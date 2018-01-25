Quarter Horse News > Horse Sales > Sale Results > 2017 NCHA Futurity 2-Year-Old Sale Session I
2017 NCHA Futurity 2-Year-Old Sale Session I

Posted on January 25, 2018

NCHA Futurity 2-Year-Old Sale Session I

Held December 5, 2017

115 horses consigned

$3,216,900 gross for a $27,973 average

73 sold (63%), $1,967,900 net, $26,958 average and $19,000 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

1001    Mr Hot Rod    $25,000 (RNA)

(5/21/2015 sorrel s) (Hottish x Fancy Sugar Badger x Smart Sugar Badger); Faith Mountain Ranch.

1002    Desires Dixie Cat     $33,000

(2/21/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Desire Some Freckles x Freckles Playboy); Rockin 5 Ranch LLC; Glade Knight/Slate River Ranch.

1003    Desires Lulu  $19,000

(4/30/2015 sorrel s) (One Time Pepto x Playguns Desire x Playgun); Bar RR Ranches LLC; Dennis Cappel.

1004    Sugar Tight    $38,000 (RNA)

(4/25/2015 bay m) (Kit Kat Sugar x PG Tight Panties x Playgun); Nachos Quarter Horses LLC.

1005    Smart Rey Do Shine $16,000 (RNA)

(3/24/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Quixote Hickory x High Brow Hickory); Koen Dee/Sherry McKimmey (Wes Ashlock, Agent).

1006    Truth N Consequences         $10,000

(4/13/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x SDP Finely Tuned x Smart Little Lena); Beechfork Ranch; Rick Beard.

1007    Runnin Metallic       $38,000 (RNA)

(4/28/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Runnin Mate x Smart Mate); Luke Abraham.

1009    Rey Ahead     $39,000 (RNA)

(3/5/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x Nurse Nita x Peptoboonsmal); Tate/Laura Bennett.

1011    Yall Check Me Out  $6,500 (RNA)

(3/22/2015 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x Holly Is Smooth x Smooth As A Cat); Jerry/LuAnn Jeffries.

1012    Hookem Kitty            $10,000 (RNA)

(5/19/2015 sorrel m) (WR This Cats Smart x Hookem Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Greg Thaggard.

1013    Metallicism RG         $48,000 (RNA)

(2/17/2015 bay m) (Metallic Cat x Playgiarism x Freckles Playboy); Mariposa Farms LLP.

1014    CBR Jae Hawk Kitty            $9,500

(4/5/2015 sorrel g) (EBR Kitty Hawk x Jae Bar 498 x Bet On Me 498); Thad Cox; Austin Rayborn.

1015    Snake Shot    $8,000

(5/23/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x Priscilla Cat x High Brow Cat); Todd Nelson; Tim Stryker.

1016    Haidas Lil Smart Rey           $8,000 (RNA)

(5/24/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Haidas Santana x Haidas Little Pep); Rick Hayes, Agent for Monte Best/Mike Spicer.

1017    Smart Strey Cat        $5,700

(3/28/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x Lenas War Cat x High Brow Cat); Toni Miller; Keri Futrell.

1018    Suga Pants     $29,000

(1/20/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Peptos Kitty x Peptoboonsmal); Cayley Wilson Performance Horses; Ray Lipsey.

1019    High Brow Royale    $115,000 (RNA)

(4/7/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Lil Lena Long Legs x Smart Little Lena); Jerry/Kathy Erwin.

1020    Belly Rey Cyrus       $25,000 (RNA)

(4/27/2015 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Little Beer Belly x Dual Pep); Katherine Hermes.

1021    Little Exotic Cat        $31,000 (RNA)

(5/18/2015 bay roan g) (Metallic Cat x Little Exotic Dancer x Smart Little Lena); Bar RR Ranches LLC.

1022    First Class Smooth   $22,000 (RNA)

(3/15/2015 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Class Of 2000 x Smart Little Lena); Tony Saine.

1023    Light N Leary            $22,000

(4/12/2015 sorrel s) (Light N Lena x Delta Zeta x Smart Little Lena); Melissa Sillivent; Randy Kinsey.

1024    Metallic Moments     $25,500

(5/17/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Spoonful Of Stella x Hes A Peptospoonful); Wrigley Ranches LLC; Eric VanBoekel.

