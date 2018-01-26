2017 NCHA Futurity Cutting Horse Sale

NCHA Futurity Cutting Horse Sale
Held December 10, 2017
93 horses consigned
$2,756,500 gross for a $29,640 average
73 sold (78%), $1,949,100 net, $26,700 average and $21,000 median.
Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, year born, color, gender, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer
6001 Cat Stevens $75,000
(2/10/2010 bay m) (High Brow Cat x Shes A Stylish Babe x Docs Stylish Oak); Faith Mountain Ranch; Mel Smith.
6002 Just A Sly Cat $15,500 (RNA)
(1/20/2013 bay m) (That Sly Cat x Just A Spin In Time x Peptotime); Mark A. Johnson.
6003 Ichi Bitsy Rider $16,000 (RNA)
(4/22/2013 sorrel m) (Cat Ichi x Lenas Low Rider x Smart Little Lena); German E. Lugo.
6004 Smooth Travalin Cat $20,000
(3/26/2010 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x High Style Travalin x Travalena); West Coast Cutting Horses; Gerry Gehring.
6005 Savannahs Lil Minx $15,000
(6/25/2013 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Savannah Hickory x Doc’s Hickory); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Glenn/Debbie Drake.
6006 Thirdstrikeyourout $12,500
(5/17/2013 sorrel g) (Third Cutting x Outreygeous Style x Dual Rey); Al/Kim Ezell; Chris Cox.
6007 Too Suen Shorty $18,000
(4/1/2012 bay m) (Boon Too Suen x Suggie Shorty x Shorty Lena); Embryo by Spots Hot; Rocking P Ranch; Tim Stryker.
6008 Twizzlin $11,000 (RNA)
(4/26/2014 bay g) (Smooth As A Cat x LB Ms Cowtown Twist x Doc O Lena Twist); Dean J. Brown.
6009 To Suen Too Call $13,200
(4/24/2013 sorrel m) (Boon Too Suen x Donas Cool Cat x High Brow Cat); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Kody Porterfield.
6010 Madre Amore $15,500
(5/12/2012 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x SDP Tapt Dancing x TR Dual Rey); Gary S. Janacek; Jared Lesh.
6011 Lookin Likya Like $35,000
(3/2/2012 sorrel g) (High Brow Cat x Dual Lookin Pep x Dual Pep); Kevin/Sydney Knight; Ted Berry.
6012 Belles Lil Wendy $13,000 (RNA)
(1/14/2013 brown m) (High Brow CD x Belle Star Playgirl x Freckles Playboy); Mark A. Johnson.
6013 Scooters The Doctor $17,000 (RNA)
(2/17/2009 sorrel g) (Smart Lil Scoot x Real Doctor Peppy x Real Doc); Debra Cecil.
6014 Rey O White $20,000 (RNA)
(3/31/2004 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Savannah White x Smart Little Lena); Glenn/Debbie Drake.
6015 Metallic Redneck $31,000
(2/15/2014 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x Abigail Fletch x Jae Bar Fletch); Thomas L. Guinn; Alvin Fults.
6016 Mamas Gettin Froggy $17,000
(3/16/2010 red roan g) (One Time Pepto x Stylish Amanda x Docs Stylish Oak); Mama’s Ranch LLC; Luis Saggione.
6017 Tommie Canduit $20,000 (RNA)
(5/15/2011 chestnut m) (Thomas E Hughes x Candualena x Dual Pep); Melissa Jean Etheridge.
6018 Reyn $25,000
(4/28/2012 chestnut g) (Dual Smart Rey x Autumn Starlena x Autumn Acre); RPX Enterprises LLC; Jenny Young.
6019 Man Hes Hot $9,800
(4/21/2014 sorrel g) (Spots Hot x Amanda Stargun x Playgun); Carmel Cutting Horses Inc.; German Lugo.
6020 Metallic Autumn $19,000
(3/22/2011 blue roan g) (Metallic Cat x Autumn White x Smart Little Lena); Janice Eaton; Steve Colclasure.
6021 Mississippi Mistress $15,000
(4/4/2014 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x TRR Ms Pepcid Olena x Pepcid); Thomas L. Guinn; Nick Meagher.
6023 Bearcat Merada $32,000
(3/10/2011 sorrel g) (Cats Merada x Bearlyaboonsmal x Peptoboonsmal); Mike/Debbie Schraeder; Allen Guynn.
6024 Metallic Orey Lena $15,500
(5/4/2010 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Seca Rey Lena x Dual Rey); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Jared Lesh.
