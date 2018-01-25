2017 NCHA Futurity 2-Year-Old Sale Session II

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NCHA Futurity 2-Year-Old Sale Session II

Held December 6, 2017

95 horses consigned

$2,945,600 gross for a $31,006 average

77 sold (81%), $2,252,600 net, $29,255 average and $20,000 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

2001 Smart Barn Cat $13,500 (RNA)

(5/8/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Billies Smart Lena x Smart Little Lena); Clint Spence.

2002 Too Suen On Tuesday $7,500

(2/25/2015 sorrel g) (Boon Too Suen x Cat Tuesday x High Brow Cat); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Thomas Pinell.

2003 Lanna Del Rey $6,500

(3/25/2015 bay m) (Dual Rey x High Style Travalin x Travalena); West Coast Cutting Horses; Ty Smith.

2004 Pedal Two The Metal $14,700

(1/23/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Savannah Hickory x Doc’s Hickory); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Cooper Smith.

2005 Khaleesi Kat $80,000

(2/18/2015 sorrel m) (Bet Hesa Cat x KD Shorty x Kit Dual); Ten/27 Ranch; Kathleen Moore.

2006 CR Tuff Taffy $22,500

(4/13/2015 red roan g) (Woody Be Tuff x Peptocandy x Peptoboonsmal); Center Ranch LLC; Ty Smith.

2007 Magic Rays $29,000 (RNA)

(5/9/2015 sorrel g) (Instant Dual Rey x Magic Sandy x Magic Ride); Bill White Ranches.

2008 Cats Red Rosita $28,000

(3/30/2015 red roan m) (High Brow Cat x Royal Red Rosita x Smart Little Lena); Travis Stewart, Agent for Billy Emerson; Shelley Buium.

2009 Smart And Lethal $8,500

(5/18/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Smart Rey x CR Smart Letha Cat x High Brow Cat); Mark Senn; Richard Irby.

2010 CR Tuff Thundercat $44,000 (RNA)

(1/26/2015 chestnut g) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Smart Lil Kitty x High Brow Cat); Nancy Galbreath/Dee Merritt.

2012 BWRS Cat Marks 80s $14,000 (RNA)

(3/10/2015 sorrel s) (Cats Merada x Dualpep Smart Girl x Dual Pep); Double Down Horse Ranch.

2013 Dual Smart Samurai $30,000

(3/18/2015 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x This Cats Smilen x WR This Cats Smart); Todd Nelson; Thad York.

2014 Lady In Minks $15,500 (RNA)

(1/26/2015 sorrel m) (Dual R Smokin x Bob Acres Mink x Bob Acre Doc); Rick Hansen.

2015 Her Name Is What $40,000

(2/21/2015 red roan m) (Dual Smart Rey x Smooth N Smokin x Smooth As A Cat); Eric Wisehart; Cam Clark.

2016 Twistful Metal $17,500

(2/16/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Some Kinda Twister x Freckles Fancy Twist); Dry Creek Ranch Cutting Horses LLC; Thomas Bever.

2017 Suns Up Moon Rey $24,000

(3/19/2015 chestnut s) (Dual Rey x My Lil Catillac x High Brow Cat); Charlie Israel; Dale Koller.

2018 CR Frostys Tuff $45,000

(3/16/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Fancy Frostina x Smart Little Lena); Center Ranch LLC; Skip/Elizabeth Queen.

2019 Dual Impact $15,000

(4/16/2015 chestnut s) (Dual Pep x Classical CD x CD Olena); Ben/Jan Emison; Sonya Nelson.

2020 Metallic O Lena 15 $29,000

(1/21/2015 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Quanahs Little Star x Quanah O Lena); Justin Cunningham; Jerry McCann.

2021 Double Rockinw $20,000 (RNA)

(2/26/2015 sorrel g) (Rockin W x Boon San Baby x Boon San); Bar RR Ranches LLC.

2022 Smoothasababysbottom $16,000

(6/14/2015 red roan m) (Smooth As A Cat x Boonsmal Doctress x Peptoboonsmal); Nancy Galbreath/Dee Merritt; Charles Pennington.

2023 Tami Jo Rey $40,000

(1/20/2015 chestnut m) (Dual Rey x Peppers Stylish Cat x High Brow Cat); Crown Ranch LP; John/Debbie Thomas.