1025    Leonas Smart Bet 15            $19,500

(4/10/2015 sorrel m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Smart Little Leona x Smart Little Lena); Crown Ranch LP; Ray Lipsey.

1027    Sixes Were High      $26,500

(4/24/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Sixes CD x CD Olena); Rose Valley Ranch; Scott Skinkis.

1028    Boons Rose Royce     $14,000 (RNA)

(5/15/2015 sorrel g) (Boon San x Stylish Rosie x Docs Stylish Oak); Nancy Galbreath/Dee Merritt.

1029    Carnarvon Kitty        $26,000

(2/3/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Play High Brow Lynx x High Brow Cat); Todd Nelson; Rick Beard.

1030    Dualindipity  $34,000 (RNA)

(2/14/2015 chestnut m) (Dual Rey x Stylindipity x Docs Stylish Oak); Rogillio Farms LLC.

1031    Rose Pistol Cat         $15,000

(3/28/2015 bay m) (Metallic Cat x Silver Pepto Pistol x Peptoboonsmal); Gilmar Garcia; David Taurel.

1032    Reyvin Metallic         $33,000

(3/19/2015 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Reyvin Beauty x Dual Rey); Dry Creek Ranch Cutting Horses LLC; Billy/Kris Martin.

1033    Misty Reyn    $140,000 (RNA)

(1/11/2015 bay m) (Dual Rey x Cat Mist x High Brow Cat); Glenn/Debbie Drake.

1034    Royal Dual Jay          $15,000

(1/5/2015 bay m) (CD Royal x Dual Jay Me x Dual Pep); Russ/Janet Westfall; Cindy Ebbert.

1035    RN Light As A Cat    $45,000 (RNA)

(2/4/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Starlights Viper x Grays Starlight); Tate/Laura Bennett.

1036    Kit Katnlizzie           $55,000

(4/9/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Stylish Lizzie x Lizzys Gotta Player); Andy Loague; Glade Knight/Slate River Ranch.

1037    CR Tuffs Boon           $30,000

(1/14/2015 brown m) (Woody Be Tuff x CR April Boon x Duals Blue Boon); Center Ranch LLC; Mark Cross.

1038    Mommy Dearest        $18,000 (RNA)

(2/28/2015 brown m) (Smooth As A Cat x Moms Stylish Pepto x Peptoboonsmal); Slate River Ranch.

1039    Somethng In Red      $27,000 (RNA)

(4/9/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Diva In Denim x Smart Little Lena); J3 Cutting Horses.

1040    Reyatta           $8,500

(5/1/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Money Talks Smart x Smart Mate); Beechfork Ranch; Steve Krogman.

1041    Tin Soldier     $80,000

(3/23/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Nurse Moss x Dual Pep); Holmes Cutting Horses; Richard Carney. (seller retains five lifetime unrestricted breedings).

1042    Mamas Metal Mania $25,000

(3/9/2015 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Mamas Time Soon x Dual Rey); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Ted Sokol.

1043    Mamas Two Timing Cat       $18,000 (RNA)

(4/27/2015 sorrel g) (Smooth As A Cat x Mamas Time Soon x Dual Rey); Zeph Schulz.

1044    Boons Cinimon         $16,000

(3/8/2015 sorrel s) (Boon San x Cinimon Sugar Girl x Bertie De Badger); Gully Enterprises Inc.; John Brown.

1045    RC One Bad Dude    $10,000

(5/9/2015 sorrel s) (Hydrive Cat x SDP Debbys Dream x Dual Rey); RC Ranch; Sonya Nelson.

1046    CR Tuff Catz $24,000

(2/16/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Dees Cats Meow x High Brow Cat); Thunderbird Ranch; Jason Clark, Agent.

1048    Hesaroancatpepto     $12,000 (RNA)

(5/11/2015 red roan g) (Dual Smart Rey x Cats Peptolena x High Brow Cat); Wes Ashlock, Agent for John/Jana Thacker.

1049    Crawley Cat  $7,500

(4/14/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Hulaote x Doc Quixote); Clint Spence; Mike Major.

