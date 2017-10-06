Quarter Horse News > News > Current News > Reined Cow Horse News > SLIDESHOW: Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Hall of Achievement Banquet
Forrest Lucas of Protect The Harvest and Bobby Ingersoll came together to make the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity and Hall of Achievement Banquet a success. • Photo by John O'Hara
SLIDESHOW: Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Hall of Achievement Banquet

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Hall of Achievement Banquet took place Sept. 14 at the Silver Legacy Hotel & Casino in Reno, Nevada. Bobby Ingersoll was the man of the hour.

Bobby Ingersoll gave a heartfelt acceptance speech after being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. • Photo by John O’Hara
Casey Branquinho gave a heartfelt speech about Bobby Ingersoll. • Photo by John O’Hara
Ted Robinson addressed the banquet crowd at the Silver Legacy Hotel & Casino. • Photo by John O’Hara
Rick Littlejohn topped the bidding at $4,500 for an autographed photo of Bobby Ingersoll. • Photo by John O’Hara
When Bobby Ingersoll talks about a hackamore, everyone around stops to listen. • Photo by John O’Hara
Smokey Pritchett (left) and Chaz Mitchell (center) present a custom hat certificate, donated by Chaz Mitchell Hats, to Scott Seeklander. • Photo by John O’Hara
In typical style, Ted Robinson story time at the Hall of Achievement Banquet was one of the most popular parts of the night. • Photo by John O’Hara