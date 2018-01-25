2017 NCHA Futurity 2-Year-Old Sale Session I

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

NCHA Futurity 2-Year-Old Sale Session I

Held December 5, 2017

115 horses consigned

$3,216,900 gross for a $27,973 average

73 sold (63%), $1,967,900 net, $26,958 average and $19,000 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

1001 Mr Hot Rod $25,000 (RNA)

(5/21/2015 sorrel s) (Hottish x Fancy Sugar Badger x Smart Sugar Badger); Faith Mountain Ranch.

1002 Desires Dixie Cat $33,000

(2/21/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Desire Some Freckles x Freckles Playboy); Rockin 5 Ranch LLC; Glade Knight/Slate River Ranch.

1003 Desires Lulu $19,000

(4/30/2015 sorrel s) (One Time Pepto x Playguns Desire x Playgun); Bar RR Ranches LLC; Dennis Cappel.

1004 Sugar Tight $38,000 (RNA)

(4/25/2015 bay m) (Kit Kat Sugar x PG Tight Panties x Playgun); Nachos Quarter Horses LLC.

1005 Smart Rey Do Shine $16,000 (RNA)

(3/24/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Quixote Hickory x High Brow Hickory); Koen Dee/Sherry McKimmey (Wes Ashlock, Agent).

1006 Truth N Consequences $10,000

(4/13/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x SDP Finely Tuned x Smart Little Lena); Beechfork Ranch; Rick Beard.

1007 Runnin Metallic $38,000 (RNA)

(4/28/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Runnin Mate x Smart Mate); Luke Abraham.

1009 Rey Ahead $39,000 (RNA)

(3/5/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x Nurse Nita x Peptoboonsmal); Tate/Laura Bennett.

1011 Yall Check Me Out $6,500 (RNA)

(3/22/2015 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x Holly Is Smooth x Smooth As A Cat); Jerry/LuAnn Jeffries.

1012 Hookem Kitty $10,000 (RNA)

(5/19/2015 sorrel m) (WR This Cats Smart x Hookem Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Greg Thaggard.

1013 Metallicism RG $48,000 (RNA)

(2/17/2015 bay m) (Metallic Cat x Playgiarism x Freckles Playboy); Mariposa Farms LLP.

1014 CBR Jae Hawk Kitty $9,500

(4/5/2015 sorrel g) (EBR Kitty Hawk x Jae Bar 498 x Bet On Me 498); Thad Cox; Austin Rayborn.

1015 Snake Shot $8,000

(5/23/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x Priscilla Cat x High Brow Cat); Todd Nelson; Tim Stryker.

1016 Haidas Lil Smart Rey $8,000 (RNA)

(5/24/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Haidas Santana x Haidas Little Pep); Rick Hayes, Agent for Monte Best/Mike Spicer.

1017 Smart Strey Cat $5,700

(3/28/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x Lenas War Cat x High Brow Cat); Toni Miller; Keri Futrell.

1018 Suga Pants $29,000

(1/20/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Peptos Kitty x Peptoboonsmal); Cayley Wilson Performance Horses; Ray Lipsey.

1019 High Brow Royale $115,000 (RNA)

(4/7/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Lil Lena Long Legs x Smart Little Lena); Jerry/Kathy Erwin.

1020 Belly Rey Cyrus $25,000 (RNA)

(4/27/2015 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Little Beer Belly x Dual Pep); Katherine Hermes.

1021 Little Exotic Cat $31,000 (RNA)

(5/18/2015 bay roan g) (Metallic Cat x Little Exotic Dancer x Smart Little Lena); Bar RR Ranches LLC.

1022 First Class Smooth $22,000 (RNA)

(3/15/2015 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Class Of 2000 x Smart Little Lena); Tony Saine.

1023 Light N Leary $22,000

(4/12/2015 sorrel s) (Light N Lena x Delta Zeta x Smart Little Lena); Melissa Sillivent; Randy Kinsey.

1024 Metallic Moments $25,500

(5/17/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Spoonful Of Stella x Hes A Peptospoonful); Wrigley Ranches LLC; Eric VanBoekel.

