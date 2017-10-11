Sibling Rivalry: Metallic Rebel Bests Family in PCCHA Futurity Classic/Challenge Open

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Metallic Rebel continued to steamroll through the 5/6-year-old division with the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association [PCCHA] Futurity Classic/Challenge Open Championship, but he had to outdo two full siblings in order to make it happen.

He was one of three finalists by Metallic Cat and out of Sweet Abra (by Abrakadabracre) at the Oct. 9 event at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

Ridden by Beau Galyean, the duo’s win was their second major title in less than two months. They won the Brazos Bash Classic/Challenge Open Championship in late September and, earlier this year, they won the Super Stakes Classic Open and Abilene Spectacular 5/6-Year-Old Open.

The $16,000 first-place check from Vegas pushed Metallic Rebel’s lifetime earnings to approximately $350,000. He is Sweet Abra’s leading earner.

Her other PCCHA Futurity Classic/Challenge Open finalists were Magistic Moon and Magic Metalman. Magic Metalman, a 2012 gelding, finished fourth with Clint Allen, and Magistic Moon, a 2011 mare, placed seventh with Galyean aboard.

The three finalists are among 11 money-winners out of Sweet Abra, whose progeny earnings recently surpassed $1 million. The mare out of The Better Choice (by SR Instant Choice) unofficially hit the milestone at the Brazos Bash in Weatherford, Texas.