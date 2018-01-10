Horse of the Year Dam Mae Bea Marie Passes Away

Mae Bea Marie will go down in the record books as the dam of earners of more than $800,000, including a National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Horse of the Year, but the daughter of Freckles Playboy also left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

The 1990 mare out of Joan Marie (by Doc’s Solano) was euthanized on Dec. 31 in Weatherford, Texas. She was buried at Weatherford Equine, where she’d lived for many years, joining stallions Smart Aristocrat and Purdy Boy Flash as the only horses laid to rest at the facility.

Weatherford Equine Breeding Manager Christine Frank, who cared for the mare for the past five years, said the mother of 2013 NCHA Open Horse of the Year He Bea Cat was a fantastic mare that never lost her knack for getting her own way. She said “Marie,” who first showed signs of illness around Christmas, held her condition very well over the years, never looking her age.

“Even at her age, 27, she still went outside every single day. Rolled. She never looked her age,” Frank said. “You would walk up to this mare and never know she was over 20 years old.”

Owned by Jim Crawford, of Lexington, Nebraska, Marie was the dam of earners of $827,715, according to Equi-Stat. The overwhelming majority of that money was won by horses sired by Equi-Stat Elite $76 Million Sire High Brow Cat.

High Brow Cat sired her top earner, He Bea Cat, who earned $366,542 and the 2012 NCHA Futurity Open Co-Championship in addition to garnering Open Horse of the Year honors. Her other top High Brow Cat earners include: 2014 NCHA Summer Spectacular Derby Open Champion Miss Callie Cat ($139,280), NCHA Scottsdale National Championships Derby Open Co-Champion Bea Pure Cat ($127,766), I Bea Cat ($70,668) and Bea Cats Cat ($38,231).

Mae Bea Marie’s own show career was highlighted by the 1993 All American Quarter Horse Congress 3-Year-Old Futurity Non-Pro Championship with breeder Judy Duncan. She also qualified for Senior Cutting at the 1996 AQHA World Show.

At Weatherford Equine, Mae Bea Marie was known for her love of cookies – “bring her a molasses cookie and she was your best friend” – and of being groomed. She was pasture mates with another great producer, Uno Del Rey, a 1994 Smart Little Uno mare who is the dam of earners of $637,087, including NCHA Open World Champion Stallion NRR Cat King Cole (by High Brow Cat).

“She always wanted to have one friend,” Frank explained. “She didn’t want more than one; she just wanted one friend. You take (Uno Del Rey) out of the pasture and Marie would just yell for her.”

Her youngest foals were born in 2015. They include two fillies by Third Cutting – She Bea Third and She Be TC – and a red roan son of Metallic Cat, Metallic Jim.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.