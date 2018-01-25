Metallic Cat Again Tops Abilene Spectacular as No. 1 Sire

After performances by his offspring caused Metallic Cat to lead the 2017 Abilene Spectacular as the No. 1 sire, the 2005 red roan stallion hit the mark again at the 2018 edition of the show. Twenty-eight of his offspring garnered $154,934 while in Abilene this year, nearly $50,000 more than No. 2 sire High Brow Cat.

Five of Metallic Cat’s progeny earned more than $10,000 each at the event, including Catarism RG (out of Playgiarism x Freckles Playboy), Copperish (out of Stylish Play Lena x Docs Stylish Oak) and Sweat Son (out of Travalin Miss Mosa x Travalena).

Catarism RG, bred by Mariposa Farms LLP and owned by Rose Valley Ranch, marked a 220 in the 4-Year-Old Open finals with Michael Cooper, tying for the Reserve Championship. The duo banked $15,000, along with $4,040 for tying for second in the Novice class, as well.

In the 5/6-Year-Old Open, Copperish carried Lloyd Cox to the Co-Championship with her score of 221, which came with a $17,000 check. The mare, who is owned by Jimmie Miller Smith, was bred by Double Dove Ranch. Her lifetime earnings were pushed to more than $134,000 with her latest title.

Metallic Cat’s third-highest earner at the show, Sweat Son, placed third in the 5/6-Year-Old Open with a score of 220.5. Also ridden by Cox, he collected $13,000, which pushed him to earnings of $84,804. Nick VandeSteeg owns the stallion, who was bred by Randy and Jenny Free.

Metallic Cat (High Brow Cat x Chers Shadow x Peptoboonsmal), who was purchased by Bobby Patton’s Rocking P Ranch in September 2017, boasts more than $17 million in sire earnings. As of press time, he was quickly approaching Equi-Stat Elite $18 Million Sire status.