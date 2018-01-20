Five Named NRHA Professionals Of The Year

Trainers from Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Israel were recently recognized for their accomplishments and dedication to the sport of reining.

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) this week announced Brent Loseke, Patrick Flaherty, Josiane Gauthier, Josette Conti Kain and Barak Gibori were named as one of the 2017 NRHA Professionals Of The Year.

The awards honor those nominated by NRHA members in the following categories: Professional Horseman of the Year, Professional Horsewoman of the Year, Non-Pro Coach Of the Year, Youth Coach of the Year and Up-and-Coming Trainer of the Year.

Awards will be presented at the annual NRHA Convention & Awards held Feb. 7-10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

NRHA Professional Horseman of the Year

Nebraska native Brent Loseke up on a pig, cattle and sheep farm, but ultimately fell in love with horses. He’s been an NRHA member since 1993, and he and his wife, Paula, live in Valley View, Texas where they own and train reining horses and manage broodmares. During his involvement within NRHA, Loseke has had much success in the show ring as both an exhibitor and a judge.

Loseke has been an NRHA Professional since 2011 and was lauded as an avid proponent of horse wellness, as evidenced by his work as a trainer, showman and breeder. The NRHA said in a statement that no matter which role he is fulfilling at the time, Loseke is always involved improving reining quality in every aspect of the sport.

NRHA Professional Horsewoman of the Year

With more than thirty years within the industry, Josette Conti Kain has established herself as a respected, successful rider and trainer within NRHA. A member since 1991, Kain has been actively involved with NRHA at both the state and national levels. She is also involved with her local affiliate, the Tri-State Reining Horse Association (TSRHA), serves as an NRHA Judge, and hosts reining horse clinics both domestically and abroad.

Kain began her career at Willow Brook Farms and eventually opened her own training facility—Josette Conti Performance Horses, of Kutzown, Pennsylvania, where she trains and coaches horses and riders of all ages and levels.

One of her clients had this to say about the NRHA Professional: “She inspires us all to do and give our best each and every time—not just in the show pen, but to ride better every time you step on a horse.”

NRHA Non-Pro Coach of the Year

Patrick Flaherty of Scottsdale, Arizona, has been said to be passionate about reining. He’s shown this by serving as an NRHA Judge and committee member, as well as involvement with the Arizona Reining Horse Association (AzRHA) involvement and show sponsorship. The NRHA said he exudes passion each time he is in the show pen and has banked nearly $200,000 in NRHA lifetime earnings.

In addition, Flaherty has coached many youth, open and non pro circuit champions and year-end winners. He has a gift for teaching the art and skill of reining to all levels and works very hard to bring each client to their full potential, the NRHA said in a statement.

In addition to Flaherty’s coaching skills, he also volunteers his time at rookie days and boot camps (for the Reining Horse Foundation), where he can share his knowledge and passion of the sport with others.

NRHA Youth Coach of the Year

Josiane Gauthier of Lucama, North Carolina, began competing in NRHA events when she was 8 years old. Her devotion to each client is unsurpassed, the NRHA said, noting it as no surprise that she has been elected NRHA Youth Coach of the Year. The NRHA said Gauthier has a talent of tuning into each client’s strengths and weaknesses helps her succeed in helping her young riders reach their full potential.

Gauthier also is an accomplished rider in the show pen, having earned more than $416,00 in NRHA earnings. She was a part of the team that represented Canada at the 2014 Fédération Equestre Internationale World Equestrian Games in Normandy, France. Gauthier has also had individual success at the All American Quarter Horse Congress and NRHA Futurity, and has had many students achieve accolades there as well.

NRHA Up-and-Coming Trainer of the Year

Barak Gibori became a member of NRHA in 2000 and has achieved success in the industry as a trainer and rider. After the 2017 NRHA Futurity and his success as a trainer for both McQuay Stables and Muehlstaetter Performance Horses, Gibori moved back to Israel to open his own training facility and promote the sport of reining.

Barak also has recently begun to make a significant mark in the show pen. In 2017, Gibori was the National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) Level 1 Open Co-Champion on Pearl Haggard (Hollywoodstinseltown x Gunners Pearl x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]). He and Pearl Haggard also won the 2017 Tulsa Reining Classic Level 1 Open Championship.

