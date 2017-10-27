NRHA Markel Insurance Sales Slated for 2017 Futurity

The 2017 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championship Show is just around the corner. People from across the globe will come to Oklahoma City to get their fix on all things reining, including multiple horse sales. Sponsored by Markel Insurance, the Marketplace, Futurity Prospect and Select Yearling Sales are premier sales taking place at the Futurity next month.

The NRHA Markel Insurance Marketplace Sale features an outstanding group of top-producing broodmares with proven performance bloodlines in foal to the hottest sires in the reining industry. Also featured will be yearlings, 2-year-olds and finished show horses. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30 in Barn 3.

Back for its 25th Anniversary is the NRHA Markel Insurance Futurity Prospect Sale. A sale preview will take place on Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. in the Jim Norick Arena. This is your chance to get a sneak peek of the industry’s most outstanding select 2-year-olds set to be sold in the Futurity Prospect Sale, which is slated for Dec. 1 in the Barn 3. The sale will kick-off with a dinner at 5 p.m., which is open for anyone to attend. At 6 p.m., the event will begin with a special stallion auction, where all proceeds benefit the National Reining Horse Youth Association (NRHyA).

Rounding out the 2017 Futurity Sales lineup is the NRHA Markel Insurance Select Yearling Sale, which begins at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 in Barn 3. Upwards of 80 of the industry’s highest quality select yearlings consigned by top breeders and trainers from around the world will be offered up for your consideration.

Pictures, videos and catalog pages on all sale horses consigned can be seen on the NRHA website. Yearlings, 2-year-olds and show horses’ radiographs can be viewed in Barn 3 during the Futurity or accessed by a licensed veterinarian in the online Radiograph Repository. Interested buyers can complete buyer registration prior to the date of sale by visiting the NRHA Sales Office or by clicking here. Contact Tiffany Gonzales at sales@nrha.com with any questions.

With three opportunities to view top-quality reining horses, everyone has a chance to attend a sale and find a horse to fit their needs!

During the NRHA Futurity, the world’s best reining horses and competitors come to Oklahoma City to compete for an estimated total purse and cash prizes of more than $2 million. For more information on schedules, tickets, hotel accommodations, sponsors and more, visit nrhafuturity.com.