Carolina Cutters Duke It Out In Augusta $35,000 Non-Pro Any Age

It was a Carolina showdown in the $35,000 Non-Pro Any Age finals at the Augusta Futurity.

The final scores were close, but South Carolina resident Kaylyn Huggins and Swoop That Rey brought the title home to the Palmetto State with a winning 219. Huggins, of Barnwell, South Carolina, pocketed $3,300 for the victory.

Owned by Huggins, Swoop That Rey (Dual Rey x Dellaware x Docs Stylish Oak) now has earnings of more than $10,000, according to the National Cutting Horse Association.

The Reserve Championship went to Mary Michael Britt and Dontreynonmyparadesf. The Seven Springs, North Carolina, cutter and the 2011 gelding by Reys Dual Badger (out of Hollys Holy Cash x Cash Quixote Rio) marked a 217. They earned $2,700.

