The Name’s Seven, DMM Double Oh Seven

The competitive horse world tends to be a rather closed ecosystem – it’s not often equestrian championships break into syndicated sources such as Fox News. However, since former NFL player Terry Bradshaw was involved, the story of a 9-month-old weanling named DMM Double Oh Seven hit national news.

During a Fox News broadcast, Bradshaw held up his championship trophy to celebrate his newly acquired horse’s American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Weanling Stallion Halter World Championship. Bradshaw purchased the horse only the evening before the class from breeder Diane Miller, who owns a breeding farm in Wisconsin.

With millions of eyes trained on their televisions, Bradshaw called the class the “Super Bowl of the American Quarter Horse World Show.” While that could be debated, Bradshaw most likely made the connection because he has won four Super Bowl titles and now his horses have won four World championships over the past 40 years.

Bradshaw had done business with Miller five years prior to the 2017 AQHA World Show, when he purchased a filly from the breeder. Afterward, Bradshaw called and left her a voicemail thanking her for her honesty when marketing the filly.

“He was a very gracious man,” Miller said. “He’s very pleasant to deal with.”

According to Miller, “007” was a rather large foal compared to the others and “an independent little soul. He would look at us, shake his head and run away.”

According to an interview with the AQHA, Bradshaw immediately took a liking to 007 when he, Buddy Laney and Luke Castle stopped by to look at the young prospect during the World Show. The money and papers were transferred by 5 p.m. the day before the Weanling Stallion Halter class. The next morning, 007 walked into the show ring as Bradshaw’s and came out with a World Championship.

“I think my boy will have a good life. You don’t know what happens. We’ll have to wait and see,” Bradshaw said in the AQHA interview.