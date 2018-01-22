Update: Fires reported near Weatherford, Poolville, Flower Mound

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

State and local officials battled fires in several communities in the greater Fort Worth area on Monday, including multiple blazes in Parker County.

Texas A&M Forest Service, which responds to major wildfires in the state, reported it has been asked to assist multiple counties affected by fire. That included what it calls the Farmers Road Fire, which it said has burned 1,000 acres in Parker County as of late Monday afternoon and was 40 percent contained.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported fires on the east side of Weatherford, near Boonsville in Wise County, just north of Decatur in Wise County and in far north-central Parker County south of Highway 199 west of Ross Lane (between Poolville and Springtown).

Officials in the town of Willow Park said emergency officials were working fires in multiple locations. The Flower Mound fire department reported that roads were closed due to fires in in that city, which is located northeast of Fort Worth in Tarrant and Denton counties.

Our earlier post:

Update: Blaze reported Northeast of Fort Worth, Texas

A city northeast of Fort Worth was being impacted by a grass fire on Monday. It was one of several fires being fought in the area, including in Parker County.

Firefighters in the town of Flower Mound, Texas, reported on Facebook the fire broke out in the Northeast corner of FM 1171 and US 377. It is a separate blaze from the grass fire impacting the Willow Park area in Parker County, Texas, on Monday.

As of noon, the officials reported that westbound FM 1171 and both lanes of US 377 north of FM 1171 remained closed due to the fire. Some other roads, however, had been reopened.

It did not report any evacuations.

Our earlier post:

Breaking News: Fire Strikes Parker County, Texas

A large grass fire forced evacuations Monday in Parker County, Texas, officials say.

The City of Willow Park reported on its Facebook page that a “massive grassfire” was burning near Indian Camp and Ranch House roads.

“The fire is moving east and homes are being evacuated,” the city wrote. “This is developing quickly and we will keep you updated as much as possible. Please avoid the area so our crews can do their job.”

Texas ABC affiliate WFAA reported the fire covered 1,000 acres and was threatening several homes and two schools.

Authorities from Willow Park, a city of about 5,000 people located approximately nine miles east of Weatherford, Texas, later wrote that, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, it appeared as though no homes or buildings had been destroyed.

“As of this post no structures have been impacted,” it said. “Units are continuing to work multiple fires in multiple locations.”

