NCHA Chief Marketing Officer Resigns

The chief marketing officer of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) has resigned.

The NCHA announced Monday that Terry Bassett resigned effective Friday, Jan. 5.

“We appreciate all of Terry’s efforts on behalf of NCHA, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” the association said in a statement.

Bassett could not immediately be reached by phone early Monday afternoon. He joined the NCHA in May 2016 after stints with the Professional Bull Riders and the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins.

NCHA Executive Director Chuck Smith, who declined to comment on Bassett’s departure, said the association will soon work on a plan for the future.

“We will discuss the reformulation and formatting of the marketing department in a future Executive Committee meeting,” Smith said.

