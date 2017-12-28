New RFD-TV Program to Feature Many Western Disciplines

Beginning Jan. 1, “Horse of the West” will take over the RFD-TV time slot that has belonged to “Inside Reining” for the last four years: Mondays at 2:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. ET.

“Inside Reining” has included American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) events for the last four seasons, but “Horse of the West”, will extend content further in 2018 by adding a cutting event, ranch riding and timed rodeo events.

Show host Jenifer Reynolds, who has produced “Inside Reining” along with her husband, Chris Cook, since its first season in 2007, said, “The idea is to build a bigger tent that will draw in participants and fans from other disciplines.”

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Commissioner Gary Carpenter agreed.

“It’s time for the industry to cooperate in getting that Western saddle in front of as many people as possible, and we are excited to help lead a push in that direction with ‘Horse of the West,’” he said.

“The NRCHA has shared a great relationship in the past with ‘Inside Reining’ and with the expanded coverage of ‘Horse of the West’ we are looking forward to sharing our event with a wider audience,” said the NRCHA Executive Director Jay Winborn.

Since the saddle is what distinguishes Western disciplines from all others, it was made part of the “Horse of the West” logo.

“We all ride some version of the Western saddle,” Reynolds said. “It’s what sets us apart in the horse world. This show will celebrate that saddle and the great horses and riders who work and compete in it.”

The Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau is the presenting sponsor for Horse of the West, which will feature a number of championship events from the legendary Jim Norick Arena at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City (OKC).

“The words ‘going to OKC’ are synonymous with success in many equine sports,” said Mike Carrier, President of the Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are pleased to be able to show off even more of our championships to a nationwide audience on RFD-TV.”

“The NRHA ‘Inside Reining’ has had a great 11-season run and has been a big draw in our equestrian lineup on RFD-TV,” said Jeremiah Davis, VP of Programming for RFD-TV. “We are looking forward to the broader reach of the new show and the additional Western performance events that will be part of ‘Horse of the West!’”

The inaugural episode of “Horse of the West” will feature extended coverage of the 2017 NRHA Futurity Open finals on Jan. 1, 2018, following RFD-TV’s live coverage of the 129th Tournament of Roses Parade.

The Cinch NRHA Non-Pro Futurity will air on Jan. 15 and 22, followed by the Central New York Reining Horse Association Northeast Breeders Trust Futurity and Dechra Rookie Futurity on the Jan. 29 and February 5. The 2018 season will include two AQHA Championship events.