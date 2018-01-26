2017 NCHA Futurity Cutting Horse Sale

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NCHA Futurity Cutting Horse Sale

Held December 10, 2017

93 horses consigned

$2,756,500 gross for a $29,640 average

73 sold (78%), $1,949,100 net, $26,700 average and $21,000 median.

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

6001 Cat Stevens $75,000

(2/10/2010 bay m) (High Brow Cat x Shes A Stylish Babe x Docs Stylish Oak); Faith Mountain Ranch; Mel Smith.

6002 Just A Sly Cat $15,500 (RNA)

(1/20/2013 bay m) (That Sly Cat x Just A Spin In Time x Peptotime); Mark A. Johnson.

6003 Ichi Bitsy Rider $16,000 (RNA)

(4/22/2013 sorrel m) (Cat Ichi x Lenas Low Rider x Smart Little Lena); German E. Lugo.

6004 Smooth Travalin Cat $20,000

(3/26/2010 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x High Style Travalin x Travalena); West Coast Cutting Horses; Gerry Gehring.

6005 Savannahs Lil Minx $15,000

(6/25/2013 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Savannah Hickory x Doc’s Hickory); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Glenn/Debbie Drake.

6006 Thirdstrikeyourout $12,500

(5/17/2013 sorrel g) (Third Cutting x Outreygeous Style x Dual Rey); Al/Kim Ezell; Chris Cox.

6007 Too Suen Shorty $18,000

(4/1/2012 bay m) (Boon Too Suen x Suggie Shorty x Shorty Lena); Embryo by Spots Hot; Rocking P Ranch; Tim Stryker.

6008 Twizzlin $11,000 (RNA)

(4/26/2014 bay g) (Smooth As A Cat x LB Ms Cowtown Twist x Doc O Lena Twist); Dean J. Brown.

6009 To Suen Too Call $13,200

(4/24/2013 sorrel m) (Boon Too Suen x Donas Cool Cat x High Brow Cat); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Kody Porterfield.

6010 Madre Amore $15,500

(5/12/2012 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x SDP Tapt Dancing x TR Dual Rey); Gary S. Janacek; Jared Lesh.

6011 Lookin Likya Like $35,000

(3/2/2012 sorrel g) (High Brow Cat x Dual Lookin Pep x Dual Pep); Kevin/Sydney Knight; Ted Berry.

6012 Belles Lil Wendy $13,000 (RNA)

(1/14/2013 brown m) (High Brow CD x Belle Star Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Mark A. Johnson.

6013 Scooters The Doctor $17,000 (RNA)

(2/17/2009 sorrel g) (Smart Lil Scoot x Real Doctor Peppy x Real Doc); Debra Cecil.

6014 Rey O White $20,000 (RNA)

(3/31/2004 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Savannah White x Smart Little Lena); Glenn/Debbie Drake.

6015 Metallic Redneck $31,000

(2/15/2014 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x Abigail Fletch x Jae Bar Fletch); Thomas L. Guinn; Alvin Fults.

6016 Mamas Gettin Froggy $17,000

(3/16/2010 red roan g) (One Time Pepto x Stylish Amanda x Docs Stylish Oak); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Luis Saggione.

6017 Tommie Canduit $20,000 (RNA)

(5/15/2011 chestnut m) (Thomas E Hughes x Candualena x Dual Pep); Melissa Jean Etheridge.

6018 Reyn $25,000

(4/28/2012 chestnut g) (Dual Smart Rey x Autumn Starlena x Autumn Acre); RPX Enterprises LLC; Jenny Young.

6019 Man Hes Hot $9,800

(4/21/2014 sorrel g) (Spots Hot x Amanda Stargun x Playgun); Carmel Cutting Horses Inc.; German Lugo.

6020 Metallic Autumn $19,000

(3/22/2011 blue roan g) (Metallic Cat x Autumn White x Smart Little Lena); Janice Eaton; Steve Colclasure.

6021 Mississippi Mistress $15,000

(4/4/2014 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x TRR Ms Pepcid Olena x Pepcid); Thomas L. Guinn; Nick Meagher.

6023 Bearcat Merada $32,000

(3/10/2011 sorrel g) (Cats Merada x Bearlyaboonsmal x Peptoboonsmal); Mike/Debbie Schraeder; Allen Guynn.