1025 Leonas Smart Bet 15 $19,500

(4/10/2015 sorrel m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Smart Little Leona x Smart Little Lena); Crown Ranch LP; Ray Lipsey.

1027 Sixes Were High $26,500

(4/24/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Sixes CD x CD Olena); Rose Valley Ranch; Scott Skinkis.

1028 Boons Rose Royce $14,000 (RNA)

(5/15/2015 sorrel g) (Boon San x Stylish Rosie x Docs Stylish Oak); Nancy Galbreath/Dee Merritt.

1029 Carnarvon Kitty $26,000

(2/3/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Play High Brow Lynx x High Brow Cat); Todd Nelson; Rick Beard.

1030 Dualindipity $34,000 (RNA)

(2/14/2015 chestnut m) (Dual Rey x Stylindipity x Docs Stylish Oak); Rogillio Farms LLC.

1031 Rose Pistol Cat $15,000

(3/28/2015 bay m) (Metallic Cat x Silver Pepto Pistol x Peptoboonsmal); Gilmar Garcia; David Taurel.

1032 Reyvin Metallic $33,000

(3/19/2015 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Reyvin Beauty x Dual Rey); Dry Creek Ranch Cutting Horses LLC; Billy/Kris Martin.

1033 Misty Reyn $140,000 (RNA)

(1/11/2015 bay m) (Dual Rey x Cat Mist x High Brow Cat); Glenn/Debbie Drake.

1034 Royal Dual Jay $15,000

(1/5/2015 bay m) (CD Royal x Dual Jay Me x Dual Pep); Russ/Janet Westfall; Cindy Ebbert.

1035 RN Light As A Cat $45,000 (RNA)

(2/4/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Starlights Viper x Grays Starlight); Tate/Laura Bennett.

1036 Kit Katnlizzie $55,000

(4/9/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Stylish Lizzie x Lizzys Gotta Player); Andy Loague; Glade Knight/Slate River Ranch.

1037 CR Tuffs Boon $30,000

(1/14/2015 brown m) (Woody Be Tuff x CR April Boon x Duals Blue Boon); Center Ranch LLC; Mark Cross.

1038 Mommy Dearest $18,000 (RNA)

(2/28/2015 brown m) (Smooth As A Cat x Moms Stylish Pepto x Peptoboonsmal); Slate River Ranch.

1039 Somethng In Red $27,000 (RNA)

(4/9/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Diva In Denim x Smart Little Lena); J3 Cutting Horses.

1040 Reyatta $8,500

(5/1/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Money Talks Smart x Smart Mate); Beechfork Ranch; Steve Krogman.

1041 Tin Soldier $80,000

(3/23/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Nurse Moss x Dual Pep); Holmes Cutting Horses; Richard Carney. (seller retains five lifetime unrestricted breedings).

1042 Mamas Metal Mania $25,000

(3/9/2015 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Mamas Time Soon x Dual Rey); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Ted Sokol.

1043 Mamas Two Timing Cat $18,000 (RNA)

(4/27/2015 sorrel g) (Smooth As A Cat x Mamas Time Soon x Dual Rey); Zeph Schulz.

1044 Boons Cinimon $16,000

(3/8/2015 sorrel s) (Boon San x Cinimon Sugar Girl x Bertie De Badger); Gully Enterprises Inc.; John Brown.

1045 RC One Bad Dude $10,000

(5/9/2015 sorrel s) (Hydrive Cat x SDP Debbys Dream x Dual Rey); RC Ranch; Sonya Nelson.

1046 CR Tuff Catz $24,000

(2/16/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Dees Cats Meow x High Brow Cat); Thunderbird Ranch; Jason Clark, Agent.

1048 Hesaroancatpepto $12,000 (RNA)

(5/11/2015 red roan g) (Dual Smart Rey x Cats Peptolena x High Brow Cat); Wes Ashlock, Agent for John/Jana Thacker.

1049 Crawley Cat $7,500

(4/14/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Hulaote x Doc Quixote); Clint Spence; Mike Major.

1050 RR Sweet Playthang $12,000

(2/12/2015 red roan s) (Sweet Lil Pepto x Play A Bet x Bet On Me); Bar RR Ranches LLC; Eric VanBoekel.

