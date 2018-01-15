‘Magnificent’ Wimpys Little Step Earns Another Honor

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wimpys Little Step has added a new title to his legendary sire record: Equi-Stat Elite $10 Million Sire.

The 2002 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity Open Champion is the sire of earners of $10,154,240. His 907 performing offspring have earned an average of $11,195, according to Equi-Stat.

Michael Miola, who acquired Wimpys Little Step last year when his Silver Spurs Equine bought Xtra Quarter Horses, said the palomino is “one of the great ones.”

“He’s a magnificent horse. That’s all I can say,” Miola said. “He is magnificent, and his babies prove him out time and time again.”

The 1999 stallion (Nu Chex To Cash x Leolita Step x Forty Seven) continued to stand after the purchase at Xtra’s Purcell, Oklahoma, facility, which is now a division of Silver Spurs Equine.

Wimpys Little Step’s leading earner is NRHA Futurity Open Champion Wimpys Little Chic ($539,244). The mare out of Collena Chic Olena (by Smart Chic Olena) also went on to produce two NRHA Futurity Open winners: 2014 Co-Champion ARC Gunnabeabigstar (Gunnatrashya, $288,109) and 2015 Champion Shesouttayourleague (by Walla Walla Whiz, $260,782).

Next is 2009 NRHA Derby Open Champion RC Fancy Step, a son of Sonita Wilson (by Doc Wilson) who retired with earnings of $364,205. National Reining Breeders Classic Derby Open Champion Wimpyneedsacocktail, a son of Seven S Mimosa (by Hollywood Dun It) who stands alongside his father at the Silver Spurs division in Oklahoma, is his third-leading earner with an Equi-Stat record of $281,379.

Wimpys Little Step is currently an NRHA Nine Million Dollar Sire. Equi-Stat earnings include money won through various discipline-specific associations, such as the NRHA, as well as other incentive money.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.