6024 Metallic Orey Lena $15,500

(5/4/2010 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Seca Rey Lena x Dual Rey); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Jared Lesh.

6025 One Time At Bandcamp $31,000 (RNA)

(4/28/2011 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x DCD Every Which Rey x Dual Rey); Cynthia Patty.

6026 Cats Super Smart $14,000 (RNA)

(2/4/2008 sorrel g) (WR This Cats Smart x Sarahs Super Dually x Dual Pep); Mark A. Johnson.

6027 One Instant Boon $14,500

(5/31/2014 sorrel g) (Boon San x Instant Sally x SR Instant Choice); South Lazy H Ranch Inc.; Kelsey Sayko.

6028 Reyzorsharpcat $12,000

(2/25/2013 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x Boon San Kitty x High Brow Cat); Circle Y Ranch; Steve Colclasure.

6029 Juice In The Goose $17,500 (RNA)

(5/14/2011 red roan m) (High Brow CD x Reylena Moon x Dual Pep); Mark Senn.

6030 Cinderella Kitty Cat $29,500

(4/8/2013 black m) (Smooth As A Cat x Cinderella Starlight x Grays Starlight); Joe Wes Davis Jr.; Jennifer Anderson

6031 Katstruck $12,000

(6/14/2014 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Cowstruck x Smart Little Lena); Reata Cutting Horses LLC; Jim Whitcher.

6033 Superey $51,000

(4/10/2013 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x Highbrow Supercat x High Brow Cat); Glover Galyean Partnership; Von Sutten.

6034 Metallic Dainty $13,000

(4/3/2014 chestnut m) (Metallic Cat x Dainty Chaos x Dual Rey); James F. Brown; Susie Reed.

6035 CR Tuffer Than Nails $21,000

(4/6/2013 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Hot Meow x Spots Hot); Embryo by Boon San; Rocking P Ranch; Mike Major.

6036 Miss Meow $190,000

(2/19/2012 chestnut m) (High Brow Cat x Shes Pretty Smooth x Wheeling Peppy); Embryo by Docs Stylish Oak; Tommy Manion Inc.; Shane D. Plummer.

6037 Reyhanna $50,000

(4/20/2009 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Haidas Little Cat x Haidas Little Pep); John Kennedy/Beaver Creek Ranch; Fortalesa De Santa Terezinna Agricultura e Pecuaria SA.

6039 Smart Look Dual $17,500

(1/1/2013 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Smart Look Classic (CL) x Smart Little Lena); Wes Ashlock, Agent for Wes/Lindy Ashlock; David Whitaker.

6040 Sancho Cat $43,000

(4/6/2011 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x CJ Sancha x CJ Sugar); Jerry Yelverton; Milt/Mary Bradford.

6041 Steel Foxie $20,000

(4/20/2014 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Foxies Secret x Docs Stylish Oak); Lone Oak Performance Horses LLC; Backbone LLC.

6042 Sleeper Cat $28,000

(5/20/2011 bay g) (Metallic Cat x Playboys Vixen x Hickoryote); Robert Tregemba; Elaine Spear.

6043 Faded Grace $31,000

(5/10/2013 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Tinseltown Toni x Travalena); Julie A. Beasley; Jerry Rankin.

6044 Pedel To The Metall $195,000 (RNA)

(1/30/2011 chestnut s) (Metallic Cat x Twice As Reycy x Dual Rey); Faith Mountain Ranch.

6045 Miss Kitty Reycine $28,000

(4/29/2012 bay m) (Smooth As A Cat x Miss Reycine x Dual Rey); Phil/Mary Ann Rapp; Eric Polansky. (sells with a 2018 breeding to Dont Stopp Believin).

6046 Desires Rolex $17,000

(1/26/2012 sorrel g) (One Time Pepto x Desire Some Freckles x Freckles Playboy); Plantation Farms; Sammy Johnson.

6047 Bet N Shesa Cat $25,000

(5/12/2013 sorrel m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Glow A Pepto x Peptoboonsmal); James/Gail Hooper; Jon Swofford.

6048 One Time Irish Rose $10,500

(2/2/2013 sorrel m) (One Time Pepto x Mates Irish Rose x Smart Mate); Sherry Knight; Nathan Miller.

6049 MK Rey Girl $35,000

(3/31/2010 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Runnin Mate x Smart Mate); Gale Force Quarter Horses; Austin Shepard.