1051 Stars Smart Rey $45,000

(5/3/2015 bay m) (Dual Smart Rey x Stars Miss Fancy x Grays Starlight); Crown Ranch LP; John/Debbie Thomas.

1052 Lady Metallic $29,000 (RNA)

(3/21/2015 blue roan m) (Metallic Cat x Moms Stylish Lady x Docs Stylish Oak); Adam/Gretel Crum.

1053 Stylish Hailee $35,000

(3/8/2015 sorrel m) (Halreycious x Keep Me In Style x Docs Stylish Oak); Todd Nelson; Kathleen Moore.

1054 SJR Kit Kat Ruby $24,000 (RNA)

(5/10/2015 chestnut m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Smart Ruby Rey x Dual Smart Rey); Pete Branch, Agent for Allen E. Scott.

1055 Smart Lookin Ruby $5,500

(2/17/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Ruby Red Cat x High Brow Cat); Jeff/Griselda Neidhart; Brent Mefford.

1056 Dually Metallic $19,500

(5/13/2015 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x Reyly x Dual Rey); Philip/Mary Ann Rapp; Troy Davis.

1057 Smooth And Peppy $15,000

(4/5/2015 red roan g) (Smooth As A Cat x Pepto N Peppy x Peptoboonsmal); Slate River Ranch; Chad Eaton.

1058 LK Big Dog Daddy $29,000 (RNA)

(4/13/2015 bay s) (One Time Royalty x Freckles Quick Girl x Freckles Merada); Arlan Kannas.

1059 Thrill Seeking Cat $30,000 (RNA)

(3/20/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Peps Little Boomer x Peppys Dry Award); Meinzer Livestock LLC.

1062 Playin Roulette $19,500

(4/10/2015 gray s) (Metallic Cat x ARC Ruby Playgunia x Playgun); Greg/Candy Abshire (Travis Stewart, Agent); Ray Lipsey.

1063 CR Turbo Tuff $20,000

(2/7/2015 sorrel g) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Cats Meow x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Hayden Upton.

1064 SDP Rubys Prize Cat $4,500

(3/25/2015 sorrel m) (TR Dual Rey x SDP Rubys Cat x High Brow Cat); Bill White Ranches; Bruce Randermann.

1065 Colorado Ink $28,000

(5/2/2015 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x Stylin Tonette x Docs Stylish Oak); Nancy Galbreath/Dee Merritt; Scott Skinkis.

1067 Boon Too Sassy $8,000

(4/10/2015 sorrel m) (Boon Too Suen x Ms Jackie Quixote x Cats Quixote Jack); Sanders Quarter Horses; Peter Parker. (horse sold in previous session for $19,500; was resold in session II).

1068 Kitty Rey Cat $25,000

(3/9/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x The First Kitty x Chiquita Cat); Bryan McBride; David Taurel.

1069 Look E Here Now $11,000

(3/29/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Chupikas Real Jewel x Lenas Little Telesis); Todd Nelson; Steven Chatterton.

1070 Badboonarising $150,000

(4/21/2015 black s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Show Biz Kitty x High Brow Cat); Royce Stallcup; Todd Quirk.

1071 CR Tuff Tomcat $9,700

(2/8/2015 sorrel g) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Smart Lil Kitty x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Ty Smith.

1072 Scooters Kit Kat $17,000

(3/30/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Scooters Stylish Oak x Docs Stylish Oak); Glenn/Debbie Drake; Jacob Mendenhall.

1074 The Party Is Over $34,000 (RNA)

(5/1/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x A Black Widow x High Brow Cat); Blue DeBord.

1075 DF Smart Lena $7,000

(3/13/2015 chestnut m) (Dual Smart Rey x A Sarahs Little Lena x Smart Little Lena); Dale Fisher; Troy/Barbara Davis.

1076 One Tuff Amigo $22,000 (RNA)

(2/26/2015 sorrel s) (Woody Be Tuff x Cats Twisted Whisker x High Brow Cat); Thunderbird Ranch.