6025 One Time At Bandcamp $31,000 (RNA)
(4/28/2011 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x DCD Every Which Rey x Dual Rey); Cynthia Patty.
6026 Cats Super Smart $14,000 (RNA)
(2/4/2008 sorrel g) (WR This Cats Smart x Sarahs Super Dually x Dual Pep); Mark A. Johnson.
6027 One Instant Boon $14,500
(5/31/2014 sorrel g) (Boon San x Instant Sally x SR Instant Choice); South Lazy H Ranch Inc.; Kelsey Sayko.
6028 Reyzorsharpcat $12,000
(2/25/2013 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x Boon San Kitty x High Brow Cat); Circle Y Ranch; Steve Colclasure.
6029 Juice In The Goose $17,500 (RNA)
(5/14/2011 red roan m) (High Brow CD x Reylena Moon x Dual Pep); Mark Senn.
6030 Cinderella Kitty Cat $29,500
(4/8/2013 black m) (Smooth As A Cat x Cinderella Starlight x Grays Starlight); Joe Wes Davis Jr.; Jennifer Anderson
6031 Katstruck $12,000
(6/14/2014 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Cowstruck x Smart Little Lena); Reata Cutting Horses LLC; Jim Whitcher.
6033 Superey $51,000
(4/10/2013 sorrel g) (Dual Rey x Highbrow Supercat x High Brow Cat); Glover Galyean Partnership; Von Sutten.
6034 Metallic Dainty $13,000
(4/3/2014 chestnut m) (Metallic Cat x Dainty Chaos x Dual Rey); James F. Brown; Susie Reed.
6035 CR Tuffer Than Nails $21,000
(4/6/2013 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x CR Hot Meow x Spots Hot); Embryo by Boon San; Rocking P Ranch; Mike Major.
6036 Miss Meow $190,000
(2/19/2012 chestnut m) (High Brow Cat x Shes Pretty Smooth x Wheeling Peppy); Embryo by Docs Stylish Oak; Tommy Manion Inc.; Shane D. Plummer.
6037 Reyhanna $50,000
(4/20/2009 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Haidas Little Cat x Haidas Little Pep); John Kennedy/Beaver Creek Ranch; Fortalesa De Santa Terezinna Agricultura e Pecuaria SA.
6039 Smart Look Dual $17,500
(1/1/2013 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Smart Look Classic (CL) x Smart Little Lena); Wes Ashlock, Agent for Wes/Lindy Ashlock; David Whitaker.
6040 Sancho Cat $43,000
(4/6/2011 red roan g) (Metallic Cat x CJ Sancha x CJ Sugar); Jerry Yelverton; Milt/Mary Bradford.
6041 Steel Foxie $20,000
(4/20/2014 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Foxies Secret x Docs Stylish Oak); Lone Oak Performance Horses LLC; Backbone LLC.
6042 Sleeper Cat $28,000
(5/20/2011 bay g) (Metallic Cat x Playboys Vixen x Hickoryote); Robert Tregemba; Elaine Spear.
6043 Faded Grace $31,000
(5/10/2013 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Tinseltown Toni x Travalena); Julie A. Beasley; Jerry Rankin.
6044 Pedel To The Metall $195,000 (RNA)
(1/30/2011 chestnut s) (Metallic Cat x Twice As Reycy x Dual Rey); Faith Mountain Ranch.
6045 Miss Kitty Reycine $28,000
(4/29/2012 bay m) (Smooth As A Cat x Miss Reycine x Dual Rey); Phil/Mary Ann Rapp; Eric Polansky. (sells with a 2018 breeding to Dont Stopp Believin).
6046 Desires Rolex $17,000
(1/26/2012 sorrel g) (One Time Pepto x Desire Some Freckles x Freckles Playboy); Plantation Farms; Sammy Johnson.
6047 Bet N Shesa Cat $25,000
(5/12/2013 sorrel m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Glow A Pepto x Peptoboonsmal); James/Gail Hooper; Jon Swofford.
6048 One Time Irish Rose $10,500
(2/2/2013 sorrel m) (One Time Pepto x Mates Irish Rose x Smart Mate); Sherry Knight; Nathan Miller.
6049 MK Rey Girl $35,000
(3/31/2010 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Runnin Mate x Smart Mate); Gale Force Quarter Horses; Austin Shepard.
