinky Bootz $15,500 (RNA)

(3/16/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Sheza Stylish Cougar x High Brow Cat); Glenn Drake.

3071 Ricky Bobbie $28,000

(1/15/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Smart Bobbi Sock x Bob Acre Doc); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Emilio Llamozas.

3072 Hide A Kitty $15,000

(3/31/2004 chestnut m) (High Brow Cat x Haida Ho x Haidas Little Pep); Bred to Once In A Blu Boon; Twin Springs Cutting Horses & Robert/Lynn Meyer; John Kelley.

3073 Budi $10,000

(3/24/2016 bay s) (Cats Merada x Oh Stylish Lizzy x Lizzys Gotta Player); Paul/Jackie Fehrenbach; Robby Hansen.

3074 Magic With Moves $64,000

(4/15/2008 bay m) (Abrakadabracre x MH Oh Cay With Moves x Movin On Hickory); Embryo by Two by Metallic Cat; Fults Ranch Ltd.; Kelly Crum.

3075 Bet Hesa Good One $13,500 (RNA)

(3/29/2016 sorrel s) (Bet Hesa Cat x Smarts Love County x Smart Little Lena); Todd Broome.

3076 Shortys Last Rey $24,000

(4/12/2016 bay m) (Dual Smart Rey x Miss Shorty Paloma x Shorty Lena); Diamond LK Cutting Horses; Curtis Weeks.

3077 Understated Style $50,000

(5/15/2016 bay m) (Docs Stylish Oak x Olenasduallyfeather x Cats Red Feather); Alexa Stent; Lew Hall.

3078 Purr Purr Kitty $19,000

(5/3/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Panolas Sugar Boon x Peptoboonsmal); William S. Morris III; Bryan McBride.

3079 One Royal Angel $8,500

(5/1/2016 sorrel m) (One Time Royalty x CD Ladual x CD Olena); Carroll’s Cutting LLC; Ty Smith.

3080 Metal Pipe $26,000

(2/27/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Pippis Longstocking x Dual Smart Rey); Double Dove Ranch; Andy Christensen.

3081 CR Tuff Doozey $11,000

(2/29/2016 bay s) (Woody Be Tuff x Dualin Lucinda x Dual Pep); Center Ranch LLC; Paul Chalmers.

3082 Play Like A Girl $20,000

(2/10/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Taquitas Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Jaime/Ashley Snider; James Vangilder.

3083 Kitty Hawks Marie $7,500

(3/16/2016 sorrel m) (EBR Kitty Hawk x Tinas Lisa Marie x Tina Bars Peppy); Marilyn Jo Franz; Westin Sampson.

3084 Getta Grip $18,500

(2/27/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Look Never Mind x Squeak Toy); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Ray Brazzel.

3085 Faith Is Strong $29,000

(4/9/2016 sorrel m) (Hottish x Lynneas Smart Lena x Smart Little Lena); Hill Ranches; Jerome Bradford.

3086 Silverado Smooth $12,000

(2/5/2016 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x SDP I Got Good Genes x Dual Rey); Jerry Durant; Andy Christensen.

3087 E Z Tag $15,500

(4/9/2016 gray m) (Spots Hot x Playin Tag x Playgun); Mike/Julie Magness; Steve Martin.

3088 Cats Hot Lil Pepper $8,000 (RNA)

(4/30/2016 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Dr Peppy Cat x High Brow Cat); PJ Cutters LLC.

3089 Hickorysomebodysmart $21,000

(4/10/2001 sorrel m) (Somebody Smart x Miss Hickory Pep x Doc’s Hickory); Embryo by Metallic Cat; Fults Ranch Ltd.; David J. Spencer.

3090 Dirti Dancin $42,000

(5/13/2016 chestnut m) (High Brow CD x Peppys Stylish Lena x Docs Stylish Oak); Hill Ranches; Scott Durham.

3091 Ms Reygret $14,500 (RNA)

(1/8/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Ms Regret x High Brow CD); Fazenda Barrinha Corp..

3092 Sweet Santana Cat $4,500

(3/31/2016 sorrel s) (So Sweet Santana x Sweetpetcat x High Brow Cat); Jamie Hill; Kelsey Thomas.

3093 Porsche Smooth $8,700

(2/20/2016 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x CDs Masterpiece x CD Olena); Matt Gaines Cutting Horses LP; Ty Cole.

