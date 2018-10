2018 QHN Stallion Register Breeding Giveaway

Enter the 2018 Quarter Horse News Stallion Register Breeding Giveaway! This is your chance to get an elite breeding to one of your mares for FREE! The contest runs until January 15, 2019. Drawing for the winner will be held January 24, 2019, and the winner will be announced by February 15, 2019.

See the complete rules here.

There are 53 stellar stallions from which to choose! You can view them below.

BAMACAT

BET HESA CAT

BLUE ONE TIME

BOON TOO SUEN

CALL ME MITCH

CANT KICK THIS CAT

CAT A REY

CATS MERADA

CATTALOU

CATTY HAWK

COPY CAT

DUALIN STARGUN

FANTASTIC CAT

GUTHRIE CITY LIMITS

HEAVY DUTY CHEX

HES PLAYINFORKEEPS

HIGH BROW SHINER

HYDRIVE CAT

JESSES TOPAZ

LIGHT N LENA

LIL CATBALOO

LOUIS THE CAT

MAMAS DUEL N AT BOON

METELES CAT

MR PLAYINSTYLISH

NATURAL BOTTOM

OLENA OAK

ONE FINE VINTAGE

ONE ROAN PEPTOS

PG HEAVILY ARMED

PLAYIN ATTRACTION

PRETTY PEPPY CHEC

REYDIOACTIVE

ROCKIN W

ROOSTERS WRANGLER

SANNMAN

SDP BLUE BLOOD

SIGALA REY

SIXES COUNTRY

SIXES PICK

SIXES SIXGUN

SMART AND SHINEY

SMART TIME PEPTO 10

SOPHISTICATED CATT

THE ANIMAL

THE BOON

THIRD CUTTING

TR DUAL REY

TRAVELIN JONEZ

VERY ESPECIAL CAT

WAGON STAKE

WHIZ VAN WINKLE

WR THIS CATS SMART