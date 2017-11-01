Dowers Rides Still Get Jealous to Top IRCHA Futurity

Nick Dowers and 2014 stallion Still Get Jealous (One Time Pepto x ARC Cat Her Please x Chic Please) bested a field of 45 other hopefuls to capture the Idaho Reined Cow Horse Association Futurity Open Championship. The duo’s composite score of 587.5 was the highest score by 3 points, with a 146 in the herd work, 145.5 in the rein work, a 148 in the cow work prelims and a 148 in the cow work finals.

Still Get Jealous is owned by Trigg Marquiss. The blue roan stallion showed at the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity but did not make the finals. He bounced back to top Co-Reserve Champions Randy Paul and 2014 stallion Travalinonmoonshine (Cats Moonshine x Travalin Miss Mosa x Travalena), who scored a composite 584.5 (144 herd/ 147 rein/146.5 cow/147 finals cow).

“He’s been good to train all year,” Paul said. “We had some bad luck at the Futurity in Fort Worth, but he felt great when I showed him in Idaho.

“I had a good herd work,” he continued. “Those cattle were getting under his chin and challenging him, and it was actually really difficult to hold those cattle, but I had a lot of faith in him. He handled it pretty good. He went in there and showed good.”

Owned by Jayson and Teresa Fischer, Travalinonmoonshine previously earned more than $14,000 with Paul in the saddle at the National Stock Horse Association (NSHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity in Paso Robles, California. The duo placed sixth in the Open and Reserve in the Intermediate $50,000. Paul said the horse will be aimed at the 2018 NRCHA events and may have Jayson in the saddle.

Also taking the Co-Reserve Championship were Sharon Fraser’s Kalahari Moonshine and Brady Weaver, who marked a 584.5 composite (141 herd/144 rein/ 147.5 cow/ 152 finals cow). Kalahari Moonshine is a stallion son of Cats Merada out of the Dual Rey mare Reylena Moon.

Futurity Non-Pro

Laurie Richards piloted Glitter N Glam to a 438.5 composite score (143 herd/146.5 rein/149 cow) and the Futurity Non-Pro win. The mare, by One Time Pepto and out of Cats Tiara (by High Brow Cat), has been on a roll with Richards in the saddle. At the NSHA Futurity and the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity, Richards took home Reserve in the Non-Pro. This win adds to the more than $18,000 in earnings they amassed in 2017.

Richards said it was icing on the cake to win the title on a horse co-owned by her mother, Karin Richards.

Hope Miller and 2014 mare Sparking Metallic (Metallic Cat x Sparking Train x Shining Spark) took home the Non-Pro Reserve Championship with a 437 composite score. The duo tied to win the herd work with their 143, led the rein work with a 147 and took third in the cow work with a 147.