1050    RR Sweet Playthang $12,000

(2/12/2015 red roan s) (Sweet Lil Pepto x Play A Bet x Bet On Me); Bar RR Ranches LLC; Eric VanBoekel.

1051    Stars Smart Rey        $45,000

(5/3/2015 bay m) (Dual Smart Rey x Stars Miss Fancy x Grays Starlight); Crown Ranch LP; John/Debbie Thomas.

1052    Lady Metallic            $29,000 (RNA)

(3/21/2015 blue roan m) (Metallic Cat x Moms Stylish Lady x Docs Stylish Oak); Adam/Gretel Crum.

1053    Stylish Hailee           $35,000

(3/8/2015 sorrel m) (Halreycious x Keep Me In Style x Docs Stylish Oak); Todd Nelson; Kathleen Moore.

1054    SJR Kit Kat Ruby      $24,000 (RNA)

(5/10/2015 chestnut m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Smart Ruby Rey x Dual Smart Rey); Pete Branch, Agent for Allen E. Scott.

1055    Smart Lookin Ruby  $5,500

(2/17/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Ruby Red Cat x High Brow Cat); Jeff/Griselda Neidhart; Brent Mefford.

1056    Dually Metallic         $19,500

(5/13/2015 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x Reyly x Dual Rey); Philip/Mary Ann Rapp; Troy Davis.

1057    Smooth And Peppy   $15,000

(4/5/2015 red roan g) (Smooth As A Cat x Pepto N Peppy x Peptoboonsmal); Slate River Ranch; Chad Eaton.

1058    LK Big Dog Daddy     $29,000 (RNA)

(4/13/2015 bay s) (One Time Royalty x Freckles Quick Girl x Freckles Merada); Arlan Kannas.

1059    Thrill Seeking Cat   $30,000 (RNA)

(3/20/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Peps Little Boomer x Peppys Dry Award); Meinzer Livestock LLC.

1062    Playin Roulette         $19,500

(4/10/2015 gray s) (Metallic Cat x ARC Ruby Playgunia x Playgun); Greg/Candy Abshire (Travis Stewart, Agent); Ray Lipsey.

1063    CR Turbo Tuff           $20,000

(2/7/2015 sorrel g) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Cats Meow x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Hayden Upton.

1064    SDP Rubys Prize Cat           $4,500

(3/25/2015 sorrel m) (TR Dual Rey x SDP Rubys Cat x High Brow Cat); Bill White Ranches; Bruce Randermann.

1065    Colorado Ink $28,000

(5/2/2015 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x Stylin Tonette x Docs Stylish Oak); Nancy Galbreath/Dee Merritt; Scott Skinkis.

1067    Boon Too Sassy         $8,000

(4/10/2015 sorrel m) (Boon Too Suen x Ms Jackie Quixote x Cats Quixote Jack); Sanders Quarter Horses; Peter Parker. (horse sold in previous session for $19,500; was resold in session II).

1068    Kitty Rey Cat            $25,000

(3/9/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x The First Kitty x Chiquita Cat); Bryan McBride; David Taurel.

1069    Look E Here Now      $11,000

(3/29/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Chupikas Real Jewel x Lenas Little Telesis); Todd Nelson; Steven Chatterton.

1070    Badboonarising         $150,000

(4/21/2015 black s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Show Biz Kitty x High Brow Cat); Royce Stallcup; Todd Quirk.

1071    CR Tuff Tomcat         $9,700

(2/8/2015 sorrel g) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Smart Lil Kitty x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Ty Smith.

1072    Scooters Kit Kat        $17,000

(3/30/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Scooters Stylish Oak x Docs Stylish Oak); Glenn/Debbie Drake; Jacob Mendenhall.

1074    The Party Is Over      $34,000 (RNA)

(5/1/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x A Black Widow x High Brow Cat); Blue DeBord.

1075    DF Smart Lena          $7,000

(3/13/2015 chestnut m) (Dual Smart Rey x A Sarahs Little Lena x Smart Little Lena); Dale Fisher; Troy/Barbara Davis.

1076    One Tuff Amigo        $22,000 (RNA)

(2/26/2015 sorrel s) (Woody Be Tuff x Cats Twisted Whisker x High Brow Cat); Thunderbird Ranch.