1077 Hyadoing Darlin $12,500

(3/15/2015 bay m) (Rockin W x Hyadualin Darlin x Dual Pep); Bill White Ranches; Shaun Strickland.

1078 Drive For Checks $16,500 (RNA)

(3/6/2015 sorrel s) (Hydrive Cat x Checks Please x Im Countin Checks); Ohio Lazy L Ranch.

1079 CR Tuff Tizzy $350,000

(1/23/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x ARC Catty Dual x Dual Pep); Meinzer Livestock LLC; Rocking P Ranch LLC.

1080 Metal Mike $29,000 (RNA)

(2/16/2015 brown g) (Metallic Cat x Its Stylish Royalty x Royal Fletch); Double Down Horse Ranch.

1081 Lezmarvinreyngetiton $10,500 (RNA)

(4/7/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x Swiss Cat Pepto x Sweet Lil Pepto); Chance/Shannon Ealey.

1082 Suga Smacks $15,500 (RNA)

(3/4/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Lahaina Lena x Dual Rey); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd..

1083 Macho Peppy Doc $17,000

(4/18/2015 sorrel g) (Boon Too Suen x Susie The Sioux x Cats Red Feather); Nancy Galbreath/Dee Merritt; Freddie Livingston.

1084 Royalty Runs Deep $14,000

(5/1/2015 red roan g) (One Time Royalty x Bets Cat x High Brow Cat); Beau/Ashley Galyean; Jesse Maupin.

1085 CR Tuff Ticker $7,000

(1/7/2015 sorrel g) (Woody Be Tuff x The Catattac x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Lee Sellars.

1086 Tappin Lightly $12,500

(3/24/2015 sorrel m) (CD Lights x Tapt Cat x High Brow Cat); Bo Warren; Jessica Wright.

1087 Reynen In Austin $11,000 (RNA)

(2/3/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Austin Cat x High Brow Cat); Richard Brimley.

1088 LHR Ichi Time $40,000

(4/4/2015 sorrel m) (Cat Ichi x LHR Boon Times x Peptoboonsmal); South Lazy H Ranch Inc.; Ashley Baxstrom.

1089 Do Rey Mi $27,500

(4/5/2015 chestnut m) (Dual Smart Rey x Toni The Tigress x High Brow Cat); Pine Island Ranch/Edley Hixson; David/Stacie McDavid.

1090 Lil Ms Jolene $50,000 (RNA)

(4/9/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Lil Foxie Starlight x Grays Starlight); Glenn/Debbie Drake.

1091 Justa Lil Brownsugar $38,000 (RNA)

(2/16/2015 bay m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Travs Scooter x Smart Lil Scoot); Barney Mac Smith.

1094 Reyvenge $30,000

(4/10/2015 sorrel s) (Reys Dual Badger x Cat N Gail x High Brow Cat); Carpenter/Smith (Teryn Muench, Agent); Tony Riley.

1095 Platinum Reys $29,000 (RNA)

(3/17/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Amafoxy Cat x Cats Red Feather); Wes Ashlock, Agent for John/Jana Thacker.

1096 Hal Lee Anticipated $7,000 (RNA)

(3/2/2015 sorrel m) (Halreycious x Docs Perfect Paccat x High Brow Cat); Larry/Liz Stacy.

1097 Just Another Hotty $34,000

(4/4/2015 sorrel m) (Hottish x Just Another Memory x Smart Little Lena); Legendary Performance Horses; Michael Brown.

1098 Spots Stylin $12,500

(3/10/2015 sorrel s) (Spots Hot x Stylin Playgirl x Docs Stylish Oak); Bryan McBride; David Taurel.

1100 Tangled Up In Blu $24,000

(3/15/2015 blue roan s) (Smooth As A Cat x Diva In Denim x Smart Little Lena); J3 Cutting Horses; David Taurel.

1101 CR She Wood B Lethal $19,500

(3/13/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Smart Letha x Smart Little Lena); Center Ranch LLC; Pam Thompson.

1102 Smooth Autumn White $30,000

(2/28/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Autumn White x Smart Little Lena); Slate River Ranch; Gerry Gehring.

