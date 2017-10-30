Stylish Top Brow And Pinkston Continue To Roll In Southern Cutting Futurity

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lica Pinkston and Stylish Top Brow continued their successful year with a victory at the Southern Cutting Futurity. Pinkston, of Alice, Texas, and the 2013 gelding (High Brow CD x Stylish Top Girl x Docs Stylish Oak) won the Derby Unlimited Amateur Championship with a 219.

It was the third victory this year for Pinkston and the Grace Ranch Inc.-bred gelding, who also took top honors in the Derby Unlimited Amateur at the Brazos Bash and West Texas Futurity. They were Reserve Champions of the National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular Derby Limited Non-Pro.

The $4,500 first-place check at the Southern Cutting Futurity pushed Stylish Top Brow’s earnings to more than $80,000.

The Reserve Championship went to Canadian Eric Van Boekel and Ichis Ice Man, who marked a 215. Van Boekel, of Mount Elgin, Ontario, and the 2013 gelding (Cat Ichi x Starlights Love x Grays Starlight) earned $1,800. Ichis Ice Man now has more than $15,000 in lifetime earnings.

Derby Amateur

The Southern Cutting Futurity Derby Amateur Championship went to Amarillo, Texas, resident Amy Roberts and her mare Timeless Metallic.

The duo marked a 219 to take the win over Reserve Champions Layne Bartl and Cat Ladelle. The $2,500 first-place check pushed the lifetime earnings for the 2013 mare (Metallic Cat x Time Heals All x One Time Pepto) to more than $15,000.

Bartl and Cat Ladelle, who marked a 214, earned $2,300. Bred by James Pritchard, of Jackson, Mississippi, Cat Ladelle (High Brow CD x Best Laid Plans x Peptoboonsmal) now has lifetime earnings of more than $10,000.

Classic Unlimited Amateur

Buster Quirk and Under The Reydar were the best in the Classic Unlimited Amateur at the Southern Cutting Futurity. Quirk, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and the 2012 gelding (Halreycious x Twice As Reycy x Dual Rey) won the Championship with a 219.5.