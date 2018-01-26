2017 NCHA Futurity Preferred Breeders Sale Session III

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Preferred Breeders Sale Session III

Held December 9, 2017

115 horses consigned

$2,293,100 gross for a $19,940 average

100 sold (87%), $1,915,100 net, $19,151 average and $16,250 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

5001 Sweet Barbie Doll $16,500

(3/9/2005 sorrel m) (Sweet Lil Pepto x Barb A Doc x Smart Little Lena); Paul/Jackie Fehrenbach; JBRS LP.

5002 CR Too Tuff To Break $38,000

(3/22/2016 sorrel s) (Woody Be Tuff x ARC Catty Dual x Dual Pep); Center Ranch LLC; Jim Good.

5003 Time For A Gun $14,000

(4/22/2016 chestnut s) (Gunnatrashya x Manytimes x One Time Pepto); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd.; Frank Prisco.

5004 Smooth As Mercedes $22,500

(3/15/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Mercedes Smoothe x Smooth As A Cat); Reata Cutting Horses LLC; Andy Christensen.

5005 Lenas A Rockin $5,700

(2/28/2016 sorrel m) (Rockin W x Zacks Lena x Zack T Wood); Fults Ranch Ltd.; Blue Debord.

5006 Dualafied $20,000

(5/7/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Catified x High Brow Cat); Toni Miller; Travis Young.

5007 Different Strokes $34,000 (RNA)

(5/2/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Scarlet Dance x Peppy San Badger); Crown Ranch LP.

5008 Reynie Day Huggs $15,000

(5/12/2003 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Huggs Olena x Smart Chic Olena); Bred to Smooth Talkin Style; Double Dove Ranch; Beau Galyean.

5009 Blue Rey Reata $18,200

(4/28/2009 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Cowstruck x Smart Little Lena); Bred to Metallic Cat; Reata Cutting Horses LLC; Matt Eigsti.

5010 WSR Fun Bags $38,000

(1/20/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x MH San Tules Clay x San Tule Freckles); Austin Adams; Stanford Ranch LLC.

5011 CD Royalty $12,500

(3/30/1998 bay m) (CD Olena x Miss Royale Dry x Dry Doc); Bred to Sweet Lil Pepto; Leea Arnold/Dudley Caraway; Greg Nite.

5012 Annie Reys Best $29,000

(1/16/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Annie B Rey x Dual Rey); Reata Cutting Horses LLC; Andy Christensen.

5013 CR Tuff Heartbreaker $18,000

(3/28/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x CR Tuff Hearted Cat x Woody Be Tuff); Center Ranch LLC; Crown Ranch LP.

5014 PRF Talent In Metal $15,000

(3/25/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Curlys Cowgirl x Zack T Wood); Pete DeLeeuw/Pennridge Ranch; Michelle Beaunaux.

5015 RN Time For Reys $11,000 (RNA)

(3/28/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x RN Curly Time x One Time Pepto); Rio Neches Cattle Co..

5016 CR Tuff N Dainty $22,000

(3/27/2016 chestnut m) (Woody Be Tuff x Dainty Dual Rey x Dual Rey); Center Ranch LLC; Duncan Steele-Park.

5017 Lamb Chop Blues $9,000

(4/6/2016 bay m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Daintys Cat x High Brow Cat); Monty Johnson; Rick Troyer.

5018 Wendel Rey $4,700

(3/11/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow CD x Daratrcocoaspreview x TR Dual Rey); Eddie/Barbara Young; Cooper Smith.

5019 Reyly Striking $18,500

(1/24/2016 bay m) (Dual Rey x Moonstruck Cat x High Brow Cat); Arcese/Oswood; Sharon T. Sundy.

5020 Hesa Dandy Doodle $8,500

(4/26/2016 red roan s) (Bet Hesa Cat x Dear Little Boon Bar x Boon Bar); Burnett Ranches LLC/Wilmott (Roger Daly, Agent); Alan Chappell.

5021 CR Dees Be Tuff $21,000

(2/21/2016 sorrel s) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Dees Boon Meow x Peptoboonsmal); Center Ranch LLC; Alan Chappell.

5022 Sophia The Second $11,000

(4/18/2016 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Hot Meow x Spots Hot); Matthew/Susan McCulloch; Andy Loague.