3094 Flashers $10,000

(5/4/2016 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Flash About x Purdy Boy Flash); Barker Ranch Cutting Horses LLC; Kelle Earnheart.

3095 Cats Smart Peptolena $26,500

(2/29/2016 red roan m) (Dual Smart Rey x Cats Peptolena x High Brow Cat); JBRS LP; Corinne Lembke.

3096 MK Cats Playgirl $9,500

(2/5/2002 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Foxy Gals Luv Jewels x Lenas Jewel Bars); Broodmare; Tommy/Susan Marvin; Jennifer Anderson. (broodmare sound).

3097 Metallic Tomcat $20,000

(3/23/2016 chestnut s) (Metallic Cat x Playboys Molly Mac x Quixote Mac); McDaniel Ranch; Eric Magby.

3098 West End Cat $30,000

(2/28/2016 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Reys Desire x Dual Rey); H.B. Bartlett, DVM; Kathleen Moore.

3099 Legasea $11,000

(5/13/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Spoonful Of Seahorse x Hes A Peptospoonful); Gale Force Quarter Horses; Crown Ranch LP.

3100 Cheyennes CD Shorty $6,700

(4/11/2016 bay m) (High Brow CD x Cheyennes Shorty x Shorty Lena); Grace Ranch; Gary Stone.

3101 Royally Marked Up $17,500

(2/17/2016 sorrel overo s) (One Time Royalty x Luz De Estrellas x Grays Starlight); Ruby View Quarter Horses; Russell K. Elrod.

3102 Smooth Vibreytions $6,000

(5/17/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Cats Freckles Oak x Smooth As A Cat); Ben Corley; Stefan Swaney.

3103 Cybils Secret $20,000

(3/23/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Quejanapep x Dual Pep); Coalson Acres/Greg Coalson; David Facincani.

3104 Metallic Batman $21,500

(4/28/2016 bay s) (Metallic Cat x Sweet Shorty Lena x Shorty Lena); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Alan Chappell.

3105 Kit Caboodle $6,500

(2/4/2016 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Magic Squirrel x Abrakadabracre); Margaret Coppini; Mary Baks.

3106 High Brow Dolly $8,200

(3/22/2016 sorrel m) (Hydrive Cat x Spankys Toy x Olena Bob); Diamond B Enterprises LLC; Gary Puttergill.

3107 El Rey Gatto $8,000

(3/15/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Red Royal Cat x High Brow Cat); William S. Morris III; Mike Savio.

3108 Once Deuce Ruby $18,500

(5/10/2016 brown roan g) (Once In A Blu Boon x Ruby Duece x Smart Little Jerry); Jeff/Griselda Neidhart; Jim Good.

3109 Smokin N Thecathouse $3,300

(3/17/2016 sorrel s) (Lil Catbaloo x Lil Hickory Smoked x Bingo Hickory); Terrye L. Ward; Gary Stone.

3110 WSR Cesar $20,000

(3/2/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Rio CD Yadayadayada x CD Olena); Austin Adams; Bar RR Ranches LLC.

3111 Smooth Gingersnap $9,500

(4/13/2016 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Smart Kitty Rey RG x Dual Rey); Monty Johnson; Paul Chalmers.

3112 Miss Sweet CD $12,500

(2/21/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Dual Peppy Kitty x Dual Pep); Isbell Quarter Horses; Barney Mac Smith.

3113 GAR Josefa $7,000

(4/5/2016 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x PG Selena x Playgun); Mark Gardiner; Douglas McRae.

3114 Alittle Metallic 16 $33,000

(3/11/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Twistin Alittle x Peppy San Badger); Crown Ranch LP; John Semanik.

3115 Smart Cat Rockin RG $14,000

(3/27/2016 sorrel s) (Rockin W x Smart Cat Moria x High Brow Cat); Leslie Shaw; Alan Chappell.

3116 KR Dolce Dual $9,000

(4/5/2016 sorrel s) (Kit Kat Sugar x Araceli Dual x Dual Pep); Karhan Ranch; Zeph Schulz.

3117 SJR Dualin Cadilac $34,000

(1/20/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Sumkinda Pinkcadilac x Peptoboonsmal); San Juan Ranch; Brady Weaver.

3118 Countin Catz $10,200

(2/27/2016 sorrel s) (Im Countin Checks x Cats Twisted Whisker x High Brow Cat); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd.; Steven Lane.