1077    Hyadoing Darlin       $12,500

(3/15/2015 bay m) (Rockin W x Hyadualin Darlin x Dual Pep); Bill White Ranches; Shaun Strickland.

1078    Drive For Checks      $16,500 (RNA)

(3/6/2015 sorrel s) (Hydrive Cat x Checks Please x Im Countin Checks); Ohio Lazy L Ranch.

1079    CR Tuff Tizzy            $350,000

(1/23/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x ARC Catty Dual x Dual Pep); Meinzer Livestock LLC; Rocking P Ranch LLC.

1080    Metal Mike    $29,000 (RNA)

(2/16/2015 brown g) (Metallic Cat x Its Stylish Royalty x Royal Fletch); Double Down Horse Ranch.

1081    Lezmarvinreyngetiton         $10,500 (RNA)

(4/7/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x Swiss Cat Pepto x Sweet Lil Pepto); Chance/Shannon Ealey.

1082    Suga Smacks $15,500 (RNA)

(3/4/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Lahaina Lena x Dual Rey); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd..

1083    Macho Peppy Doc      $17,000

(4/18/2015 sorrel g) (Boon Too Suen x Susie The Sioux x Cats Red Feather); Nancy Galbreath/Dee Merritt; Freddie Livingston.

1084    Royalty Runs Deep   $14,000

(5/1/2015 red roan g) (One Time Royalty x Bets Cat x High Brow Cat); Beau/Ashley Galyean; Jesse Maupin.

1085    CR Tuff Ticker          $7,000

(1/7/2015 sorrel g) (Woody Be Tuff x The Catattac x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Lee Sellars.

1086    Tappin Lightly           $12,500

(3/24/2015 sorrel m) (CD Lights x Tapt Cat x High Brow Cat); Bo Warren; Jessica Wright.

1087    Reynen In Austin     $11,000 (RNA)

(2/3/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Austin Cat x High Brow Cat); Richard Brimley.

1088    LHR Ichi Time           $40,000

(4/4/2015 sorrel m) (Cat Ichi x LHR Boon Times x Peptoboonsmal); South Lazy H Ranch Inc.; Ashley Baxstrom.

1089    Do Rey Mi      $27,500

(4/5/2015 chestnut m) (Dual Smart Rey x Toni The Tigress x High Brow Cat); Pine Island Ranch/Edley Hixson; David/Stacie McDavid.

1090    Lil Ms Jolene            $50,000 (RNA)

(4/9/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Lil Foxie Starlight x Grays Starlight); Glenn/Debbie Drake.

1091    Justa Lil Brownsugar           $38,000 (RNA)

(2/16/2015 bay m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Travs Scooter x Smart Lil Scoot); Barney Mac Smith.

1094    Reyvenge       $30,000

(4/10/2015 sorrel s) (Reys Dual Badger x Cat N Gail x High Brow Cat); Carpenter/Smith (Teryn Muench, Agent); Tony Riley.

1095    Platinum Reys          $29,000 (RNA)

(3/17/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Amafoxy Cat x Cats Red Feather); Wes Ashlock, Agent for John/Jana Thacker.

1096    Hal Lee Anticipated $7,000 (RNA)

(3/2/2015 sorrel m) (Halreycious x Docs Perfect Paccat x High Brow Cat); Larry/Liz Stacy.

1097    Just Another Hotty   $34,000

(4/4/2015 sorrel m) (Hottish x Just Another Memory x Smart Little Lena); Legendary Performance Horses; Michael Brown.

1098    Spots Stylin   $12,500

(3/10/2015 sorrel s) (Spots Hot x Stylin Playgirl x Docs Stylish Oak); Bryan McBride; David Taurel.

1100    Tangled Up In Blu     $24,000

(3/15/2015 blue roan s) (Smooth As A Cat x Diva In Denim x Smart Little Lena); J3 Cutting Horses; David Taurel.

1101    CR She Wood B Lethal        $19,500

(3/13/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Smart Letha x Smart Little Lena); Center Ranch LLC; Pam Thompson.

1102    Smooth Autumn White       $30,000

(2/28/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Autumn White x Smart Little Lena); Slate River Ranch; Gerry Gehring.