5023 Desirable One $13,000

(4/13/2016 sorrel s) (One Time Royalty x Desirable And Catty x High Brow Cat); Chuck Yahnke; Ty Brown.

5024 Cureyosity $9,500

(3/26/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x Timeles x One Time Pepto); Double Dove Ranch; Alan Chappell.

5025 Rosa Del Pepto $15,500

(4/8/2016 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x Desires Some Cat x High Brow Cat); Roy L. Fuller; Bill Neef.

5026 Shesa Cats Desire $7,000 (RNA)

(3/30/2016 sorrel m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Spoon My Desire x Hes A Peptospoonful); J.E. Jumonville Jr..

5027 Shesa Hollywoodcat $30,000

(4/13/2009 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x CD Fillybingo x Bingo Hickory); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd.; Alan Chappell.

5028 Rey Of Hearts $8,000

(5/12/2011 sorrel m) (Fantastic Cat x A Rey Of Diamond x Dual Rey); Broodmare; Ken Sitton; Cooper Smith. (sells open).

5030 Trulee Tuff $6,000

(4/15/2016 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Joanna Cat x High Brow Cat); George B./Shawn B. Franklin; Josh Dozier.

5031 Smart Scoot Rey $10,500

(3/1/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Scoot N Lil Lucy x Smart Lil Scoot); Jodie Fitzgerald; Corinne Lembke.

5032 Rio Gato $16,500

(2/28/2002 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Doc And Play Rio x Freckles Playboy); Mike Wood; Ken Williams.

5033 Metallic Highlights $13,500

(4/12/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Starlight And Jazz x Grays Starlight); John McCoy (Flynn Stewart, Agent); Crown Ranch LP.

5034 Christmas CD $10,000

(3/19/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow CD x Reds Christmas Angel x Acres Of Red); CC Ranch/Roberta Thompson; Cullen Chartier, Agent.

5035 Dual Peppy Kitty $60,000

(5/7/2005 sorrel m) (Dual Pep x Smart Little Kitty x Smart Little Lena); Embryo by Two by Smooth As A Cat; Isbell Quarter Horses; Ty Smith.

5036 Play Like Clay $13,500

(5/14/2000 sorrel m) (Freckles Playboy x Miss Doc Smoke x Doc’s Smoke); Embryo by High Brow CD; Rick Beck, DVM; Dustin Adams.

5037 RN One Smooth Time $11,000 (RNA)

(2/9/2016 red roan s) (Smooth As A Cat x RN One Time Curly x One Time Pepto); Rio Neches Cattle Co..

5038 Cat See De Lights $22,000

(5/23/2003 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Madrones Last Star x Grays Starlight); Bred to Dual Smart Rey; Billy G. Crenshaw, DVM; Linda Brinkerhoff.

5039 Desires Katrina $132,000 (RNA)

(4/8/2005 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Desire Some Freckles x Freckles Playboy); Bred to One Time Royalty; Double Dove Ranch.

5040 Dual Marmorey $5,000

(3/30/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Smart Rey x Marmosets Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Bo/Martha Briley; Ty Brown.

5042 Jitters Brown $22,000

(4/2/1999 sorrel m) (Smart Little Lena x Synchronicity San x Peppy San); Embryo by Metallic Cat; Fults Ranch Ltd.; Ty Smith.

5043 Mamas Starstruck $28,000

(5/3/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Star Fillaree x Grays Starlight); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Alan Chappell.

5044 Setting Sail $33,000

(4/14/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Peptos Stylish Sue x Peptos Stylish Oak); Hill Ranches; Fortalesa De Santa Terezinna Agricultura e Pecuaria SA.

5045 Hickorys Bunny $8,500

(7/8/2000 sorrel m) (Doc’s Hickory x Bunnys Starlight x Peppy San Badger); Bred to Dual Smart Rey; Mr./Mrs. Troy Davis; Ronald Marsh/Marsh Performance Horses.

5046 Awesum Sauce $20,000

(5/11/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Show Me Twice x Dual Rey); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd.; Charra Anne Clark.

5047 Travs Foxetta $30,000

(4/30/2002 bay m) (Travalena x Stylish And Foxie x Docs Stylish Oak); Bred to Metallic Cat; Glenn/Debbie Drake; Melissa Perry.

