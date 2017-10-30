Sunset Nite Shines at The Challenge Futurity

The Challenge Futurity wrapped up Oct. 29 with the 3-year-olds showing off their talents in the arena. Sunset Nite (Gunners Special Nite x Sunset Whiz x Topsail Whiz) and Michael Boyle put in quite a performance, which rewarded them with the Futurity Levels 4, 3 and 2 Open titles.

The duo marked a 147.5 to clinch the championships and took home checks totaling an impressive $6,802. Sunset Nite, whom Boyle owns with his wife, Barbi, kick started his Equi-Stat record with this performance. Boyle posted his first check to Equi-Stat in 1993 and has amassed more than $375,000 in earnings since.

Daniel Schloemer and Marilyn Overgaard’s Bulldogs Whizkey (Whizkey N Diamonds x Starlights Sugarwhiz x Little Bay Starlight) marked a 146 to take home the Futurity Level 4 Open Reserve Championship. They were also third in Level 3 and took home checks totaling $3,266.

Yolo Jersey (Yellow Jersey x Colonels Cattin Gun x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]), who is owned by Justine Mattes and was ridden by Martin Padilla, finished as the Levels 3 and 2 Reserve Champion and also claimed the Level 1 Championship. Padilla and Yolo Jersey’s score of 146.5 was worth a $3,518 payday.

Futurity Non-Pro

Rick Christen piloted his Xtra Prettycocktail (Wimpyneedsacocktail x Prettywhizprettydoes x Topsail Whiz) to a score of 143.5, besting his nearest competitors by a remarkable 11.5-point margin to claim the Futurity Level 4 Non-Pro Championship. Their title came with a check for $734.

This is the first check on Xtra Prettycocktail’s résumé, and Christen elevated his lifetime record to more than $341,000. The horseman, who earned his first check nearly two decades ago, also finished third in the Level 4 with Annies Magnum Dream (Magnum Chic Dream x Skeets Little Annie x Skeets Peppy) after marking a 130.

Jill Ramleth and Shine On Chex (Shine On Line x Chex Little Lena x Smart Little Lena) finished with a score of 132, which earned them the Level 4 Reserve Championship and the Level 3 Championship. They added a total of $823 to their bankrolls while in California.

Timetotinkerwithguns (Tinker With Guns x Time To Rein x Hollywood Dun It) carried Shannon McCarty to the Level 2 Championship. Their score of 128 also gave them a fourth-place finish in the Level 4 and the Reserve title in Level 3. All in all, they took home $733.