2024 CR Tuff Titan $22,000

(3/18/2015 sorrel g) (Woody Be Tuff x The Catattac x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Virginia Carter.

2025 Dirty Paws $28,500

(4/3/2015 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Sweet Little Kitten x High Brow Cat); Luke/Kelli Neubert; Chad Eaton.

2027 Mai Tai Kitty $87,000

(3/22/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Lahaina Lena x Dual Rey); Diamond LK Cutting Horses; Carol Anderson Ward.

2029 Spare Change $13,000

(3/24/2015 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Betty Greyble x Stylish Rey); Holmes Cutting Horses; Wes Ashlock.

2030 Oopsy Daze E $6,700

(4/8/2015 sorrel m) (Thomas E Hughes x DMAC Dandy Devine x Smart Little Abner); Don/Kathy Boone; Charlie Williamson.

2031 Earlybird Getsdaworm $30,000

(3/24/2015 sorrel m) (Boon Too Suen x Ms Early Bird x Spots Hot); Greg Nite; John/Hope Mitchell.

2032 CBR Hawnky Tonk Kid $10,700

(4/15/2015 sorrel g) (EBR Kitty Hawk x My First Safari x Little Safari Badger); Thad Cox; Shannon Frascht.

2033 Brazos Blue Bonnet $18,500

(3/12/2015 sorrel m) (Hydrive Cat x Mylanta Lano x Mylanta Lena); Zeph Schulz; Lee Francois.

2034 Sangreya $11,000 (RNA)

(2/5/2015 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x My Sweet Sheree x Freckles Playboy); Troy Stewart.

2035 Cats Brite Star $19,500

(4/1/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Starlight Starbrite x Somebody Smart); Freddy McGee; Grant Setnicka.

2036 Runin Wild $25,000

(5/8/2015 sorrel g) (Sigala Rey x Starsredfeather x Cats Red Feather); Jeff Christiansen; Skip/Elizabeth Queen.

2037 Absolutely Tuff $111,000

(2/27/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Absolutely Stunning x Smart Little Lena); JLC Performance Horses; Penny Youngblood.

2038 Metallic Reynn $25,000

(2/21/2015 chestnut s) (Metallic Cat x Ruby Reyn x Dual Rey); Charlie Israel; Ronald Marsh/Marsh Performance Horses.

2039 Got Her Blu Genes On $14,000

(5/13/2015 bay roan m) (Metallic Cat x Diva In Denim x Smart Little Lena); J3 Cutting Horses; Mark Cross.

2040 Metallic White $67,000

(2/25/2015 blue roan m) (Metallic Cat x Autumn White x Smart Little Lena); Slate River Ranch; Jesse Maupin.

2041 The Flyest $75,000

(3/13/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Badgers Playdough x Playdox); Crown Ranch LP; Daniel Burkes.

2042 Countin On Boon $11,500

(1/19/2015 sorrel g) (Im Countin Checks x Boon San Kitty x High Brow Cat); Circle Y Ranch; Logan Ginkens.

2044 Very Reytro $75,000

(3/1/2015 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Cat Mom Do x High Brow Cat); Wes Ashlock, Agent for Wes/Lindy Ashlock; Glade Knight/Slate River Ranch.

2045 CR Tuff Tahoe $30,000

(2/19/2015 sorrel g) (Woody Be Tuff x CR April Boon x Duals Blue Boon); Center Ranch LLC; Erin E. Russell.

2046 Metallic Emerald $28,500

(4/29/2015 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Playmates Emerald x Mates Special Guy); Coleta Manahan; Glade Knight/Slate River Ranch.

2047 Metallic Special Cat $16,500

(4/25/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x DP Special Gray x Dulces Peppy); Richard Irby; Austin Adams.

2048 Took A Look $60,000

(4/28/2015 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Look The Look x High Brow Cat); Meinzer Livestock LLC; Andy Christensen.

2049 Woody Be A Bandit $52,000

(2/5/2015 sorrel s) (Woody Be Tuff x Catlike Kit x High Brow Cat); Travis Stewart/Jake Setnicka; Dub/Christy Leeth.

2050 Rockin Smooth $8,000

(4/11/2015 chestnut m) (Rockin W x Billies Smooth Cat x Smooth As A Cat); Katherine Hermes; Doug Pritchett.