5048 Lexie Rey $19,500 (RNA)

(5/8/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Alexas Cat x High Brow Cat); Don Parker.

5049 SDP Looky Lue $14,500 (RNA)

(3/5/2004 bay m) (Peppys Boy 895 x The Smart Look x Smart Little Lena); Bred to Sweet Lil Pepto; Leea Arnold/Dudley Caraway.

5051 Kual Lil Pistol $20,000

(5/17/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Kual Gun x Playgun); Cannon Quarter Horses; Kathleen Moore.

5052 Candlebox $18,500

(4/22/2016 chestnut m) (Boon Too Suen x My Redemption x High Brow Cat); Crown Ranch LP; J.P. Bell.

5053 TS Play To Win $5,500

(3/31/2016 chestnut g) (Lizzys Gotta Player x Hide A Kitty x High Brow Cat); Twin Springs Cutting Horses & Robert/Lynn Meyer; Ricky Nolan.

5054 Shes A Kual Pistol $4,500

(4/26/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Kual Gun x Playgun); Kayla M. Norris; Nicholas Kerkof.

5055 CR Toby Too Tuff $18,000

(3/23/2016 sorrel s) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Too Catty x Cat T Masterson); Center Ranch LLC; Nancy Galbreath.

5056 Metal Madness $14,500

(5/31/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Dual Little Star x Dual Rey); Willow Creek Farms; Carl Hanna.

5057 Shortys Jay Ray $25,000

(5/5/2003 bay m) (Dual Rey x Bonitas Shorty Lena x Shorty Lena); Embryo by Metallic Cat; Fults Ranch Ltd.; Ty Smith.

5058 Metallic Strey Cat $16,000

(1/25/2016 bay roan m) (Metallic Cat x Reycherche x Dual Rey); Toni Miller; Clay Johnson.

5059 Stylin Missy $21,000

(3/16/2016 sorrel m) (Cats Merada x Stylin Jewel x Docs Stylish Oak); Jerry Gregory; Joshua Arabie.

5060 Splittin Aces $85,000

(2/26/2016 bay s) (High Brow Cat x Farra Rey x Dual Rey); Tiffany Manion; Debbie Glover.

5061 Reys Boon Box $15,500

(3/24/2016 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Quick Boon Cat x High Brow Cat); Iron Rose Ranch; Tom Lyons.

5062 CB Shes Hot $11,500

(4/22/2016 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Evalita x Smart Lil Ricochet); Charles Burger; Center Ranch.

5063 RN Hughes My Ma $9,000 (RNA)

(3/24/2016 sorrel s) (Thomas E Hughes x Smooth As My Ma x Smooth As A Cat); Rio Neches Cattle Co..

5064 CD Lena Boons $17,500

(3/7/2016 red roan m) (High Brow CD x Boons Freckle Lena x Peptoboonsmal); Grace Ranch; Priscilla Wilson.

5065 Areylia $15,000

(3/3/2016 red roan m) (Dual Rey x Redneck Style x Peptos Stylish Oak); Holmes Cutting Horses; Fortalesa De Santa Terezinna Agricultura e Pecuaria SA.

5066 Gracies Hayley Rey $7,700

(2/7/2016 sorrel m) (Reys Dual Badger x Gracielena x CD Olena); Gary Martin; Cameron Thompson.

5067 Metallic Secret $22,500

(4/25/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x One Little Secret x One Time Pepto); Kathy Knost; Mozaun McKibben.

5068 June Blu Boon $24,000

(6/1/2016 red roan m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Jae Bars Fancy Cat x High Brow Cat); Gilmar Garcia; Justin Cunningham.

5069 Another Duckin Pepto $12,000

(4/17/2016 chestnut m) (One Time Pepto x Kwackin Cat x High Brow Cat); PJ Cutters LLC; Anthony Stockdale.

5070 Americat Sweetheart $12,000

(3/29/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Meradas Sly Cat x That Sly Cat); Rocking L Cutting Horses LLC; Ronald Marsh/Marsh Performance Horses.

5071 Imma Super Pistol $11,500 (RNA)

(2/13/2016 sorrel s) (Metallic Cat x Silver Pepto Pistol x Peptoboonsmal); Gilmar Garcia.

5072 Lawdida $18,500

(4/2/2016 red dun s) (Hottish x MH The Winning Move x Movin On Hickory); Austin Adams; Justin Cunningham.

