BCCHA Maturity Classic/Challenge Cancelled

The British Columbia Cutting Horse Association (BCCHA) Maturity Classic/Challenge, originally scheduled for April 12-14 in British Columbia, Canada, has been canceled for 2018.

According to BCCHA President Cathy Fisher, there were several reasons for canceling the limited-age show.

“We had tremendous fires in British Columbia last summer. A lot of the sponsorship resources will be redirected to support ranching families rebuild,” Fisher explained.

Last year, the show was moved to April due to challenges with cattle availability.

“It’s just really early in Western Canada to have horses ready, and we found that it was a bit of a tough sell at that time. We’re hoping to regroup and perhaps offer that show again at another time.”

The weekend classes that were scheduled to accompany this year’s BCCHA Maturity will still be held in April, and the BCCHA is optimistic for future shows.

“We’re looking into cattle availability and maybe looking to do something later on in the year,” Fisher said. “We’re looking forward to a really great 2018.”