2051 Paradox Metallica $49,000 (RNA)

(4/11/2015 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Thimblerey x Dual Rey); Drs. Mike/Sue Christensen.

2052 Whiskey On The Tee $10,700

(3/26/2015 sorrel s) (Whiskeynadirtyglass x Tee Cross Jenny x CD Sackett); RR Equine Investments; Jessica Wright.

2054 Royal Red Brow $170,000

(5/22/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Tootsie Rey x Dual Rey); Barney Mac Smith; Center Ranch.

2055 Mary Two Doors Down $38,000

(4/28/2015 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Badgers Playdough x Playdox); Crown Ranch LP; Daniel Burkes.

2056 Awesome Lil Sweety $24,000 (RNA)

(4/6/2015 red roan m) (Sweet Lil Pepto x Awesome Lil Catilac x High Brow Cat); Troy Stewart.

2057 Remind Me One Time $35,000

(1/9/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Manytimes x One Time Pepto); Kelle Earnheart; Mama’s Ranch LLC.

2058 Miss Whits Cat $13,000

(5/21/2015 palomino m) (Palo Duro Cat x Cee Miss Whit x Smart Whittle Play); Todd Nelson; Allen Scott.

2059 The Last Baby Bell $14,000

(4/5/2015 red roan m) (Spots Hot x Blues Stylish Bell x Docs Stylish Oak); Jeff/Griselda Neidhart; J.P. Bell.

2060 Chinchula Jack $6,200

(5/11/2015 sorrel g) (Cats Quixote Jack x Classy Lil Chinchula x Chula Dual); Barnwell Ramsey; Charlie Williamson.

2061 Catalac Escalade $11,000

(2/19/2015 sorrel s) (Spots Hot x Kitty Catalac x High Brow Cat); Don Ham/Dave Jenkins; Ty Smith.

2062 Chulas Cat $4,000

(4/20/2015 sorrel g) (Fantastic Cat x Chulas Vista x Chula Dual); Curtis Lockey; Charlie Williamson.

2063 Catotonic $30,000

(5/3/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x The Doctress Orders x Dual Rey); Center Ranch LLC; Cole McVeay.

2064 Brite Lil Kitty $38,000 (RNA)

(4/2/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Starlight Starbrite x Somebody Smart); Freddy McGee.

2065 CR Tuff Tabby $20,000

(3/1/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Gimme Cash Meow x Peppy Plays For Cash); Thunderbird Ranch; David Taurel.

2067 RN Curly Brow $12,000

(1/28/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x RN One Time Curly x One Time Pepto); Rio Neches Cattle Co.; Steve Krogman.

2068 Bob E Cat $12,000

(4/27/2015 sorrel m) (Jazarell Cat x Bobbie Boonsmal x Peptoboonsmal); Slate River Ranch; Don Garrison.

2069 Shortys Last $7,500

(2/19/2015 bay s) (Shortys Crown x Haidas Doc x Haidas Little Pep); Martin N. Lackey; Charles Rowe.

2070 RN Highbrow Lena $40,000

(4/13/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Celenalena x Travalena); Alan Chappell; Shari Luis.

2071 Juaquima To Freno $75,000

(3/9/2015 chestnut s) (Boon Too Suen x Coffee Cat 204 x High Brow Cat); Crown Ranch LP; Daniel Burkes.

2072 CR Tuff Tootise $24,000

(3/9/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Flyin Stylish x Docs Stylish Oak); Andy Loague; Leslie Jack.

2073 Desiresome Metallic $30,000

(1/18/2015 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x A Playboys Desire x Freckles Playboy); Davide/Katie Facincani, Agent for Karen/Gary Fields; Richard Irby.

2074 Dually Tunes $10,000

(2/8/2015 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x SDP Finely Tuned x Smart Little Lena); Beechfork Ranch; Ashley Lembke.

2075 Reykatasize $32,000

(4/19/2015 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Reychell Rey x Dual Rey); Kenneth/Barbara Patton; Billie Filippini.

2077 Sweet Little Tootsie $8,500

(3/16/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Tootsie Rey x Dual Rey); Brandt Murray; George Reeves.

2078 Stylish Little CD $93,000 (RNA)

(5/2/2015 sorrel s) (Docs Stylish Oak x Sweet Little CD x CD Olena); Wrigley Ranches LLC.