5073 Bear Creek Cat $25,000

(6/1/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Reys Desire x Dual Rey); H.B. Bartlett, DVM; Melinda Gamot.

5074 Fool Hardy Wendel $6,500 (RNA)

(3/22/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow CD x Flo Dancing With Rey x Dual Rey); Eddie/Barbara Young.

5075 Metallic Juice $55,000

(2/15/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Smart Kitty Rey RG x Dual Rey); Monty Johnson; Ben Emison, Agent.

5076 Boon Alley $13,000

(4/29/2016 sorrel s) (Boon Too Suen x Alisons Ali Cat x High Brow Cat); Eddie/Barbara Young; Glenn Barlow.

5077 High CD Rates $5,700

(2/29/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Dual Peppy Kitty x Dual Pep); Isbell Quarter Horses; Todd Nelson.

5078 Styled To The Nines $30,000

(1/22/2016 bay s) (Docs Stylish Oak x Bambi Freckles x Freckles Playboy); Cowan Ranch LLC; Center Ranch.

5079 Peptos Katz Stylish $40,000

(4/4/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow Cat x Miss Stylish Pepto x Peptoboonsmal); Glenn/Debbie Drake; Steve Anderson.

5080 Wareisthecat $28,000

(2/16/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Readytoware x Peptoboonsmal); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for Dr. David Hartman; Andy Christensen.

5081 High Class Hottie $38,000

(5/6/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Lahaina Lena x Dual Rey); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd.; Eugene Rogillio III.

5082 Calliope Cat $30,000

(3/6/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Reyz Me Twice x Dual Smart Rey); Gale Force Quarter Horses; Mike Farris.

5083 Dont Dual With Me $18,000

(4/5/2016 sorrel s) (Dual R Smokin x Dont Look Twice x High Brow Cat); Waco Bend Ranch Ltd.; Jesse Maupin.

5085 Austin Blues $10,000

(3/30/2016 bay m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Austin Cat x High Brow Cat); John McCoy (Flynn Stewart, Agent); Justin Cunningham.

5086 Ironn Man $25,000 (RNA)

(3/7/2016 sorrel s) (Dual Rey x That Catomine x High Brow Cat); Glover Galyean Partnership.

5087 LHR Boon To Be Ichi $6,700

(4/11/2016 bay m) (Cat Ichi x LHR Boon Times x Peptoboonsmal); South Lazy H Ranch Inc.; Westin Sampson.

5088 NRR Coles Poco Lena $6,500

(5/25/2016 sorrel s) (NRR Cat King Cole x Lena Starlights x Instant Starlights); North Ridge Ranch Inc.; Joe Ammann.

5089 Smoothe Shine $25,000

(5/9/2016 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Reycy Moon x Cats Moonshine); Barker Ranch Cutting Horses LLC; Scott Amos, Agent.

5090 CR Tuffer N Rey $40,000

(3/25/2016 sorrel s) (Woody Be Tuff x Calie Del Rey x Dual Rey); Center Ranch LLC; Duncan Steele-Park.

5091 Gata Fantasma $25,000

(3/17/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x A Little Bit Wicked x Smart Little Lena); Kathy Knost/Jeanne McCarroll; Denise Cox.

5092 A Metallic Valentine $26,000 (RNA)

(2/14/2016 bay roan m) (Metallic Cat x Lil Blue Agave x Duals Blue Boon); Thomas Laroux.

5093 Praying For Reyn $25,000 (RNA)

(3/2/2016 red roan s) (Metallic Cat x Lena Rey Zack x Dual Rey); Siroky Ranch.

5094 Sweet Shorty Lena $45,000

(4/20/1996 bay m) (Shorty Lena x Quixotes R Sugar x Son O Sugar); Embryo by Metallic Cat; Fults Ranch Ltd.; Center Ranch.

5095 Above The Cat $25,500

(4/30/2016 sorrel s) (Bamacat x Above Smart Lil Lena x Smart Little Lena); Flag Ranch LLC; Jacob Scarbrough.

5096 Playful Lill Wendy $30,000

(1/21/2016 gray m) (High Brow CD x Playful Ricochet x Smart Lil Ricochet); Grace Ranch; Joshua Arabie.