6050 Suen You Will See $225,000 (RNA)
(4/4/2011 bay m) (Boon Too Suen x Cat O Connor x High Brow Cat); Ken Sitton.
6051 Flashy Rose Marie $18,000
(3/29/2010 sorrel m) (Purdy Boy Flash x Rose Marie Merada x Freckles Merada); Mark A. Johnson; Vaughn Hanson.
6052 Cat Never Lose $22,000
(5/5/2011 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Boonsmal Doctress x Peptoboonsmal); Tiffany Sternfels; Shelly Hall.
6053 Supercats A Rey $35,500
(3/19/2013 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Highbrow Supercat x High Brow Cat); Paul W. Dean; Felicia Mancuso.
6054 Kopykat $50,000 (RNA)
(3/4/2013 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Playgiarism x Freckles Playboy); Mariposa Farms LLP.
6055 GSR Tapnpippa Brown $10,700
(4/22/2014 sorrel m) (Dualin Puddy Tap x Pippa Brown x Metallic Cat); Gordon Sevig; Charlie Williamson.
6057 Easterey $16,200
(4/9/2012 sorrel m) (Dual Smart Rey x Machos Mija x Macho Little Lena); Embryo by Two by Spots Hot; Rocking P Ranch; Cooper Smith.
6058 Rey To Sly $95,000
(4/29/2012 sorrel m) (That Sly Cat x A Little Reylena x Dual Rey); Shadow Oak Ranch; Holmes & Hill.
6059 Smooth Talking Lady $13,000
(4/10/2013 sorrel m) (Smooth As A Cat x MH Lay Down Lady x Little Dyno); Timman B. Maupin; Larry Gann.
6060 Ludic Felicity $12,000
(2/5/2007 sorrel m) (Playgun x Ethylena x Sonitalena); Mary Lattimore; Ray Smith.
6061 Dynamite High Brow $12,500
(4/27/2006 sorrel g) (High Brow Cat x Dynapep Lena x Peppy San Badger); Dennis Anderson; Donna Curtis.
6062 Moooy Bueno $50,000
(4/13/2011 chestnut g) (Cats Moonshine x Tangy Moo Cha Cha x Tangys Classy Peppy); Dacole Investment Co.; Lynda Ross.
6063 Wood Be Chanel $12,500
(1/19/2014 chestnut m) (Woody Be Tuff x Lively Dual x Dual Rey); Catherine Adams; Carlos DaSilva.
6064 All Reys A Lefty $23,000
(5/4/2011 sorrel g) (Reys Dual Badger x Playin Delite x Playin Stylish); Kiersten Brockett; Bill Bingham.
6065 Cat Intown $16,500 (RNA)
(6/9/2013 chestnut g) (High Brow Cat x Love A CD x CD Olena); Lone Oak Performance Horses LLC.
6066 Stylish Import $27,000
(4/24/2019 sorrel g) (Lizzys Gotta Player x Stylish Mom x Docs Stylish Oak); Melissa Jean Etheridge; Randy Mesalam.
6067 Bet Shesa Merada 014 $12,500
(1/15/2014 red roan m) (Bet Hesa Cat x Merada Mirage x Smart Little Lena); Carmel Cutting Horses Inc.; Charlie Richardson.
6068 The Smoothest Bet $8,000
(5/17/2014 sorrel s) (Smooth As A Cat x Sues Best Bet x Bet On Me 498); Frank/Belinda VanderSloot; Kelly D. Zelikovitz.
6069 Monster Cat $25,000
(5/9/2011 sorrel g) (High Brow Cat x Miss Rey Hickory x Dual Rey); Rocky E. Davis; Eric Thomas.
6070 Shortoaks Litle Girl $7,500
(5/5/2012 bay m) (Short Oak x Glow Frog x Doc Quixote); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Esther Welsh.
6071 Swingin Smoothie $14,000
(5/4/2014 chestnut m) (Smooth As A Cat x Justaswinging Peanut x Justa Swinging Peppy); Hill Ranches; Dennis H. Sigler.
6072 Chexs For Shoes $30,000
(3/3/2011 sorrel g) (Im Countin Checks x Miss Woody Two Shoes x High Brow Cat); Arthur Noble; Austin Shepard.
6073 T Swift $29,500
(4/15/2013 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x Stars Miss Fancy x Grays Starlight); Crown Ranch LP; Jeffrey Brown.
6074 Rosie Boon San $35,000
(3/20/2011 bay m) (Boon San x Stylish Rosie x Docs Stylish Oak); Kelly Gates; Taylor Sheridan.