1103    Stylin High Heels     $5,500 (RNA)

(3/12/2015 sorrel m) (Stylin Cat x Autumn Dox x Playdox); GS Cutting Horses LLC.

1104    Girl Without Limits $25,000

(5/9/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Sweet Barbie Doll x Sweet Lil Pepto); Ty Cole Performance Horses; Julie A. Jones.

1105    Belfast Smooth         $50,000

(4/12/2015 chestnut m) (Smooth As A Cat x Du Bellena x Dual Pep); Tony Arena; Bill Paxton.

1106    Ima Boy Named Sue $13,000

(4/28/2015 sorrel g) (Metallic Cat x Shorty Lena Sue x Shorty Lena); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Ashley Good.

1107    Billies Blaze $23,500

(5/3/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Billies Smart Lena x Smart Little Lena); Darren Blanton; Pitchfork Cattle Operations LLC.

1109    E Laited          $8,500

(2/25/2015 sorrel m) (Thomas E Hughes x Meradas Kitten x Meradas Money Talks); Don/Kathy Boone; Kelle Earnheart.

1110    Prince Rey     $31,500

(5/12/2015 red roan s) (Dual Smart Rey x Principessa x Peptoboonsmal); Doug Carpenter/Hunter Meinzer; Mark Cross.

1111    Doctress Jackson      $8,500

(3/16/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Jackson x The Doctress Orders x Dual Rey); Rhodes River Ranch Inc.; Mandy Newman.

1112    SJR Cool Driver        $7,000

(5/6/2015 sorrel g) (Hydrive Cat x Cool The Engines x Smart Little Lena); Thunderbird Ranch; Blake Thompson.

1113    Catts Stylish Badger            $12,500 (RNA)

(4/10/2015 sorrel g) (Sophisticated Catt x CD Chica Sabine x Playin Stylish); Slims Cattle Co..

1114    MPH Play Bonny Rey           $7,500 (RNA)

(3/13/2015 sorrel m) (TR Dual Rey x Play Kitty x High Brow Cat); Bray Ranch.

1116    Dualified        $7,000

(5/15/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Pep x Catified x High Brow Cat); Curtis Lockey; Will Hanson.

1117    Short Stack Cat        $35,000

(3/3/2015 bay roan m) (Metallic Cat x Chiquita Shorty x Shorty Lena); Pine Island Ranch/Edley Hixson; Daniel Burkes.

1118    La Potencia    $13,500

(5/20/2015 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x Scarlet Dance x Peppy San Badger); Crown Ranch LP; Anthony Stockdale.

1119    A Smooth Movin Cat            $10,000

(5/20/2015 chestnut m) (Smooth As A Cat x Docs Stylish Legacy x Docs Stylish Oak); Richard Irby; David Taurel.

1120    CR Dual Hearted Cat           $13,000

(4/20/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x CR Tuff Hearted Cat x Woody Be Tuff); Center Ranch LLC; Doug Pritchett.

1121    Reydas Sugar Kat     $12,000

(2/20/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Royal Reyda x Dual Rey); Buck Creek Quarter Horses; Daniel John Stanley.

1122    Cat A Rally    $9,500 (RNA)

(5/21/2015 sorrel g) (Cat A Rey x KF Smart Alley Pep x Smart Little Lena); Painted Springs Farm LLC.

1123    Cats N Freckles         $40,000

(2/5/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x My Sweet Sheree x Freckles Playboy); Blackhawk Investments LLC; Robert Tregemba.

1124    Pixie Stixx     $35,000 (RNA)

(4/7/2015 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Another Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Jesse Chase.

1126    Stuffed Pink Cat       $15,500

(5/12/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x The Pink Stuff x Peptoboonsmal); Tommy Manion Inc.; Tim Stryker.

1127    Docs Stylish Look     $25,000

(4/26/2015 bay s) (Docs Stylish Oak x Look The Look x High Brow Cat); Fazenda Barrinha Corp.; Fredrik Nilsson.

1129    Dual Lil Puma           $15,000

(6/1/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x Lil Puma x High Brow Cat); Troy Stewart; Diamond LK Cutting Horses.

1130    Metallics Jazz           $75,000 (RNA)

(4/1/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Jazzs Little Joy x Dual Jazz); Thunderbird Ranch.

 

 