3119 WR This Kitty Smart $6,500

(3/15/2016 bay m) (WR This Cats Smart x Hyadualin Darlin x Dual Pep); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Dr. David Hartman; William White.

3120 Metallic Word 16 $20,000

(2/21/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Sweet Little CD x CD Olena); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Alan Chappell.

3121 Hal Catchem $16,000

(4/9/2016 sorrel s) (Halreycious x Sadie The Cat x High Brow Cat); Cannon Quarter Horses; Sigrid Williams.

3122 Rattle Can Red $17,000

(2/18/2016 sorrel m) (Auspicious Cat x Lahaina Lena x Dual Rey); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd.; Russ deCordova.

3123 Smoothe Operater $8,500

(4/21/2016 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x SDP Tapt Dancing x TR Dual Rey); Paul/Jackie Fehrenbach; Joe Wolter.

3124 Whatwareyouthinking $9,000

(1/25/2016 sorrel m) (Rockin W x Readytoware x Peptoboonsmal); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Dr. David Hartman; Rick Perkins.

3126 Outta The Blu $24,500

(5/14/2016 red roan s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Sly Playgirl x That Sly Cat); Rocking L Cutting Horses LLC; Russ deCordova.

3127 Atlasst $9,000

(3/20/2016 sorrel s) (Spots Hot x That Catomine x High Brow Cat); Glover Galyean Partnership; Jessica Wright.

3128 Fancy Sugar Badger $6,000

(5/12/2005 sorrel m) (Smart Sugar Badger x Playboys Fancy Gal x Freckles Playboy); Broodmare; Faith Mountain Ranch; R.W. Hawkins.

3129 Desires One And Only $17,000

(4/1/2016 sorrel s) (One Time Pepto x Desire Some Freckles x Freckles Playboy); Rockin 5 Ranch LLC; Bar RR Ranches LLC.

3130 Riding Hi $16,000

(5/14/2016 sorrel g) (Smooth As A Cat x Hicapep x Dual Pep); Beechfork Ranch; Paul/Julie Hansma.

3131 Im Monroe $17,000

(2/7/2016 sorrel s) (Im Countin Checks x Poosmal x Peptoboonsmal); Circle Y Ranch; Michelle Reichart.

3132 Katniss Rose $10,500

(3/21/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Mates Irish Rose x Smart Mate); Sherry Knight; Cooper Smith.

3133 Smoothasmyothercar $14,000 (RNA)

(3/5/2016 bay s) (Smooth As A Cat x My Other Toys A Car x Smart Lena Boon); Turner Ranch.

3135 Metallic Metal $38,000

(1/19/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Nurse Gray x Grays Starlight); Hill Ranches; John Semanik.

3136 CP High Five Cat $6,000

(4/8/2016 bay m) (Smooth As A Cat x Docs High Five Oak x Docs Stylish Oak); Cal Poly Corp.; Austin Adams.

3137 Shakin Merada $5,200

(5/2/2016 sorrel m) (Cats Merada x Hookem Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Greg Thaggard; Mark Birch.

3138 Metallic Catarism RG $22,000

(4/30/2016 blue roan s) (Metallic Cat x Playgiarism x Freckles Playboy); Mariposa Farms LLP; James Vangilder.

3139 John Wreyne $37,000

(2/15/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Hissy Cat x High Brow Cat); Jeff/Jennifer Foland; Mark Froman.

3140 CB Bama Girl $9,700

(5/12/2016 sorrel m) (Bamacat x Nurse Connie x Smart Mate); Charles Burger; Jesse Maupin.

3141 Nurse Bama $6,000

(3/3/2016 red roan m) (Bamacat x Nurse Colleen x Peptoboonsmal); Gary/Gin Dellinger; Scott Wardley.

3142 Easy Playin High $16,000 (RNA)

(2/26/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow CD x Playin Easy x Freckles Playboy); Steve Schlesinger.

3143 Just Hot Pink $14,000

(4/17/2016 red roan m) (Spots Hot x Blues Stylish Bell x Docs Stylish Oak); Sunrise Ranch LLC; Austin Adams.

3144 Its Not A Swoosh $5,200

(5/11/2016 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Kitty Catalac x High Brow Cat); Sunrise Ranch LLC; Fallon Chalmers.