6075 Smooth Georgy $27,500
(2/22/2011 sorrel g) (Smooth As A Cat x Hey Georgy Girl x Wild Thing DNA); David Booth; Kerianne Robertson.
6076 Momsuen $25,000
(5/6/2014 sorrel g) (Boon Too Suen x Cat Mom Do x High Brow Cat); Reata Cutting Horses LLC; Jacob Morris.
6077 Molokai $42,000 (RNA)
(4/2/2013 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Hickorys Tornado Rio x Doc’s Hickory); Phil/Mary Ann Rapp. (sells with a 2018 breeding to Dont Stopp Believin).
6078 Ms Bob E Hughes $25,000
(3/29/2012 sorrel m) (Thomas E Hughes x Ms Bobett Cuts Again x Bob Acre Doc); Skip Hobbs; Dannica Percevich.
6080 Eyez On Hannah $21,500
(4/14/2012 sorrel m) (Eyez On Me x Tejons Valena Sis x Travalena); Joe Wes Davis Jr.; Tiffany Sternfels.
6081 Mouse Ichi $12,500
(4/24/2013 bay m) (Cat Ichi x Leonilas Choice x SR Instant Choice); Rocky E. Davis; James Booth.
6082 High Rey Of Freckles $29,000
(2/18/2013 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Ruby Red Cat x High Brow Cat); Jeff/Griselda Neidhart; Gary Saurber.
6083 Hya Lights Me Now $30,000
(2/9/2011 bay m) (CD Lights x SR Hyacinth x Doc’s Hickory); Lisa Bankston; Michelle Cowan.
6085 NRR Al Catpone $43,000 (RNA)
(5/23/2011 bay g) (High Brow Cat x Uno Del Rey x Smart Little Uno); North Ridge Ranch Inc..
6086 Yadayadayadatime $24,900 (RNA)
(4/24/2012 sorrel g) (One Time Pepto x Rio CD Yadayadayada x CD Olena); David L. Wilson.
6087 Hal Bout This $17,000
(3/8/2011 red roan g) (Halreycious x Royal Blue Dually x Dual Pep); Eddie/Barbara Young; Jared Lesh.
6088 Hes Real Special $40,700
(4/3/2013 chestnut g) (Dual Smart Rey x Special Nu Kitty x High Brow Cat); Leigh Bilton; Mark Larson.
6089 Maddies First CD $9,500 (RNA)
(5/26/2014 sorrel g) (High Brow CD x Ruby Tuesdays Color (PT) x Color Me Smart (PT)); Clay/Jodie Cerny.
6090 She Be Rey Smart $22,500
(4/23/2013 sorrel m) (Dual Rey x Sallie B Smart x Smart Little Lena); Embryo by Spots Hot; Rocking P Ranch; Ryan Smith.
6091 All Classical $7,500
(4/13/2014 sorrel m) (Dual Pep x Classical CD x CD Olena); Hill Ranches; Joel White.
6092 Ashados Hot $10,000
(4/9/2014 sorrel m) (Hottish x Ashado x Smart Little Lena); Dean J. Brown; Michael Weldon.
6093 Sharp Shootin Annie $17,000
(3/22/2013 gray m) (Metallic Cat x Cheries Playgun x Playgun); WW Ranch LLC (Troy Davis, Agent); Cooper Smith.
6094 Special Metallic $13,000 (RNA)
(4/24/2014 sorrel m) (Metallic Cat x DP Special Gray x Dulces Peppy); Richard Irby.
6096 Miss Metallica $36,000
(4/6/2011 bay m) (Metallic Cat x Miss Reycine x Dual Rey); Rocking P Ranch; Kelly Mahler.
6097 Miss Reyzin $13,500
(5/10/2013 sorrel m) (High Brow CD x Miss Reycine x Dual Rey); Mark Stucks; Luis Saggione.
6098 Bend And Snap $45,000
(3/1/2011 sorrel m) (Stylin Cat x Dualsnap x Dual Rey); John McClaren; Todd Adolf, Agent.
6099 Kinda Sweet Spot $13,500 (RNA)
(3/23/2013 sorrel m) (Spots Hot x Some Kinda Sweety x Sweet Lil Pepto); Daniel Quarter Horses Inc..
6100 Metallics Twister $44,000
(3/21/2013 red roan m) (Metallic Cat x Some Kinda Twister x Freckles Fancy Twist); Julie Beasley; Lindy Wells.