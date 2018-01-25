Happy New Year! I am still in awe of my mare Face The Attitude and her win at the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity. I could not be more proud of the fact that I bred this mare, own her and trained her.

As a professional, this is the ultimate accomplishment. It has taken me a long time to win this event, but doing it this way was well worth with the wait. It paid off to never give up, though I will admit I wondered if I ever would accomplish this win. If I can offer any advice to my fellow trainers: Keep in perspective why you ride horses and what made you fall in love with them to begin with. It makes the journey easier, even in times when you doubt yourself. Keep learning and dreaming.