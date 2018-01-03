Horse Owners: Be Counted In Ag Census

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The American Horse Council (AHC) is urging all trainers, owners and breeders to participate in the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

Conducted every five years, the census aims to get a complete and accurate picture of American agriculture. Forms were mailed in Dec., and the deadline to respond is Feb. 5.

Data from the survey helps with community planning, farm assistance programs, technology development, farm advocacy, agribusiness-releated programs and rural development. It also is used by trade organizations, researchers, policymakers, extension educators and agribusinesses.

“This information may provide a critical snapshot of the equine industry that, when coupled with the AHC Economic Impact Study, will provide the evidence needed to affect important change here in Washington D.C.,” the AHC said in a statement.

Horse owners who did not receive an ag census questionnaire this year, or have not received one ever, but wish to be included, can sign up at https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/legacy0/cgi-bin/counts. Producers can respond online at www.agcensus.usda.gov or by mail.

For more information, visit www.agcensus.usda.gov or call (800) 727-9540.