6050 Suen You Will See $225,000 (RNA)

(4/4/2011 bay m) (Boon Too Suen x Cat O Connor x High Brow Cat); Ken Sitton.

6051 Flashy Rose Marie $18,000

(3/29/2010 sorrel m) (Purdy Boy Flash x Rose Marie Merada x Freckles Merada); Mark A. Johnson; Vaughn Hanson.

6052 Cat Never Lose $22,000

(5/5/2011 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Boonsmal Doctress x Peptoboonsmal); Tiffany Sternfels; Shelly Hall.

6053 Supercats A Rey $35,500

(3/19/2013 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Highbrow Supercat x High Brow Cat); Paul W. Dean; Felicia Mancuso.

6054 Kopykat $50,000 (RNA)

(3/4/2013 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Playgiarism x Freckles Playboy); Mariposa Farms LLP.

6055 GSR Tapnpippa Brown $10,700

(4/22/2014 sorrel m) (Dualin Puddy Tap x Pippa Brown x Metallic Cat); Gordon Sevig; Charlie Williamson.

6057 Easterey $16,200

(4/9/2012 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Machos Mija x Macho Little Lena); Embryo by Two by Spots Hot; Rocking P Ranch; Cooper Smith.

6058 Rey To Sly $95,000

(4/29/2012 sorrel m) (That Sly Cat x A Little Reylena x Dual Rey); Shadow Oak Ranch; Holmes & Hill.

6059 Smooth Talking Lady $13,000

(4/10/2013 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x MH Lay Down Lady x Little Dyno); Timman B. Maupin; Larry Gann.

6060 Ludic Felicity $12,000

(2/5/2007 sorrel m) (Playgun x Ethylena x Sonitalena); Mary Lattimore; Ray Smith.

6061 Dynamite High Brow $12,500

(4/27/2006 sorrel g) (High Brow Cat x Dynapep Lena x Peppy San Badger); Dennis Anderson; Donna Curtis.

6062 Moooy Bueno $50,000

(4/13/2011 chestnut g) (Cats Moonshine x Tangy Moo Cha Cha x Tangys Classy Peppy); Dacole Investment Co.; Lynda Ross.

6063 Wood Be Chanel $12,500

(1/19/2014 chestnut m) (Woody Be Tuff x Lively Dual x Dual Rey); Catherine Adams; Carlos DaSilva.

6064 All Reys A Lefty $23,000

(5/4/2011 sorrel g) (Reys Dual Badger x Playin Delite x Playin Stylish); Kiersten Brockett; Bill Bingham.

6065 Cat Intown $16,500 (RNA)

(6/9/2013 chestnut g) (High Brow Cat x Love A CD x CD Olena); Lone Oak Performance Horses LLC.

6066 Stylish Import $27,000

(4/24/2019 sorrel g) (Lizzys Gotta Player x Stylish Mom x Docs Stylish Oak); Melissa Jean Etheridge; Randy Mesalam.

6067 Bet Shesa Merada 014 $12,500

(1/15/2014 red roan m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Merada Mirage x Smart Little Lena); Carmel Cutting Horses Inc.; Charlie Richardson.

6068 The Smoothest Bet $8,000

(5/17/2014 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Sues Best Bet x Bet On Me 498); Frank/Belinda VanderSloot; Kelly D. Zelikovitz.

6069 Monster Cat $25,000

(5/9/2011 sorrel g) (High Brow Cat x Miss Rey Hickory x Dual Rey); Rocky E. Davis; Eric Thomas.

6070 Shortoaks Litle Girl $7,500

(5/5/2012 bay m) (Short Oak x Glow Frog x Doc Quixote); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Esther Welsh.

6071 Swingin Smoothie $14,000

(5/4/2014 chestnut m) (Smooth As A Cat x Justaswinging Peanut x Justa Swinging Peppy); Hill Ranches; Dennis H. Sigler.

6072 Chexs For Shoes $30,000

(3/3/2011 sorrel g) (Im Countin Checks x Miss Woody Two Shoes x High Brow Cat); Arthur Noble; Austin Shepard.

6073 T Swift $29,500

(4/15/2013 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Stars Miss Fancy x Grays Starlight); Crown Ranch LP; Jeffrey Brown.

