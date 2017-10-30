Payne and Peaceful Ez Feelin Grab Solo Spotlight at Southern Cutting Futurity

After knocking on the door or settling for a tie in recent early futurities, Nadine Payne and Peaceful Ez Feelin broke through with a solo winning performance on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Southern Cutting Futurity Non-Pro. Payne, of Overbrook, Oklahoma, and the 2014 mare (Lizzys Gotta Player x Snorty Girl x Snorty Lena) took the Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, with a cumulative 432.5 (218/214.5).

The pair entered the Southern off a Co-Championship with Ty Moore and Sweet Sister Cat (by Metallic Cat) in the Brazos Bash Futurity Non-Pro. They had tied with Moore earlier this year for the Cotton Stakes Futurity Non-Pro Co-Reserve Championship. Their outright win at the Southern earned $6,000.

Barnwell Ramsey won the Reserve Championship with his homebred mare Sanjo Playn Jacks, the winner of the West Texas Futurity Open with Craig Johnson. The 2014 Cats Quixote Jack mare and Ramsey took the runner-up spot in the Southern with a 430 (214/216). Ramsey, of Huntersville, North Carolina, bred Sanjo Playn Jacks, who is out of Sanjo Play (by Playdox). They earned $4,500.

Derby Non-Pro

Elizabeth Queen and Nighttiming put together a snappy performance to win the Derby Non-Pro Championship at the Southern Cutting Futurity. Queen, of Lipan, Texas, and the 2013 son of One Time Pepto took the win with a 223, earning $10,000. Bred by Carroll’s Cutting LLC, of Dennis, Texas, Nighttiming is out of Uno Reba (by Smart Little Uno). He now has lifetime earnings of more than $30,000.

Reserve Champions Jody McGlothlin and Somethingtobelievein marked a 220.5, earning $7,500 for the horsewoman and her husband, Brett, of Perrin, Texas. They bred the 2013 mare, who is by Hydrive Cat and out of Playin T Etta (by TR Dual Rey). Somethingtobelievein has now won more than $100,000.

Classic Non-Pro

Sho Nuff Hot lived up to his name at the Southern Cutting Futurity, winning the Classic Non-Pro Championship with co-owner Sasha Thompson. Thompson, of Buffalo, Texas, and the 2011 son of Spots Hot marked a 221, just enough to edge out the 220 marked by Reserve Champions Kade Smith and Hay U.

Sho Nuff Hot picked up $10,000 for the win, bumping his lifetime earnings over the $20,000 mark. He was bred by his owners, Sasha and Craig Thompson, and is out of Miss Play Reyco (by Playgun).

Hay U (Third Cutting x A Little Reylena x Dual Rey) earned $7,500 for owners Kade and Emily Smith, of Mineral Wells, Texas. The 2011 mare was bred by Greg Smith, also of Mineral Wells.