5098 One Time Amanda $20,000

(1/18/2016 sorrel m) (One Time Pepto x Stylish Amanda x Docs Stylish Oak); Leea Arnold/Dudley Caraway; Lloyd Cox.

5099 Won N Onle $33,000

(4/15/2016 gray s) (Hottish x Cat Believe It x High Brow Cat); Hill Ranches; Julie Magness.

5100 Spoonful A Kitties $10,000

(3/31/2016 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Double Spoonful x Hes A Peptospoonful); Pro Fit Equine, Agent for WW Ranch LLC; Blue Debord.

5101 Raised In The South $10,500

(4/10/2016 chestnut s) (Kit Kat Sugar x Annabella Lea x Little Trona); Benjie Neely; Nancy Galbreath.

5102 Lulu Kat $9,500

(2/7/2016 sorrel m) (Kit Kat Sugar x Texana Oak x Doc’s Oak); Lee Tennison; Jerry Jeffries.

5103 Quaintrelle $50,000

(4/19/2016 bay m) (Dual Rey x Autumn Kitty x High Brow Cat); Jeff Oswood, Agent for Fulton Quien Sabe Ranch; Center Ranch.

5104 Once In A Dual Boon $12,000

(4/18/2016 red roan s) (Once In A Blu Boon x Dualin Darlene x Dual Pep); CC Ranch/Roberta Thompson; Gary G. Bader.

5105 Seein You $21,000

(3/5/2016 red roan s) (Spots Hot x Peptos Stylish Sue x Peptos Stylish Oak); Hill Ranches; Tate Bennett.

5106 Show Stoper $12,000

(3/8/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Sweet Barbie Doll x Sweet Lil Pepto); Paul/Jackie Fehrenbach; Phillip Garrison.

5107 CR Tuffaware $17,500 (RNA)

(1/3/2016 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Dellaware x Docs Stylish Oak); Center Ranch LLC.

5108 Catalena Sue $16,500

(5/25/2016 bay roan m) (Metallic Cat x Shorty Lena Sue x Shorty Lena); Flag Ranch LLC; Julie Magness.

5109 Mamas Special Rey $10,700

(2/15/2016 gray s) (Dual Smart Rey x Mamas Special Dulces x Dulces Smart Lena); Leslie Shaw; Gary G. Bader.

5110 Billie Ray $10,500

(2/23/2016 bay s) (Dual Rey x Billie Two A Tee x Freckles Playboy); Beechfork Ranch; Phillip Garrison.

5111 Divas Wonder Woman $6,000

(5/30/2016 sorrel m) (The Boon x One Time Witha Diva x One Time Pepto); Hill Ranches; Jackie/Christopher Crane.

5112 Pequito Pep $6,000

(3/25/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow CD x Lil Dual Pep x Dual Pep); Brengard Farms; Jessica Triplett.

5113 Burnin CDs $4,500

(3/10/2016 sorrel s) (High Brow CD x Blazin Trona x Little Trona); Terrye L. Ward; Jessica Triplett.

5114 CP Dual Metallic $14,500

(3/1/2016 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x KD Sweet Corn x Dual Pep); Cal Poly Corp.; Tom Lyons.

5115 C Y Boon Checks $10,000

(1/17/2016 sorrel s) (Im Countin Checks x Boon San Kitty x High Brow Cat); Circle Y Ranch; Mallory Tolleson.

5116 Rockin Boon $10,000

(3/22/2016 red roan s) (The Boon x Rockin Kitty x Dual Rey); Hill Ranches; William White.

5117 The Ripster $4,700

(5/18/2016 sorrel s) (Boon San x RW Rockin x Dual Rey); Monty Johnson; Dustin Adams.

5118 Ordered In Metallic $28,500 (RNA)

(3/23/2016 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x The Doctress Orders x Dual Rey); Lone Oak Performance Horses LLC.

5119 Little Bow Blu $10,000

(5/14/2016 sorrel m) (Once In A Blu Boon x Zacks Little Bowman x Zack T Wood); John McCoy (Flynn Stewart, Agent); Royce Stallcup.

5120 CR Tuff N Fancy Free $21,500

(3/28/2016 bay m) (Woody Be Tuff x Brogans Fancy Cat x High Brow Cat); Center Ranch LLC; Ronald Marsh/Marsh Performance Horses.