1103 Stylin High Heels $5,500 (RNA)

(3/12/2015 sorrel m) (Stylin Cat x Autumn Dox x Playdox); GS Cutting Horses LLC.

1104 Girl Without Limits $25,000

(5/9/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Sweet Barbie Doll x Sweet Lil Pepto); Ty Cole Performance Horses; Julie A. Jones.

1105 Belfast Smooth $50,000

(4/12/2015 chestnut m) (Smooth As A Cat x Du Bellena x Dual Pep); Tony Arena; Bill Paxton.

1106 Ima Boy Named Sue $13,000

(4/28/2015 sorrel g) (Metallic Cat x Shorty Lena Sue x Shorty Lena); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Ashley Good.

1107 Billies Blaze $23,500

(5/3/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Billies Smart Lena x Smart Little Lena); Darren Blanton; Pitchfork Cattle Operations LLC.

1109 E Laited $8,500

(2/25/2015 sorrel m) (Thomas E Hughes x Meradas Kitten x Meradas Money Talks); Don/Kathy Boone; Kelle Earnheart.

1110 Prince Rey $31,500

(5/12/2015 red roan s) (Dual Smart Rey x Principessa x Peptoboonsmal); Doug Carpenter/Hunter Meinzer; Mark Cross.

1111 Doctress Jackson $8,500

(3/16/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Jackson x The Doctress Orders x Dual Rey); Rhodes River Ranch Inc.; Mandy Newman.

1112 SJR Cool Driver $7,000

(5/6/2015 sorrel g) (Hydrive Cat x Cool The Engines x Smart Little Lena); Thunderbird Ranch; Blake Thompson.

1113 Catts Stylish Badger $12,500 (RNA)

(4/10/2015 sorrel g) (Sophisticated Catt x CD Chica Sabine x Playin Stylish); Slims Cattle Co..

1114 MPH Play Bonny Rey $7,500 (RNA)

(3/13/2015 sorrel m) (TR Dual Rey x Play Kitty x High Brow Cat); Bray Ranch.

1116 Dualified $7,000

(5/15/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Pep x Catified x High Brow Cat); Curtis Lockey; Will Hanson.

1117 Short Stack Cat $35,000

(3/3/2015 bay roan m) (Metallic Cat x Chiquita Shorty x Shorty Lena); Pine Island Ranch/Edley Hixson; Daniel Burkes.

1118 La Potencia $13,500

(5/20/2015 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x Scarlet Dance x Peppy San Badger); Crown Ranch LP; Anthony Stockdale.

1119 A Smooth Movin Cat $10,000

(5/20/2015 chestnut m) (Smooth As A Cat x Docs Stylish Legacy x Docs Stylish Oak); Richard Irby; David Taurel.

1120 CR Dual Hearted Cat $13,000

(4/20/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x CR Tuff Hearted Cat x Woody Be Tuff); Center Ranch LLC; Doug Pritchett.

1121 Reydas Sugar Kat $12,000

(2/20/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Royal Reyda x Dual Rey); Buck Creek Quarter Horses; Daniel John Stanley.

1122 Cat A Rally $9,500 (RNA)

(5/21/2015 sorrel g) (Cat A Rey x KF Smart Alley Pep x Smart Little Lena); Painted Springs Farm LLC.

1123 Cats N Freckles $40,000

(2/5/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x My Sweet Sheree x Freckles Playboy); Blackhawk Investments LLC; Robert Tregemba.

1124 Pixie Stixx $35,000 (RNA)

(4/7/2015 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Another Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Jesse Chase.

1126 Stuffed Pink Cat $15,500

(5/12/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x The Pink Stuff x Peptoboonsmal); Tommy Manion Inc.; Tim Stryker.

1127 Docs Stylish Look $25,000

(4/26/2015 bay s) (Docs Stylish Oak x Look The Look x High Brow Cat); Fazenda Barrinha Corp.; Fredrik Nilsson.

1129 Dual Lil Puma $15,000

(6/1/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x Lil Puma x High Brow Cat); Troy Stewart; Diamond LK Cutting Horses.

1130 Metallics Jazz $75,000 (RNA)

(4/1/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Jazzs Little Joy x Dual Jazz); Thunderbird Ranch.