Freestyle Reiners To Host Clinics At Equine Affaire

Accomplished freestyle reiners Stacy Westfall and Dan James are in the lineup of clinicians at this year’s Equine Affaire celebration in April in Columbus, Ohio.

Westfall, who has an Equi-Stat record of $65,373, is best known for winning freestyle competitions at the 2006 Tulsa Reining Classic and All American Quarter Horse Congress riding without a saddle. She also won the 2006 Road to the Horse World Championship.

Click here for a video of Westfall’s bridleless and bareback ride on Whizards Baby Doll.

James’ wins include the 2014 World Freestyle Reining Championship, which he performed without a saddle, at the Kentucky Cup. He also took the 2012 Road to the Horse World Championship.

Other Western performance trainers presenting at Equine Affaire are trainer Warwick Schiller, a reiner who represented Team Australia at the 2010 Fédération Equestre Internationale World Equestrian Games, and Texas horseman Van Hargis.

Schiller, James and Hargis will join James Cooler and Ken McNabb in giving sessions on general horse training and horsemanship. Several other trainers will give clinics in English or specialized disciplines.

Equine Affaire will be held April 12-15 at the Ohio Expo Center. Organizers say most of the clinicians will participate in Equine Affaire’s Ride With A Pro program, which allows participants to have their horse trained at the clinics.

Full clinic details and Ride With A Pro applications are available at equineaffaire.com. Interested riders and horse owners may also request an information packet and clinic application by contacting Beth Volpe at bvolpe@equineaffaire.com or by calling 740-845-0085, ext. 103. The application deadline is Feb. 20.

For additional details, visit equineaffaire.com.