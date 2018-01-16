Louisiana Cutter Jumps To $50,000 Amateur Any Age Winners Circle

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rhein and Amanda Standish watched from the stands as their Deluxe Checks won the 2017 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open World Championship, but on Monday, Rhein earned a new title from the saddle.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, resident rode the couple’s 2010 mare, Countin on Stella, to the Augusta Futurity $50,000 Amateur Any Age Championship. He and the daughter of Im Countin Checks took the title with a 220.5. They earned $1,601.

Countin on Stella is out of Smooth Stella (by Smooth As A Cat). She was bred by Tommy Manion Inc., of Aubrey, Texas. The win pushed her lifetime NCHA earnings to more than $116,000.

The Reserve Championship went to Katie Fehrman and Athenamillionaire (Athena Puddy Cat x Brothersamillionaire x San Tule Freckles). The duo marked a 219 to take home the $1,252 prize.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.