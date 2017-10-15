Oregon & Idaho Amateurs Win PCCHA Championships

Brenda Higbee hasn’t had Dis Cats Dynamite for very long, but she and the mare have made a great combination in the cutting pen. Their latest victory was Saturday in the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Classic/Challenge Amateur.

They marked a 220.5 in the arena at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas. Higbee, of Redmond, Oregon, watched the other riders – four of whom lost cows – before walking into the pen on her mare, who was bred by Benjamin Herman, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I was kind of watching the horses go before me and how the cows were, [which] made me a little nervous,” she said. “I just had faith in my horse and faith it was going to go on, and it just worked out.”

They earned $2,500, pushing Dis Cats Dynamite (WR This Cats Smart x Lil Smokin Dynamite x Dynamite Badger) and Higbee past the $80,000 earnings mark.

Jimmy Baros won the Reserve Championship with Two Time Dual (Dual Rey x Lil Lena Long Legs x Smart Little Lena). He and the 2012 gelding, bred by Michelle Cannon, marked a 220 and earned $2,250.

Classic/Challenge Unlimited Amateur

Michelle Barnes knew she didn’t need a huge score to take the lead in the Classic/Challenge Unlimited Amateur, but the Idaho resident tried not to think about how other riders were faring.