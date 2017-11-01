American Paint Horse Foundation Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement

The American Paint Horse Foundation (APHF) has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on Nov. 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S. It is also after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, kicking off the holiday giving season and inspiring people to collaborate in improving their local communities and give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

The APHF asks for gifts to be directed to the completion of our Youth World Show Scholarship Endowment. This endowment will allow the APHF to continue to fund more than 250 individual scholarships annually at the American Junior Paint Horse Association (AjPHA) Youth World Championship Show, held in June in Fort Worth. This show continues to be the only all-scholarship Youth show in the horse show community. To date, more than 350 youth exhibitors ages 5 to 18 have earned just under $500,000 in scholarship funds at the show; 76 of those exhibitors have already redeemed more than $100,000 of those funds and had them sent to public and private colleges all over the country.

“Completion of this endowment will insure that the show continues to offer a minimum of $120,000 annually in scholarships forever,” said APHF Director Laura Jesberg. “We want to give parents a compelling reason to combine their children’s love of horses with an investment in their futures.”

To participate in #GivingTuesday and make an online gift to the scholarship endowment, click here. The APHF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and your donation will be tax deductible.