Shine Smarter Proves Smartest at Hackamore Classic

The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Hackamore Classic spent its first year in Fort Worth, Texas, and it was a show to remember. The premier event wrapped up Wednesday, Oct. 11, when Shine Smarter carried Sarah Dawson to the Open Championship.

Dawson, of Aubrey, Texas, rode the 5-year-old mare (WR This Cats Smart x Shiney Tari x Shining Spark) to the Hackamore Classic Open title after earning a 148 in the herd work, a 146 in the reining and another 148 down the fence. The 442 composite score was worth $19,539 to owner Linda Mars, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Shine Smarter’s career in the reined cow horse arena started off strong when Dawson rode the horse, then owned by her father, to the 2015 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Open finals. The duo finished fifth in the main finals shortly after winning the Limited Open and earning Reserve in the Intermediate.

Dawson, whose lifetime earnings now total about $340,000, according to Equi-Stat, also qualified for this year’s NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Open finals. She will compete aboard Cannon Quarter Horses’ mare Shemerriedfornickles (Shiners Nickle x Mereyda x Dual Rey).

Shine Smarter’s Equi-Stat record reflects more than $120,000 with this win. That moves her into the No. 2 spot on her dam’s offspring record, which exceeds a half-million dollars. Shine Smarter, bred by Carol Rose and Richard Bell, is a half sister to 2005 stallion That CD Rocks ($143,337; by CD Lights), 2006 gelding Boonie Tunes ($108,697; by Peptoboonsmal) and others.

The Hackamore Classic Open Reserve Championship and Intermediate Open win went to Peptoboomshakalaka (Peptoboonsmal x Arosesuchaclatter x Smooth As A Cat) and rider Cayley Wilson. The team’s 440 composite score (148 herd/146.5 rein/145.5 cow) helped them amass $19,633 for Jenta Madsen.

Playing With Rey, a 2013 Racho Picante Quarter Horses-bred mare by Play Dual Rey and out of the Smart Little Lena mare ARC Holly Cee Lena, was ridden to the Hackamore Classic Limited Open Championship by owner David Dillman, of Calhan, Colorado. She clinched the title and $3,656 paycheck with a 432.5 (145.5 herd/142 rein/145 cow).

Orlando Gonzalez took home $1,972 in exchange for his 2012 mare Ms Genuinelysmart winning the Level 1 Limited Open with Andy Kurtz aboard. Bred by Eric Storey, of Henagar, Alabama, the horse (Very Smart Remedy x Genuine Redbud x Genuine Doc) accumulated a 424.5 total on three (139 herd/139 rein/146.5 cow).

Hackamore Classic Non-Pro

The Non-Pro divisions in the Hackamore Classic ended the day before the Open. Hope Miller, of Brush Prairie, Washington, dominated with her power-packed palomino, Dare To Sioux (A Shiner Named Sioux x Tari Darlin x Taris Catalyst).