2079 Metallic Cattack $195,000 (RNA)

(5/4/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Quiolena x CD Olena); Wes Ashlock, Agent for John/Jana Thacker.

2080 Platinum Dually $19,200

(5/7/2015 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Nurse Nellie x Dual Pep); Painted Springs Farm LLC; Jim McCain.

2081 Smooth Bingo Bango $18,000 (RNA)

(1/26/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Bingo With Grandma x Dual Pep); Bar RR Ranches LLC.

2082 Mamas Lightning Cat $20,000

(5/23/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Star Fillaree x Grays Starlight); Justin Cunningham; Cindy Urresti.

2083 Rey Revere $28,000 (RNA)

(2/24/2015 chestnut g) (Dual Rey x Dark And Sultry x Spots Hot); Jake Murray.

2084 Doctor Cats $60,000

(5/3/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x The Doctress Orders x Dual Rey); Select Stock; Bar RR Ranches LLC.

2085 Docs Stylish Grace $13,000

(5/13/2015 sorrel m) (Docs Stylish Oak x Grit And Grace x One Time Pepto); Matthews Cutting Horses LLC; Ty Smith.

2088 O Sweet Caroline $8,000 (RNA)

(5/3/2015 chestnut m) (Smooth As A Cat x Lipshy x Haidas Little Pep); J3 Cutting Horses.

2090 CR Tuff Teddy $30,000

(3/23/2015 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Cee Dee Royal Tee x CD Royal); Center Ranch LLC; R.L. Chartier, Agent.

2092 Cats Tommy Gun $75,000

(3/27/2015 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x BR Tommy Girl x Playgun); Linda Dison; Gary Rosenbach/Rose Valley Ranch.

2093 Mecomb Smart Rey $6,500

(3/17/2015 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Redwhiteandmecomblue x Mecom Blue); Nail Ranch Inc.; Charlie Williamson.

2094 Deposit Slipp $17,500

(1/28/2015 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x Starstruck Ichi x Cat Ichi); Ten/27 Ranch; Denise Cox.

2095 RO Shesa Bamacat $7,700

(4/29/2015 sorrel m) (Bamacat x Bellagio Bay x High Brow Cat); Todd Nelson; Austin Adams.

2096 LNR Peptos Hickory $6,200

(4/11/2015 red roan m) (Peptosmart x DB Hickory Lady x Typical Hickory); Thunderbird Ranch; Brendon Clark.

2097 Cat Azur $27,500

(4/17/2015 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Blue Quilena x Mecom Blue); Darren Blanton; Ray Smith.

2098 Styln Metallic Booty $31,000

(3/17/2015 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Smart Stylena x Docs Stylish Oak); Jim See; Terri Holowath.

2099 Lenas Royal Ty $9,000

(3/1/2015 sorrel g) (High Brow Cat x Royally Smart Fancy x Smart Little Lena); Jerry/Kathy Erwin; Anthony Stockdale.

2101 Ruby Dual $27,000 (RNA)

(3/6/2015 sorrel m) (Dual R Smokin x Dulces Ruby x Smart Little Jerry); A1 Equine Performance Horses Inc., Agent for Jackie Dayberry.

2102 Hott Dang $9,500

(5/18/2015 sorrel s) (Hottish x Young Guns Katie x Young Gun); Katherine Hermes; Austin Adams.

2105 RR Smooth Betty $30,000 (RNA)

(5/3/2015 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x Play A Bet x Bet On Me); Bar RR Ranches LLC.

2106 Le Couer De La Mer $12,000

(4/28/2015 bay m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Ruby Red Cat x High Brow Cat); Jeff/Griselda Neidhart; Kelle Earnheart.

2107 Hot Lookin Cat $36,000 (RNA)

(4/6/2015 sorrel g) (Hottish x Fancy Lookin Cat x That Sly Cat); Slate River Ranch.

2108 Bet On Purdy $27,000

(4/3/2015 sorrel m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Purdy Bet x Bet On Me 498); Andrew Viola; Gene Walker.

2109 CY Royalty Checks $20,000

(4/15/2015 sorrel m) (Im Countin Checks x Quintan Blue x Mecom Blue); Circle Y Ranch; Xavier Rodriguez.