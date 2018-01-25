Happy New Year! I am still in awe of my mare Face The Attitude and her win at the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity. I could not be more proud of the fact that I bred this mare, own her and trained her.
As a professional, this is the ultimate accomplishment. It has taken me a long time to win this event, but doing it this way was well worth with the wait. It paid off to never give up, though I will admit I wondered if I ever would accomplish this win. If I can offer any advice to my fellow trainers: Keep in perspective why you ride horses and what made you fall in love with them to begin with. It makes the journey easier, even in times when you doubt yourself. Keep learning and dreaming.
I have had an exciting few weeks – Ginger and I built a new facility here in Scottsdale, Arizona, and we are finally moved in. Our staff has been amazing, along with our contractors, Redish Construction and Cody Halford, in getting us settled in to our new place. We look forward to training many future stars in this new facility.
It is always fun to start the 2-year-olds, which we are doing now. They are so fun to watch from foals to now under saddle. I think we may have some future champions in this group! We would like to invite all of you to visit us if you are in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area. I look forward to 2018 and talking about issues and topics you want to hear about, so feel free to write me with your ideas!