6074 Rosie Boon San $35,000

(3/20/2011 bay m) (Boon San x Stylish Rosie x Docs Stylish Oak); Kelly Gates; Taylor Sheridan.

6075 Smooth Georgy $27,500

(2/22/2011 sorrel g) (Smooth As A Cat x Hey Georgy Girl x Wild Thing DNA); David Booth; Kerianne Robertson.

6076 Momsuen $25,000

(5/6/2014 sorrel g) (Boon Too Suen x Cat Mom Do x High Brow Cat); Reata Cutting Horses LLC; Jacob Morris.

6077 Molokai $42,000 (RNA)

(4/2/2013 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Hickorys Tornado Rio x Doc’s Hickory); Phil/Mary Ann Rapp. (sells with a 2018 breeding to Dont Stopp Believin).

6078 Ms Bob E Hughes $25,000

(3/29/2012 sorrel m) (Thomas E Hughes x Ms Bobett Cuts Again x Bob Acre Doc); Skip Hobbs; Dannica Percevich.

6080 Eyez On Hannah $21,500

(4/14/2012 sorrel m) (Eyez On Me x Tejons Valena Sis x Travalena); Joe Wes Davis Jr.; Tiffany Sternfels.

6081 Mouse Ichi $12,500

(4/24/2013 bay m) (Cat Ichi x Leonilas Choice x SR Instant Choice); Rocky E. Davis; James Booth.

6082 High Rey Of Freckles $29,000

(2/18/2013 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Ruby Red Cat x High Brow Cat); Jeff/Griselda Neidhart; Gary Saurber.

6083 Hya Lights Me Now $30,000

(2/9/2011 bay m) (CD Lights x SR Hyacinth x Doc’s Hickory); Lisa Bankston; Michelle Cowan.

6085 NRR Al Catpone $43,000 (RNA)

(5/23/2011 bay g) (High Brow Cat x Uno Del Rey x Smart Little Uno); North Ridge Ranch Inc..

6086 Yadayadayadatime $24,900 (RNA)

(4/24/2012 sorrel g) (One Time Pepto x Rio CD Yadayadayada x CD Olena); David L. Wilson.

6087 Hal Bout This $17,000

(3/8/2011 red roan g) (Halreycious x Royal Blue Dually x Dual Pep); Eddie/Barbara Young; Jared Lesh.

6088 Hes Real Special $40,700

(4/3/2013 chestnut g) (Dual Smart Rey x Special Nu Kitty x High Brow Cat); Leigh Bilton; Mark Larson.

6089 Maddies First CD $9,500 (RNA)

(5/26/2014 sorrel g) (High Brow CD x Ruby Tuesdays Color (PT) x Color Me Smart (PT)); Clay/Jodie Cerny.

6090 She Be Rey Smart $22,500

(4/23/2013 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Sallie B Smart x Smart Little Lena); Embryo by Spots Hot; Rocking P Ranch; Ryan Smith.

6091 All Classical $7,500

(4/13/2014 sorrel m) (Dual Pep x Classical CD x CD Olena); Hill Ranches; Joel White.

6092 Ashados Hot $10,000

(4/9/2014 sorrel m) (Hottish x Ashado x Smart Little Lena); Dean J. Brown; Michael Weldon.

6093 Sharp Shootin Annie $17,000

(3/22/2013 gray m) (Metallic Cat x Cheries Playgun x Playgun); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Cooper Smith.

6094 Special Metallic $13,000 (RNA)

(4/24/2014 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x DP Special Gray x Dulces Peppy); Richard Irby.

6096 Miss Metallica $36,000

(4/6/2011 bay m) (Metallic Cat x Miss Reycine x Dual Rey); Rocking P Ranch; Kelly Mahler.

6097 Miss Reyzin $13,500

(5/10/2013 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Miss Reycine x Dual Rey); Mark Stucks; Luis Saggione.

6098 Bend And Snap $45,000

(3/1/2011 sorrel m) (Stylin Cat x Dualsnap x Dual Rey); John McClaren; Todd Adolf, Agent.

6099 Kinda Sweet Spot $13,500 (RNA)

(3/23/2013 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Some Kinda Sweety x Sweet Lil Pepto); Daniel Quarter Horses Inc..

6100 Metallics Twister $44,000

(3/21/2013 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Some Kinda Twister x Freckles Fancy Twist); Julie Beasley; Lindy Wells.